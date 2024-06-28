Highlights Cooper Kupp has banned the word "49ers" from airing in his new podcast, saying it will "always be beeped."

In his career, San Francisco has defeated Los Angeles in 10 of 14 regular season matchups and won nine straight before dropping their Week 18 meeting last season.

The 49ers may have the edge one-on-one, but would probably trade all of that success for one of the Rams' recent victories.

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers have maintained a healthy on-field rivalry for some time now. Recently, their disdain for one another stretched off the field and into the podcast room.

When discussing a potential coaching career on his new Daily Grind podcast, Kupp mentioned former 49ers' sideline savant Bill Walsh's book on the topic, but quickly changed lanes and commanded his producers to eliminate his use of "49ers" from the lexicon.

You can beep that out actually also, the [49ers] part. That will always be a beeped part... we don't talk about them.

All-time, San Francisco and Los Angeles have played 150 contests against one another. The 49ers have a 78-69-3 record in the series, but have enjoyed an even higher degree of success when matching up with the Rams in Kupp's career.

The 49ers Have Owned The Rams Of Late

Los Angeles beat San Francisco when it mattered most

The 49ers-Rams rivalry got cranked up a notch in 2017, when Kupp, Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan all arrived on the scene. Numerous playmakers have been added to the fold for both sides since then, but their battles have almost always carried more weight in name than substance because San Francisco has dominated Los Angeles throughout the coaches' shared tenures. The Rams' Week 18 victory over a resting 49ers bunch to cap the 2024 campaign ended a nine-game winning streak for Shanahan over McVay in the regular season.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: 2017-Present (Regular Season) Date Winner Score 9/21/2017 Rams 41-39 12/31/2017 49ers 34-13 10/21/2018 Rams 39-10 12/30/2018 Rams 48-32 10/13/2019 49ers 20-7 12/21/2019 49ers 34-31 10/18/2020 49ers 24-16 11/29/2020 49ers 23-20 11/15/2021 49ers 31-10 1/9/2022 49ers 27-24 (OT) 10/3/2022 49ers 24-9 10/30/2022 49ers 31-14 9/17/2023 49ers 30-23 1/7/2024 Rams 21-10

Despite going 10-4 versus San Francisco over that stretch, Los Angeles did come out on top in their most important meeting. With a Super Bowl 56 berth on the line, Kupp hauled in 11 receptions for 142 yards and both Rams touchdowns in LA's 2022 NFC Championship game win. He then took home the Pete Rozelle Trophy as Super Bowl MVP with two more touchdown grabs in the Rams' big game victory two weeks later.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cooper Kupp may not have surpassed Calvin Johnson's regular season receiving record in 2021, but he did become the first receiver in NFL history to post more than 2,000 receiving yards (2,425) between the regular season and playoffs. His 478 receiving yards in the 2021 postseason are second-most all-time, behind only Larry Fitzgerald's 2008 total (546).

While the Rams have that win to celebrate, the 49ers are still searching for what has been an elusive sixth Super Bowl ring. Playing heads-up against San Francisco hasn't been the most fun activity for Los Angeles, but because they have the championship, you know they wouldn't change a thing.

