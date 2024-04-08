Highlights Cooper DeJean's speedy 40-yard dash time and agility show that race won't affect his success at the NFL level.

Breaking norms, he aims to be the only white cornerback in the NFL as things stand.

Collegiate stats and adaptability hint at DeJean making a significant NFL impact.

Iowa’s Cooper DeJean is attempting to become the first white cornerback to start in the NFL since Jason Sehorn in 2003. His pro day athletic testing numbers went a long way in proving that his skin color will have no bearing on his success as a pro.

DeJean ran a faster 40-yard dash than Trent McDuffie, jumped as high as Steve Smith (38.5”), matched Jaylon Johnson’s broad jump (10’4”), and managed more bench press reps than Antrel Rolle (15). Here’s everything you need to know about the projected late-first-round pick.

Cooper DeJean Looks to Make History in the NFL

Impressive testing numbers prove DeJean can hang at cornerback

Generally, when a white defensive back enters the NFL Draft, they’re projected as safeties. However, DeJean will look to break the league’s less discussed color barrier.

As former CB and ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth told USA Today:

I think the history of the white cornerback in general … it’s not some travesty that some Black quarterbacks have experienced, but it does feel like there’s some confirmation bias and inherent bias. It’s absurd that we haven’t had a white cornerback in the league.

DeJean’s former Iowa teammate Riley Moss and the Denver Broncos’ Troy Apke have both earned roster spots at CB but have yet to take snaps at the position. Foxworth also said, “It’s ridiculous to think of white men as an oppressed minority, but it’s equally ridiculous to think that there hasn’t been one white kid who could play corner.”

Cooper DeJean College Stats Year Solo Comb INTs PDs 2021 3 4 0 0 2022 56 75 5 8 2023 26 41 2 5

DeJean’s stellar college career means he’s extremely likely to be that “one white kid.” At Iowa, he notched seven interceptions, 13 PBUs, and 120 tackles. He also held opponents to a 47% completion rate and 10.5 yards per catch when targeted.

He was also named the 2022 Music City Bowl MVP. Despite the accolades, ESPN’s Field Yates reported, "I think there's a chance that a lot of teams, as a matter of fact, many teams that I have spoken with, continue to view him as a safety prospect."

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Roger Wehrli out of Missouri was the first white cornerback selected in the first round, taken with the 19th pick in the 1969 NFL Draft. He is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the NFL Hall of Fame.

The man himself doesn’t seem to care where he ends up, telling teams at the Combine, "I feel like I have the ability to play multiple different positions on the back end." His athletic testing numbers put his Relative Athletic Score (RAS) at 9.89 out of 10. Mockdraftable.com lists Antrel Rolle, Bryce Hall, and Eli Apple as a few of his closest comparisons athletically.

Wherever he ends up positionally, DeJean’s very likely to make an impact on kick returns, which will see a drastic shift in the upcoming season thanks to the rule changes. In college, he returned 31 punts for 13.1 yards per return.

