Football fans grow up having their heroes. Emulating players they admire while playing football in the playground is a normal part of growing up. To young fans, those players are special and remain so, sometimes for their entire lives. Among the higher echelon of football heroes is a certain kind of player.

It is not necessarily about being one of the greatest players of all time. That said, some of the best players of all time were undeniably cool. These are players that aren’t just idols to the fans of the clubs they play for, they transcend that.

Often, it is because they do special things on the field. Although it is not just what they do, it is how they do it. There is a certain style to their play and behaviour. While for a special group of players, they are just cool. So here are the 10 coolest players in football history.

10 David Beckham

England

Like several other former players, David Beckham is one of a group of footballers who became hugely successful businessmen. As a player, Beckham was supremely talented when it came to crossing and dead-ball situations. The way he struck the ball was an act of cool in its own right. It was never blind power.

There was finesse to it; he would caress the ball, whether it be into the path of a teammate, or into the net from a dead ball. Then there was the man himself. Come a different season, there was a different haircut and look, but always one which was cool. Like the lead protagonist in a film or TV series, football fans followed Beckham’s every move.

9 Ruud Gullit

Netherlands

Ruud Gullit was one of the greatest players of all time. It was not simply the dreadlocks and moustache, it was the way he moved around the pitch. He did so with intent and aggression but also had an elegance and athleticism that was very much recognisable as his own.

He was a key member of the AC Milan side that won back-to-back European and Intercontinental cups. Gullit was also the hugely influential skipper of the Netherlands side that won Euro ’88. The versatile general scored a memorable bullet header in the final. The Dutchman was a charismatic and stylish player for club and country.

8 Dimitar Berbatov

Bulgaria

Some of Dimitar Berbatov’s first touches and finishes were more memorable than some players' entire careers. Such was his control, Berbatov was one of the players with the greatest first touch in football history. His coolness was rooted in that ability, which at times looked as though the ball was glued to his foot.

With this command of the ball at his disposal, Berbatov could control the game and score outrageous goals. At times, he’d score the kind of goals youngsters wouldn’t even attempt at the park, such was the unlikelihood a player could score in such a way. Yet more often than not, the Bulgarian did. Often it was done with an effortless cool.

7 Andrea Pirlo

Italy

Andrea Pirlo was a player who never looked flustered. One of the best passers in football history, Pirlo had immense composure on the ball. Even in big games, the Italian went about his business with a refined style that suggested he knew he was born to play football at the highest level.

Those unsure of his ability need only reference the 2006 World Cup final between Italy and France. Pirlo was named Man of the Match, as Italy prevailed in a penalty shoot-out. Pirlo’s precision passing and seemingly effortless ability make him a shoo-in for the list of coolest ever players.

6 Eric Cantona

France

Eric Cantona was an enigmatic genius for Manchester United. At times, he didn’t appear to run, he strutted. Remembered for having the collar of his shirt turned up, this seemed to further define his elegance as a footballer. Of course, the Frenchman was talismanic for the Red Devils.

Arguably, his greatest season was 1995/96, when he scored 19 goals and was very much the catalyst that inspired United to win the Premier League and FA Cup double. He scored the winner in that season’s cup final too, against Liverpool. He also had the knack of scoring with a chip and chipped goals will always be cool.

5 Romario

Brazil

Romario is one of the greatest Brazilian footballers of all time. He was the inspiration for Brazil winning the World Cup for the first time in 24 years when they beat Italy on penalties in 1994. It was around that time that Romario seemed to invent the goal celebration when a player jogs off as though scoring is not a big deal.

He did this in the 1994 World Cup, arms held out casually at either side of him as if he was just jogging down to the beach. He scored all manner of goals in his career, netting some beauties for PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona and, of course, Brazil.

4 Thierry Henry

France

Thierry Henry was style and elegance personified. At his peak, he glided around the field and is considered one of the greatest Premier League players of all time. At times, Henry’s pace was off the scale. Unlike many players, Henry could utilise his pace properly. There was plenty of end product, particularly his wonderful period playing for Arsenal.

The Frenchman ended up scoring 228 goals in 377 games for the Gunners. While opponents were breaking sinews to keep pace with him, Henry didn’t even seem to be breaking a sweat. He won the Premier League twice with Arsenal, not to mention two La Liga titles and the Champions League with Barcelona.

3 Johan Cruyff

Netherlands

Dutch genius Johan Cruyff was the face of total football, whereby any outfield player could play anywhere. Cruyff rose to prominence in the wonderful Ajax team that won the European Cup three times in a row. Nobody wore that Ajax shirt, one of the most iconic kits in football history, with more style.

Cruyff was one of those players who played and talked a good game. Then there was his appearance, the wispy hair like the lead singer of some New York indie band. Not to mention the orange Holland shirt made by Adidas. Unlike his teammates, Cruyff had a stripe removed from the sleeve of his jersey. “Those two stripes belong to me,” he said.

2 George Best

Northern Ireland

George Best was one of the most technically gifted British footballers of all time. Breaking onto the scene in the mid-1960s, when most players looked more like plumbers and greengrocers, Best had the good looks of a pop star and undisputed talent to wreak havoc on the opposition.

Along with Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, Best formed what was known as the 'Holy Trinity'. Together they won a host of honours at Old Trafford, including the league title in 1965 and 1967. Best put in an inspirational display in the 1968 European Cup final, as United beat Benfica. The Northern Irishman would be named winner of the Ballon d’Or. Few ever reached the levels of cool Best attained.

1 Socrates

Brazil

Socrates was the coolest player of all time. Although a tall man, he just jinked and weaved around the pitch like he was popping into the kitchen for a snack before watching some TV. He played for the hugely entertaining Brazil side in the 1982 World Cup. This was a team so cool, they couldn't even be bothered to win the World Cup. Although many say they should have won that tournament. Socrates was the beating heart of that wonderful and charismatic side.

To put his ability into context, Liverpool hardman Graeme Souness named Socrates as one of his all-time toughest opponents. The goal Socrates scored for Brazil against the Soviet Union in the 1982 World Cup summed him up. Instant first-touch control, followed by vision and a stunning finish. Socrates was so cool he left people frozen in his presence. A great player who gave many memorable performances.