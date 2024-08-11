Highlights Cooper Flagg's elite stats and performance indicate his NBA-ready potential as the first overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft.

It can be argued that the best way for an NBA team to build talent is to draft well. Assembling a franchise core through the draft can be risky, though, as teams lack control over their place in the draft order.

What they do control, however, is which players they choose to draft.

Not every year’s NBA Draft features a class stacked with talent or an above-and-beyond superstar expected to go first overall. The 2023 NBA Draft had that, with Victor Wembanyama being selected No. 1 and already becoming a budding superstar.

The 2024 NBA Draft arguably lacked that big name.

However, the 2025 NBA Draft is scheduled to be headlined by a huge name: Cooper Flagg.

The 17-year-old has not even entered college yet, as he is ready to begin his first semester at Duke University this fall. But many draft experts are already saying he is NBA-ready, and he's the favorite to go first overall in next year’s draft.

Here's how he stacks up with other standout NBA Draft prospects.

Cooper Flagg's Otherworldly Stats

Flagg put up elite stats in high school and on the circuit

Any player can be good, but not every player can put on a show. Flagg is a player who can put on a show simply by being himself.

Flagg, who attended Montverde Academy in Florida, led his team to an impeccable 30-0 record last season, including winning the national championship.

In 33 games in his senior year, Flagg averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, along with 2.7 blocks and 1.6 steals.

Flagg shot 55 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range. Those are fantastic stats, and the thought is that he will only sharpen his skills and improve his numbers as he gets older.

Cooper Flagg – 2022-23 vs. 2023-24 High School Season Stats Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 9.8 16.5 RPG 5.2 7.5 APG 3.0 3.8 FG% 55.0 55.0 3PT% 38.0 38.0

That has already been indicated, as nearly all his stats significantly improved from his junior to senior year.

Flagg displayed his talent during last year’s Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 17 games. In last year’s NBPA Top 100 camp, Flagg averaged 25.4 points and 6.9 blocks.

Flagg Vs. His Idol

Flagg has similar high school stats to LeBron James

With huge talent comes huge expectations, with being drafted first overall reserved for only a few.

Some No. 1 picks have worked out as they transcended into superstardom. Other first-overall picks, however, did not pan out that way.

With Flagg’s potential so high, it only makes sense that he has been compared to some of the greatest No. 1 picks in recent NBA history, with names such as LeBron James , Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson coming to mind.

James is a player that Flagg has been compared to on some occasions. While it is unlikely Flagg will have the skills and sustainability that LeBron has, being compared to one of the game’s greatest players is not reserved for everyone.

Cooper Flagg vs. LeBron James – High School Stats Comparison Category Flagg James PPG 16.5 25.2 RPG 7.5 7.9 APG 3.8 5.0 FG% 55.0 55.8 3PT% 38.0 36.0

James was the best high school player in the country during his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. He averaged 25.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from three-point range.

Of course, he would go on to be drafted first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft, and it was all upwards from that point on.

While James averaged more points and assists per game, his rebounding and shooting percentages were similar to Flagg’s during his high school run.

It makes sense that Flagg has been compared to his idol, who he recently got to play with as part of the Team USA Select squad, but Flagg will have a lot to prove if he wants to sustain the LeBron comparisons.

Other Player Comparisons

Flagg compares well to other first-overall picks like Davis and Williamson

Flagg also draws comparisons to Davis, who was the first overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. Davis was mainly known for his defense and size during high school. Like Flagg, he always displayed his versatile playing style.

Williamson is another player Flagg is often compared to as the first overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. Williamson scored more in high school than Flagg did, averaging nearly 30 points per game in his first two years and then well over that mark in his final two years.

Williamson also had tremendous rebounding ability, often averaging double-figures, and he shot around 70 percent from the field, much higher than Flagg’s.

However, Flagg has Williamson beat in the assists and three-point percentage department, averaging higher in both categories.

It remains to be seen how Flagg translates his skills from high school to college and eventually to the NBA when he is drafted. If he is taken first overall, he has the potential to go down as one of the game’s greatest first-overall picks.