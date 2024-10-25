Leicester City picked up a remarkable 3-2 victory over Southampton in the Premier League last weekend, but despite impressing in the comeback victory, Abdul Fatawu is unlikely to start against Nottingham Forest on Friday evening, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Foxes currently sit 14th in the league standings with two wins from their opening eight games. Steve Cooper will hope to make that three when his side faces his former club at the King Power this evening.

Fatawu ‘unlikely’ to start vs Forest

The 20-year-old made a positive impact against Southampton

Leicester City are back in action this weekend and face Forest at home. Last week, Cooper’s side fought back from 2-0 down to secure a crucial 3-2 victory against another newly promoted side in Southampton.

According to Jacobs, despite Fatawu’s positive cameo against the Saints last week, there is no guarantee he will be called upon by Cooper to start against Forest this evening.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

“Although Abdul Fatawu made an incredible impact in Leicester's comeback win over Southampton it's not a given he starts against Nottingham Forest. This may frustrate Leicester fans. But he was brought on under unique circumstances with Leicester 2-0 down at Southampton. “It would be a bold move in many ways for Cooper to start with the XI that sparked that incredible win at St Mary's because the changes were gung-ho with the intent of trying to salvage something from a game that looked lost.”

Fatawu replaced Victor Kristiansen on the hour mark, and a few minutes later he got the assist for Facundo Buonanotte’s goal. The Foxes then levelled the scoreline courtesy of a Jamie Vardy penalty, and Jordan Ayew then scored the winner deep into stoppage time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fatawu has registered two assists in 307 minutes of Premier League action this season.

The 20-year-old initially joined Leicester City on loan from Portuguese side Sporting CP last season, and the move was made permanent this summer. He signed a five-year deal that runs until the summer of 2029.

Stat courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 25/10/24).