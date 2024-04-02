Highlights Iowa CB Cooper Dejean is healthy and will hold a private workout on April 8.

Dejean missed the NFL Combine and Iowa's Pro Day while recovering from a fractured fibula.

One of the most athletic prospects in the class, Dejean's health and workout performance is crucial to his first-round projection.

The 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and most prospects have already held their workouts and interviews at the NFL Draft Combine or during their respective Pro Days.

However, some players have been delayed in showing off for NFL teams due to injuries or personal matters, leaving question marks on their profiles leading into the draft.

There's still time to get drills in before the big night, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, one of the most intriguing prospects in the class will do just that: Iowa cornerback Cooper Dejean has told teams he's "fully recovered" from the broken fibula he suffered last November, and he will be holding a private workout for NFL teams on April 8.

The clean bill of health is the most important thing for Dejean, who is still projected to be a first-round selection in GIVEMESPORT's latest mock draft. If he performs well in the workout, which will include all on-field testing and position work without restrictions, then he could go flying up draft boards over the next few weeks.

DeJean is One of the Most Intriguing Prospects in the 2024 Draft

Iowa CB is an elite corner but an exciting returner too

Mandatory Credit: Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dejean has prototypical size for a cornerback at 6'0½" and 200 pounds, and he moves exceptionally well for a player his stature.

If he's fully recovered from the fibula injury that knocked him out for Iowa's final four games of 2023, he should be one of the first two or three defensive backs selected in the first round of the draft, though with the current unknowns, he still ranks as the CB7 on GIVEMESPORT's big board thanks to a very strong class of corners coming out this year.

His skill set is deep for a converted safety, and his best trait is his route recognition. Dejean isn't an elite man-coverage corner, but he deciphers routes well before their break and uses his vision to create excellent spacing between himself, receivers, and the ball. He should do an excellent job at avoiding penalties at the NFL level.

The standout defensive back will be best in a zone-scheme that doesn't ask him to play much press coverage against smaller, shiftier receivers or taller, bigger vertical threats. His experience playing safety also gives him positional versatility for a defense that runs multiple fronts or looks in nickel and dime-packages.

Dejean is unique as a prospect because of his tremendous returning skills. He can return kickoffs, though he's best at punt returns, where he's able to use his size and athleticism to force missed tackles in open space.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the last two seasons at the D1 level, Cooper Dejean is the only player to match or exceed each of these benchmarks: 80+ tackles, 5+ tackles for loss, 5+ interceptions, 10.0+ yard punt return average, 2+ defensive touchdowns, & 1+ return touchdowns. His versatility on defense and special teams is unparalleled in this year's class.

The scouting report on Dejean suggests the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, and Green Bay Packers as good fits and potential landing spots for the Iowa product. GIVEMESPORT's most recent mock draft has him landing with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 27.

Depending on how he performs in his workout on April 8, Dejean could be a candidate to go in the top 15 in the draft. However, if he looks inhibited at all by his lower-body injury, he may slide towards the back-end of the first round.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft will be held on Thursday, April 25, with rounds two-through-seven subsequently held over the weekend on April 26 and April 27.

Source: Adam Schefter

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.