Cooper Webster is a racing driver of many talents.

Competing in GB4 this season in real-life and representing Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports in the virtual racing world, the Australian represents a new generation of driver that is just as adept with a screen in front of them as they are with tarmac.

Currently pursuing glory in both worlds, his story is a fascinating one already at the age of 20, and recently GIVEMESPORT spoke to him to get the lowdown on his career, or careers, so far.

We started, perhaps naturally, with where his love of racing began:

"When I was growing up, my dad raced cars and go karts, as well having a motorsport business, so I was surrounded by that from a young age. When I was four, I started racing BMX in Australia and then when I was around nine years old, I got into go karts and that's where the love of motorsport took off for me. As I got a bit older, and simulators started to get a bit more popular, I got a simulator aged 12 or 13, just on the desk, and it was mainly just to muck around with my mates that I had from go karts.

"As I grew up, I spent more time on the simulator and became more serious, and that's when I got picked up by Red Bull. I'm racing in the Porsche TAG Heuer Supercup now and I think I've only got to this point just through my passion for driving."

More and more, sim racing is lending itself to, and helping, real-life racers and for Webster, the same is true the other way around as well for when he was growing up:

"When I wasn't at the track, in real life, I could still race against people around the world on this simulator. The karting definitely gave me a solid base on how to be fast on the simulator. Because you're doing driving in both and I think the sim racing also helps the go karting as well. Because, where kids would only be driving things on the weekend, I could be driving the simulator through the week and then go race on the weekend.

"In that aspect, they definitely complement each other but as well as that I did play racing games when I was a bit younger, like on the Playstation and stuff, not simulator stuff, but just a few games that weren't to the level of Esports, but I think that it helps as well."

Cooper is hardly the first talented sportsperson who is very capable at more than one thing, of course, but few can say they have got to 20 and are still deeply involved in two passions at a highly competitive level. Of course, the two have natural similarities but trying to balance and juggle them both and still compete must be a tough task at times, we suggest:

"It is difficult because on the real side I'm competing against drivers that are only doing real life racing and, in sim racing, I'm only competing against drivers that are focusing only on Esports. It gets a little bit difficult, where I feel like the real life takes away a few days from testing on the Esports side of stuff, but I don't want to give up either of them. I just kind of take it on the chin when I've got to do a little bit less practice for Esports or, you know, don't feel as awake for real-life racing because I've been up at 2am or something for a sim race!

"I just deal with it the best I can and manage my time where I can and I think I've done that pretty well so far, and I'm going to keep doing that."

Another challenge, and a sizeable one at that, came via Cooper's country of birth. Being Australian, he obviously operated on a different time zone to the Red Bull Esports outfit that wanted to sign him up, given they're based here in the UK at the F1 team's HQ.

"It was all new to me," says Cooper. "Working with a company and people that were on the other side of the globe, that was something I wasn't used to. So it was definitely a challenge at the beginning, but I'm used to it now. And now it feels weird being over here and being able to do everything on the same time zone, because I'll sleep at the same time [as the team.] But when I was in Australia, it was either really late nights, or really early mornings that I was waking up for, but it was still manageable.

"I got enough time with the team to practice together. It was usually one person goes to sleep, and the other person continues to work. So we could work on stuff 24/7 because one of us was always awake. It is tricky but I think there's probably benefits to it as well."

Looking back at the moment Red Bull first made contact, it's clear Webster remembers it as if it was yesterday:

"I got an email to join the team to compete in PESC (The Porsche Esports Supercup.) There were two stages to get into the main series, and I completed the first stage and finished second overall in that series. And then there's the second stage and I got an email after the first round, saying we want you to join the team given that you make it into PESC at the end of the year.

"To be honest, it was a bit surreal. I was a bit shocked when I first got it. I remember reading it and then going to my parents, I think my parents were the first people that I went to, and I talked to them about it as well. I remember the time and day and everything that was going on around it when I received it."

Clearly, sim racing is growing at quite the rate and Webster has noticed that from the inside looking out, given the extra interest there seems to be not just in Esports but across the motorsport spectrum:

"It's always consumed my life from a very young age so when it did blow up, the only thing I noticed was my friends from school were talking about Formula One or watching sim races and stuff. But from my side it all stayed the same, because I was always so heavily invested in sim racing and in real motorsport.

"I think it's awesome to see how many more people are interested in motorsport, because that's what the drivers want as well - people to watch them. And it's cool seeing people that didn't know what a Formula One car was three years ago to now being interested in Formula Three and sim racing."

Another benefit of sim racing, in theory, is that, as it gets bigger and better, we could see budding drivers use it as a more accessible route to real-life motorsport.

Webster is slightly different in that he already had a burgeoning motorsport career ongoing as well as his sim racing, but he certainly subscribes to the idea that a new avenue to top level racing is opening up:

"I know a lot of people that I did karting with who couldn't make the step to cars, because they just didn't have the ridiculous funding to get there, and I've been lucky enough to make that step, and I'm grateful for that.

