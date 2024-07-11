Highlights 17-year-old Cooper Flagg impressed against Team USA with his skill and composure.

Kevin Durant praised Flagg's potential to be a future star in the NBA.

Flagg, a standout high school player, is expected to be a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

At just 17 years old, Cooper Flagg stood out on the court against the USA Olympic Men's Basketball Team.

Flagg is part of the select squad that scrimmaged against the USA Olympians and lived up to all the hype. He initiated offensive sequences against Jrue Holiday , scored over Anthony Davis and garnered high praise from Kevin Durant .

The future Hall of Famer did not go between the lines with Flagg, but Durant saw all he needed to know that Flagg would be a future star on an NBA court.

"He looked like a hell of a player, somebody who's only going to get better with more experience. 17 years old coming in here and playing like he's a vet [veteran] almost... no emotion, just going out there and doing his job. That's a good sign."

Flagg committed to playing basketball at Duke University this fall. He attended high school at Montverde Academy in Florida and won multiple National Player of the Year awards, including the Gatorade Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season.

Cooper Flagg High School Senior Year Statistics PPG 16.5 APG 3.8 RPG 7.5 SPG 1.6 BPG 2.7

Stats courtesy of MaxPreps.com.

He led his high school squad to a perfect 34-0 record and Montverde's eighth national title.

It is safe to say Flagg is one of the most intriguing prospects in recent memory. He projects to be a one-and-done player at Duke and declare for the 2025 NBA Draft .

Looking Ahead to the Cooper Flagg Sweepstakes

Multiple squads project to be in the running to land the top prospect

Top talents have come from overseas in the past two NBA drafts.

In 2023, nobody was shocked when the San Antonio Spurs selected French phenom Victor Wembanyama as the first overall pick. He dominated the league in his first campaign, winning Rookie of the Year and earning All-Defensive First Team honors.

In the 2024 NBA Draft, The Atlanta Hawks took Zaccharie Risacher first overall, and the Washington Wizards followed with Alexandre Sarr as the second pick.

France has produced a lot of top young talent in the association.

Flagg has a strong chance to go first overall next summer to break the international streak.

Rebuilding teams such as the Wizards, Spurs, Charlotte Hornets , Detroit Pistons , Portland Trail Blazers , Brooklyn Nets , Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz are the most likely candidates to land the first selection in the 2025 draft.

While teams sometimes choose fit over talent depending on where they are in their rebuilding phase, Flagg is an exception. Most signs point to the 6-foot-9-inch forward realizing his NBA dream in first-pick fashion next summer.