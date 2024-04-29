Highlights Cooper DeJean fell to the Eagles in the second round after being projected as a first-round pick.

The Eagles received the highest draft grade from PFF for 2024.

DeJean's versatility and selection alongside elite player Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has the potential to elevate the Eagles' defense.

The Philadelphia Eagles may have gotten the steal of the 2024 NFL Draft when Iowa defensive back/return specialist Cooper DeJean fell into their laps in the second round at the 40th overall pick.

DeJean was projected as a first-round pick but possible concerns over a broken leg that held him back in the pre-draft process were present. That, along with an unprecedented run on offensive players in the first round, caused him to drop before the Eagles traded with the Washington Commanders to move up and grab the unanimous Associated Press All-American.

DeJean can play any position in the secondary and the Eagles have yet to determine whether he'll be primarily a safety or a cornerback. Or both. DeJean said he will go where his new team needs him (via NFL:)

I'm a football player. You put me on the field and I'm going to go play football, whether it's inside, outside, at safety, wherever it is.

Pro Football Focus gave the Eagles the highest grade out of all 32 NFL teams for their 2024 draft class, tabbing them with an A+ for their nine picks.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Cornerback With the 2024 NFL draft almost here, we broke down the top 10 CB prospects and where they will potentially land.

Eagles Drafted Secondary With First Two Picks in 2024

Philadelphia may have set up its defensive backfield for the next decade

Credit: Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Eagles made a bold move by taking two defensive backs with their first two picks, selecting Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in the first round with the No. 22 overall pick, followed by DeJean. Philadelphia's first three picks were all defensive players, adding Houston Christian edge rusher Jalyx Hunt in the third round.

Cooper DeJean College Stats Year Solo Comb INTs PDs 2021 3 4 0 0 2022 56 75 5 8 2023 26 41 2 5

DeJean is the most versatile of the group. He was named both the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year in 2023 despite missing the last four games after he broke his leg in practice in Nov. 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cooper DeJean grew up in Odebolt, Iowa (pop. 994) and was also a basketball star at OA-BCIG High School, a consolidated high school that combines students from four different towns, DeJean's 1,832 career points puts him 55 points ahead of NBA lottery pick Harrison Barnes on the Iowa high school basketball career scoring list.

If DeJean wants an example of what his career might look like moving forward, he'll be playing alongside Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the secondary — one of the NFL's elite, do-it-all defensive backs and the NFL interceptions leader in 2022. Gardner-Johnson was a fourth-round pick out of Florida in 2019 and signed a 3-year, $27 million free-agent contract with the Eagles in March 2024.

"If they put me (at outside corner) I'll be excited to play out there on the edge at the corner position," DeJean said. "If I don't, there's no hard feelings."

DeJean's drop in the draft cost him millions. As the No. 22 pick, Mitchell will receive a four-year, $14.6 million contract.

As the No. 40 overall pick, DeJean is in line for a four-year, $9.1 million rookie contract.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.