"But another thing that I realised about sim racing that I think people don't realise is that it's open to 99% more people than actual motorsport. Motorsport may only be able to find one Max Verstappen but sim racing can find 50 of them because there are 50 Max Verstappens that didn't have enough money to go into Formula Four from go karts or to even get into go karts.

"So that's what's really amazing about sim racing - if you're good enough, you make it. The money needed is a lot less than what it is in real motorsport, and it's lot more feasible for the average Joe to get somewhere in sim racing if they have the determination and the skill behind them. I think some teams at the moment still don't see the skill that is in sim racing as they should just yet.

"But I think the time will come, and you always see as well Verstappen himself on the sim too. The reason he does it is because, one he enjoys it, and two he thinks it's not a disadvantage for his real racing because that's what he cares about. So I think seeing that as well is more reinforcement to how legitimate sim racing is."

Before we get onto his real-life racing career, then, we asked Cooper just what his aims were for the rest of this season in the virtual world:

"I think this year for sim racing, I want to finish better than I did last year. At the moment, I'm in the same position as I was last year, so it's going alright so far. And then I think in the future, the goal has always been the same - to become a world champion in one of the games, whether it be Rennsport, or Formula One or in iRacing. That's definitely my goal. With the growth of Rennsport and that taking leaps and bounds for exposure and drivers enjoying it, that's where I see myself."

On the other side of the coin, meanwhile, is his real-life racing career. Webster started off in his native Australia and has begun to tread a well-worn route in single seaters that could pave the way for him, if all goes well, to a really successful period in motorsport, with him in GB4 this year:

"The opportunity [to drive in GB4] came around because of my results in S5000 in Australia. There was one particular race at Phillip Island, it was in the wet and I won. Evans GP saw that race and it put me on their radar. They needed a driver for GB4 this year and that's when they wanted me to try and drive, so that's how that came along and so far it's going pretty good.

"We've recently completed the first round, and we qualified third and finished third in the first race. In the second race, we had an engine problem so that ruined things and then in the last race it was wet, and we got the tyre pressures wrong a bit, but so far it's been pretty good. We've done testing at Donington, Snetterton, and Oulton Park and so far we've been pretty competitive.

"I think we can get closer over the next few rounds and there's plenty of time in the championship to turn it around. A year ago, I never would have predicted this pathway to do GB4 or living in the UK. So I'm stoked and kind of just riding that wave."

Webster has only been in the UK for a few weeks, and that's just another challenge of pursuing his ultimate racing dream - plus the weather on these shores has already grabbed his attention:

"There was like three days of sunny days, and people were like, 'this is amazing,' but I'm used to 40 degree days in Australia! I've never lived on my own before and so moving away has been difficult, but they're good challenges and I'm learning and handling it pretty well so far. I'm trying to balance that with the sim racing requirements, and then the real racing and then living on my own. It's been a bit of a rollercoaster, but fun at the same time."

"[My family and I] knew this was going to be a big opportunity, but there's a lot of effort that goes into this as well. With the UK being the capital of motorsport, if you can do well over here, you get a lot more exposure and people that notice who you are, so I may never get this opportunity again - it came up and I'm trying to chase the dream.

"Who knows, nothing might come of this, but you go in open-minded and hope for the best because the best case scenario could come from it and it might lead on to something really great. But even if I go back home, I can say I've given it a shot. And that's sort of how I see it, and how my family sees it."

As with his sim career, we ask Cooper what his aims are in real life:

"I don't really mind what category I end up in. I just want to become a professional driver and do as well as I can, and win as many championships as I can. That's the long term aim.

"I'm trying to be realistic because to get into F1 it's tens of millions of dollars you need to find. So that at the moment isn't feasible, but there's definitely other opportunities that can be achieved, and different pathways that are within the budget.

"I see there's definitely opportunities back in Australia with Supercars that we could take advantage of and also in America with IndyCar that can definitely be possible. If we can do well in the UK, the next obvious step is to GB3 and that's a really highly regarded class. I think that if it's on the table, and if I do well, I think that's the long term goal. The goal in the near future is to win the GB4 championship. That's the goal, but if not I'll just try to do as well as I can."

Finally, there's just time to ask Cooper one more thing - what does he get more nervous for, a real race or a sim race?

"I don't know! They're both pretty similar. It just depends what real life race it is or what sim race it is. I think the most nervous I've ever been for a race is a sim race and the second one was probably a real race but then after that, it's kind of like they're even so they're very similar. I get just as nervous from both. People would expect me to say real racing because with sim racing you're just sitting in one spot, but the pressure comes from needing to be able to bang that lap out whilst knowing how competitive it is. That's where the nerves come from."