Highlights In his new podcast, Cooper Kupp talks about how his "earning mindset" has allowed him to become an NFL star.

The approach Kupp discusses began all the way back in high school, when he weighed less 120 pounds as an incoming freshman.

Kupp believes it's important to enjoy the daily grind of getting to the top, and believes not doing so is the "setting yourself up for failure."

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp enjoyed his time on the Games With Names podcast so much this offseason, he has decided to become a content creator himself.

Earlier this week, Kupp and his wife, Anna, launched their Daily Grind podcast, centered on "our stories, adventures in parenting, behind-the-scenes NFL experiences, and more." The podcast coincided with the creation of the Dodo Coffee Co. by the couple and family members because "we believe coffee is paired best with good conversation!"

Near the end of each episode, the Kupps' hold a segment called "Hard Things", in which they dive into more serious conversations surrounding life's greatest challenges. This week, they discussed the root of desire and the concept of "earned" versus "deserved". From there, Cooper went into great detail on how he embarks upon each day and never takes anything for granted.

I've never stopped this mindset of earning... every year ends, and I feel like 'ah, there's just a little more.' There's more that we can do. I've gotta go earn it again. I've got to go find a way to be better... that mindset, I think it's the difference. [I've never] deserved anything... I didn't deserve Eastern Washington. I didn't deserve the NFL. But I worked to earn an opportunity to go attack it.

The final aspect is something else Kupp describes in the episode, making his journey to the sport's apex even harder to fathom because of where it started.

Kupp Weighed 119 Pounds His Freshman Year Of High School

"In jeans that covered my ankle weights"

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kupp doesn't just talk about earning his status now that he is at the top; he has been about it from the very beginning. When he first weighed in before joining his high school's football team, he came in at a lower level than a 50-liter beer keg. The 119 pounds he carried were slightly boosted by a pair of two-pound ankle weights, meaning he stood a slight 115 pounds when he arrived in high school.

Despite his size, he never lost his belief that he could reach the league. But he knew he had to work for it. And he sacrificed immensely to position himself to get there.

My attitude was that I wanted this thing... I worked really freaking hard. Before school, during school, walking around not looking like the coolest kid with my ankle weights on. After school, working out, running, setting up cones in the public parks. I'm running home from school; mom's coming to pick up my backpack. At no point during that journey of high school, where it was just 'how much better can I get?' did I then say, 'okay, I'm there now. I've done enough. I've arrived, and I deserve to play.'

After overcoming the odds and making it to the college level, Kupp's daily grind didn't stop. From the moment he stepped on campus at Eastern Washington, he heard that he'd "never play there." He claims those words came "from the coaches" through "backchannels." He still didn't let it deter him from his goal.

Every day... when I put my head on the pillow, I'm going to know that my dreams, the things I see myself achieving... [they're] reflected in these last 24 hours. You take a snapshot of that, that's reflective of someone who wants to go play in the league. I did that every single day. Consistently.

Once he was drafted, Kupp didn't look at his chance with the Rams as his arrival. Instead, it was "another start". He's not naive in knowing that luck and opportunity also play a role in his success, but he believes you shouldn't let a lack of those lead you to stray from your aspirations. In his mind, you only truly fail if "[you] forget all about the journey to get there."

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2021, Kupp fell 17 yards shy of tying Calvin Johnson's record single-season receiving yardage total (1,964), but became the ninth receiver to win Super Bowl MVP honors in February.

It takes a rare individual to keep pushing through the muck as long as Kupp had to in order to reach his destination. Even then, he still took great solace in his rise up the ranks. In today's society, where the end goal is stressed way more than the steps necessary to get there, we can all learn from Kupp and make sure not to lose focus on the things that matter most.

Source: Daily Grind

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.