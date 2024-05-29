Highlights Cooker Kupp thinks former teammate Aaron Donald 'secretly wants to be' Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Kupp cited Donald's devotion to the gym and atypical workout routines as evidence for his assertion.

The Rams spent a lot of draft capital on defensive linemen this year because they know they can't replace Donald with just one player.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp believes the reason Aaron Donald worked out at such an enhanced degree throughout his NFL career is due to a craving unrelated to the league itself.

During his appearance on Julian Edelman's Games With Names podcast discussing the 2021 NFC Championship, the Super Bowl 56 MVP theorized his now retired teammate lived in the gym because he had a hankering to resemble one of the world's most famous people: renowned movie star, wrestler and UFL co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

He secretly wants to be Dwayne Johnson... He wants to be The Rock. He spends so much time lifting, and it's not even like functional lifts... I went and worked out with him one time... [he did] an hour and a half straight of arms. You know how many muscles you have in your arms? There's not a lot... you don't need to be doing arms for an hour and a half.

Donald walked away from professional football this offseason following a decade-long career spent entirely in Los Angeles. The now 33-year-old is amongst the greatest Rams players of all-time and is quite possibly the best defensive tackle in NFL history.

Kupp Gushed Over Donald's Ability

"There's nothing like what he was able to do"

As Tom Brady's favorite postseason target for many years, Edelman knows better than anyone what it's like to witness someone in the GOAT conversation go to work every day. When he asked his guest how "special" it was to watch him practice, Kupp couldn't help but wax poetic about how Donald transcended the typical approach defensive tackles bring to the office each day.

There's nothing like what he was able to do... his ability to choose when to take risks and take his shot was unbelievable because of his preparation... when he did take his shot, and it wasn't there, [he'd] then counter and close gaps still. He'd play out of his gap probably more than anyone ever, but he would make sure he was doing his job and closing it... he was so fast, so quick.

Donald's departure created a massive void in the middle of Los Angeles' defense, one that simply can't be compensated for by a lone individual. Even in a "down" 2023 season compared to almost every other year he played, he earned first-team All-Pro honors after notching eight sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Donald has the most first-team All-Pro nods (8) and tackles for loss (176) by a defensive tackle in NFL history.

This fact led general manager Les Snead to attack the defensive line early and often in the NFL Draft, utilizing four total choices to land players at those positions.

Rams Defensive Line Draft Picks - 2024 Player Position Pick Jared Verse EDGE R1 (No. 19 overall) Braden Fiske DL R2 (No. 39 overall) Brennan Jackson DE R5 (No. 154 overall) Tyler Davis DT R6 (No. 196 overall)

The Rams' quest to return to the postseason and advance beyond the Wild Card round certainly took a hit when Donald retired. While they won't have him as they make their regular season push, there's a chance he could decide to return for another playoff run itself, making them much more dangerous than they currently appear to be on paper.

