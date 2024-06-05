Quick Links

  • The 48th edition of the Copa America takes place between 20th June and 14th July 2024.
  • Six CONCACAF representatives have qualified for a tournament which was created to crown the best team in South America.
  • Defending champions Argentina are among the favourites in a highly anticipated competition hosted by the US.

The fiercely contested and historic Copa America crown is on offer again this summer. The South American equivalent of Euro 2024 was established in 1916, almost half a century before the inaugural European Championships and 14 years ahead of the first World Cup.

Only four nations competed in the opening edition of a competition which has expanded over the subsequent decades. All 10 South American representatives will be joined by six representatives from CONCACAF, the federation which represents North and Central America as well as the Caribbean, in a tournament hosted by the United States of America.

Argentina are the defending champions, romping to the title in 2021 before adding their name to the short list of World Cup winners with victory in Qatar the following year. Lionel Messi's all-conquering outfit have once again been tipped for the top, battling it out with Brazil, Uruguay and perhaps even the host nation USA.

Key Dates

The 48th edition of the Copa America begins on 20th June at 8pm local time as holders Argentina go up against Canada in Atlanta. The two nations are at opposite ends of the spectrum in most regards. While the reigning world champions boast some of the best players in the world and have an established core after almost six years under the stewardship of Lionel Scaloni, Canada manager Jesse Marsch was appointed five weeks before the tournament. No wonder the former Leeds United boss dubbed the opening game a "massive challenge".

The 24 first-phase games between the 16 nations divided between groups A, B, C and D run through to 2nd July. There is a brief respite before the knockout stages begin with the quarter-finals on 4th July, one of the biggest national holidays in the US. Unlike its European counterpart, the Copa America has a third-place play-off which will be held the day before the final on 14th July in Miami.

Group A

Group A

Position

Team

Played

Goal Difference

Points

1

Argentina

0

0

0

2

Peru

0

0

0

3

Chile

0

0

0

4

Canada

0

0

0

Date

Fixture

Venue

20th June

Argentina vs Canada

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

21st June

Peru vs Chile

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

25th June

Peru vs Canada

Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

25th June

Chile vs Argentina

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

29th June

Argentina vs Peru

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

29th June

Canada vs Chile

Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Group B

Group B

Position

Team

Played

Goal Difference

Points

1

Mexico

0

0

0

2

Ecuador

0

0

0

3

Venezuela

0

0

0

4

Jamaica

0

0

0

Date

Fixture

Venue

22nd June

Ecuador vs Venezuela

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

22nd June

Mexico vs Jamaica

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

26th June

Ecuador vs Jamaica

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

26th June

Venezuela vs Mexico

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

30th June

Mexico vs Ecuador

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

30th June

Jamaica vs Venezuela

Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Group C

Group C

Position

Team

Played

Goal Difference

Points

1

United States

0

0

0

2

Uruguay

0

0

0

3

Panama

0

0

0

4

Bolivia

0

0

0

Date

Fixture

Venue

23rd June

United States vs Bolivia

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

23rd June

Uruguay vs Panama

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

27th June

Panama vs United States

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

27th June

Uruguay vs Bolivia

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

1st July

United States vs Uruguay

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

1st July

Bolivia vs Panama

Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Group D

Group D

Position

Team

Played

Goal Difference

Points

1

Brazil

0

0

0

2

Colombia

0

0

0

3

Paraguay

0

0

0

4

Costa Rica

0

0

0

Date

Fixture

Venue

24th June

Colombia vs Paraguay

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

24th June

Brazil vs Costa Rica

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

28th June

Colombia vs Costa Rica

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

28th June

Paraguay vs Brazil

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

2nd July

Brazil vs Colombia

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

2nd July

Costa Rica vs Paraguay

Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Quarter-finals

Number

Date

Fixture

Venue

1

4th July

Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

2

5th July

Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

3

6th July

Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

4

6th July

Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Semi-finals

Number

Date

Fixture

Venue

1

9th July

Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

2

10th July

Winner QF3 vs Winner QF3

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Third-place play-off

Date

Fixture

Venue

13th July

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Final

Date

Fixture

Venue

14th July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Stadiums

As there is no qualification process for South American nations - all 10 have taken part in each edition of the Copa America since 1975 aside from Argentina's absence in 2001 due to a congested schedule - hosting duties are offered on a rotational basis. Ecuador were next in line but declined the invitation, paving the way for the USA to add another major footballing tournament to the country's packed calendar.

America will also host the hotly controversial 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in 2025, one year before staging the Men's World Cup along with Canada and Mexico. Eight of the 14 venues for this summer's Copa America will also be used as stadiums for the 2026 World Cup.

While New Jersey's MetLife Stadium was surprisingly given the nod to host the World Cup final, the biggest game in football, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will stage the showpiece fixture in this summer's South American jamboree. Argentina's talisman, Lionel Messi, plays his club football for Florida's Inter Miami who are not based at the venue for the final, instead lining up at the far smaller Chase Stadium.

City

Stadium

Capacity

East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium

82,566

Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium

80,000

Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium

76,416

Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium

74,867

Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium

72,220

Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

71,000

Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium

70,240

Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium

68,500

Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium

64,767

Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium

63,400

Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium

61,000

Orlando, Florida

Inter&Co Stadium

25,500

Austin, Texas

Q2 Stadium

20,738

Kansas City, Kansas

Children's Mercy Park

18,467

Prize Money

The powers that be at CONMEBOL, the governing body for South American football, have splashed out on the financial incentives for this year's tournament. The total pool of prize money on offer this summer has doubled compared to the sums available during the championships held in Brazil three years ago.

Simply arriving in the US in one piece affords each federation £1.6m ($2m) - the equivalent of the total prize fund available to the women's national teams at the 2022 Copa America Femenina. Those who make it beyond the group stage - which will be half of the 16 participants - earn another £1.6m. Alongside the accolade of becoming the 49th Copa America champion, winners of the tournament stand to earn £12.5m ($16m).

Finishing Position

Prize Money

Participation

£1.6m ($2m)

Quarter-final losers

£1.6m ($2m)

Fourth place

£3.1m ($4m)

Third place

£3.9m ($5m)

Runners-up

£5.5m ($7m)

Winners

£12.5m ($16m)

Match Ball

The best official balls at major international tournaments are like the greatest referees; they don't steal any focus away from the spectacle. The 2010 World Cup in South Africa, for example, will forever be associated with the volatile Jabulani ball, which attracted widespread criticism for its unpredictable trajectory. CONMEBOL's attempt at an understated addition to the 2024 Copa America is the Puma Cumbre.

Taking its name from the Spanish word for 'summit', the sport's one essential piece of equipment is not too flashy. The white ball is covered in jagged red and blue lines - one for each of the 16 participants - with a straightforward colour scheme that echoes the US flag.

Tickets

Purchasing tickets for the feast of football is remarkably easy. Simply head to the Copa America's official website, where you can follow a link to trusted distributor Ticketmaster and purchase a seat for any of the 32 matches taking place across the US this summer. Heading into the tournament, tickets for the final were already exceeding $700 (£550).

For those unable to attend the tournament in person, there is always the option of watching the Copa America schedule on TV. UK viewers will have to subscribe to Premier Sports for the pleasure of watching Messi, Vinicius Junior and the rest of South America's best talent, while matches are available on Fox Sports in the US.

