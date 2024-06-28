Projected 2025 No. 1 Pick Cooper Flagg Chosen to USA Men's Select Team

Highlights Cooper Flagg, a Duke signee, is the only teenager on the USA Basketball's Men's Select Team, training for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 2025 NBA Draft class's most hyped prospect added another accomplishment to his belt. Duke signee, Cooper Flagg, was chosen as a member of the USA Basketball's Men's Select Team, which was tasked with training alongside the national team to prepare them for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Flagg is the only teenager on the Select Team and made his mark as the first collegiate athlete to receive the honor since Marcus Smart and Doug McDermott in 2013. Although this is a first for Flagg at this level of USA Basketball, he is more than qualified for his experience of representing his country.

In the 2022 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup, Flagg helped lead the USA to the gold medal. For his accomplishments, he was recognized as USA Basketball's Male Athlete of the Year in 2022, becoming the youngest player to ever win the award.

The USA Basketball Men's National Team managing director is former Duke Blue Devil, Grant Hill, and he shared the importance the Select Team holds for USA Basketball.

“As a former member of the USA select team, I know how important and fun this opportunity is for each of these players. There is a tremendous amount of talent on this select squad with the significant job of helping the 2024 USA Men’s National Team as they begin their journey to the Olympics. Each of these athletes will play a role in our preparation as we also develop the national team pipeline for the future.” - Grant Hill

Although Flagg highlights the list, he is far from being the only talented young prospect who was chosen as a member of the Select Team. A few notable names also chosen to the Select Team are Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller, Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson, and Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. The group will be coached by Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley.

The Select Team has been a pipeline to the National team

The performance an individual has in the Select Team could be their case in being selected for the National team. Flagg may have some ground to cover until he's ready to participate in international play, but he's thrived at all levels he's performed.

Cooper Flagg 2022 Men's U17 FIBA World Cup Stats Category Stats G 7 PTS 9.3 REB 10.0 BLK 2.9 STL 2.4

Flagg is known for his ongoing motor that he maintains on both the offensive and defensive end of the court. His performance during the U17 FIBA World Cup displayed that he doesn't have to be the go-to player to make an impact, which is essential during international play.

There have been a total of 30 players that have been selected to the Select Team and have gone on to represent the USA in either the Olympic Games or the FIBA World Cup. Some of the biggest names are, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Edwards, and Paul George.

Flagg will have the opportunity to leave an impression on the NBA's best a year before he enters the league in the 2025 NBA Draft.