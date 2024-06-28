Highlights Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna, has "ixnayed" a post-playing days coaching career for the star wide receiver.

Anna's assertion comes from the immense time commitment coaches make to their teams in the quest for success.

Kupp believes the method for becoming a quality coach laid out by one of the best head coaches in NFL history is not conducive to a good life.

When he was rehabbing his hamstring strain in 2023, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp traveled with his team to their week one game against the Seattle Seahawks at the request of his younger teammates. That game, "Coach Kupp" played an integral role in Los Angeles' surprising blowout victory, and got immense credit from head coach Sean McVay for his ability to make information "digestible and applicable" in real time.

Unless he's held out of action due to injury once again, that may be the last time "Coach Kupp" graces an NFL sideline.

On their new Daily Grind podcast, Kupp's wife, Anna, revealed she has essentially forbidden him from pursuing a coaching position once his career comes to an end. It may seem harsh, but her intentions are good. She, better than anyone, knows Cooper's incredible mindset would lead him to being around less often than he already is as a player.

There's a reason that I've completely ixnayed a coaching job for you after football is done... the time that [coaches] give to their jobs, there's zero room for anything else. There are some who are able to find a balance, which is incredible and commendable because it is such a huge time commitment. Even more so than players.

Kupp, 31, isn't concerning himself with any thoughts about coaching for the time being. When Anna told him she would allow him to consult, he said "I'm not gonna think about it; right now, I'm playing ball."

"I couldn't have disagreed more"

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the greatest offensive mind in NFL history -- and widely recognized as the best of his generation -- former San Francisco 49ers head coach Bill Walsh has been looked to endlessly for inspiration among the league's current crop of coaches, regardless of age. His book, Finding the Winning Edge, has amassed a "cultlike following" in the decades following its publication, according to an article by ESPN's Seth Wickersham in 2013.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When Bill Walsh retired after winning Super Bowl 23, he was one of two head coaches to boast three or more Super Bowl wins. Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers sideline leader Chuck Noll was the other. Andy Reid joined them, Joe Gibbs and Bill Belichick as the fifth HC with three or more Super Bowl titles in February 2024.

As a "football junkie", Kupp read the book. He says the mentality most coaches force themselves to abide by in their journey up the ranks is one Walsh goes into tremendous detail about. While he may have been nicknamed "The Genius" for his on-field acumen, his approach to becoming great, in Kupp's estimation, isn't the most sound strategy.

The bible for coaches was written by Bill Walsh... it starts off, basically, by him giving this [speech] to a group of people about 'if you're not in a bad place with you're family, if your wife's not upset with you, if you're not unable to see your kids, if you're not stressing out, unable to sleep... then you're not committed enough.'

After recapping the section, Kupp declared he has a ton of respect for what Walsh did in the NFL. But he also admitted he "couldn't have disagreed more" with "how [Walsh] challenged people", and added he plays best when his off-field life is in a harmonious state.

When my priorities go faith, family, friends, football; when that is there, then I am in such a better place. I am a better football player because of it.

For what it's worth, Walsh practiced what he preached. Wickersham's article discussed the innovative coach living in "a claustrophobic panic" and functioning "like a zombie" during his final season, according to a close friend and his son, Craig, respectively.

After reading through the piece, it's clear the Hall of Famer's ego -- and his unnatural desire for perfection that bred from it -- was a massive contributor to his painstakingly isolated outlook on achieving success. Coaches have never been accused of being the most modest bunch; their somewhat narcissistic tendencies assuredly play a role in their day-to-day operating capacity. Kupp's level-headed perspective could enable him to be one of the exceptions Anna mentioned, but it doesn't seem worth the risk to either of them to find out.

