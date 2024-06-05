Highlights The 48th edition of the Copa America takes place between 20th June and 14th July 2024.

Six CONCACAF representatives have qualified for a tournament which was created to crown the best team in South America.

Defending champions Argentina are among the favourites in a highly anticipated competition hosted by the US.

The fiercely contested and historic Copa America crown is on offer again this summer. The South American equivalent of Euro 2024 was established in 1916, almost half a century before the inaugural European Championships and 14 years ahead of the first World Cup.

Only four nations competed in the opening edition of a competition which has expanded over the subsequent decades. All 10 South American representatives will be joined by six representatives from CONCACAF, the federation which represents North and Central America as well as the Caribbean, in a tournament hosted by the United States of America.

Argentina are the defending champions, romping to the title in 2021 before adding their name to the short list of World Cup winners with victory in Qatar the following year. Lionel Messi's all-conquering outfit have once again been tipped for the top, battling it out with Brazil, Uruguay and perhaps even the host nation USA.

The 48th edition of the Copa America begins on 20th June at 8pm local time as holders Argentina go up against Canada in Atlanta. The two nations are at opposite ends of the spectrum in most regards. While the reigning world champions boast some of the best players in the world and have an established core after almost six years under the stewardship of Lionel Scaloni, Canada manager Jesse Marsch was appointed five weeks before the tournament. No wonder the former Leeds United boss dubbed the opening game a "massive challenge".

The 24 first-phase games between the 16 nations divided between groups A, B, C and D run through to 2nd July. There is a brief respite before the knockout stages begin with the quarter-finals on 4th July, one of the biggest national holidays in the US. Unlike its European counterpart, the Copa America has a third-place play-off which will be held the day before the final on 14th July in Miami.

Group A

Group A Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 0 0 0 2 Peru 0 0 0 3 Chile 0 0 0 4 Canada 0 0 0

Date Fixture Venue 20th June Argentina vs Canada Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia 21st June Peru vs Chile AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas 25th June Peru vs Canada Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas 25th June Chile vs Argentina MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey 29th June Argentina vs Peru Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida 29th June Canada vs Chile Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Group B

Group B Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 1 Mexico 0 0 0 2 Ecuador 0 0 0 3 Venezuela 0 0 0 4 Jamaica 0 0 0

Date Fixture Venue 22nd June Ecuador vs Venezuela Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California 22nd June Mexico vs Jamaica NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas 26th June Ecuador vs Jamaica Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada 26th June Venezuela vs Mexico SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California 30th June Mexico vs Ecuador State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 30th June Jamaica vs Venezuela Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Group C

Group C Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 1 United States 0 0 0 2 Uruguay 0 0 0 3 Panama 0 0 0 4 Bolivia 0 0 0

Date Fixture Venue 23rd June United States vs Bolivia AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas 23rd June Uruguay vs Panama Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida 27th June Panama vs United States Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia 27th June Uruguay vs Bolivia MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey 1st July United States vs Uruguay Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri 1st July Bolivia vs Panama Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Group D

Group D Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 1 Brazil 0 0 0 2 Colombia 0 0 0 3 Paraguay 0 0 0 4 Costa Rica 0 0 0

Date Fixture Venue 24th June Colombia vs Paraguay NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas 24th June Brazil vs Costa Rica SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California 28th June Colombia vs Costa Rica State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 28th June Paraguay vs Brazil Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada 2nd July Brazil vs Colombia Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California 2nd July Costa Rica vs Paraguay Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Quarter-finals

Number Date Fixture Venue 1 4th July Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas 2 5th July Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas 3 6th July Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada 4 6th July Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Semi-finals

Number Date Fixture Venue 1 9th July Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey 2 10th July Winner QF3 vs Winner QF3 Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Third-place play-off

Date Fixture Venue 13th July Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Final

Date Fixture Venue 14th July Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Stadiums

As there is no qualification process for South American nations - all 10 have taken part in each edition of the Copa America since 1975 aside from Argentina's absence in 2001 due to a congested schedule - hosting duties are offered on a rotational basis. Ecuador were next in line but declined the invitation, paving the way for the USA to add another major footballing tournament to the country's packed calendar.

America will also host the hotly controversial 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in 2025, one year before staging the Men's World Cup along with Canada and Mexico. Eight of the 14 venues for this summer's Copa America will also be used as stadiums for the 2026 World Cup.

While New Jersey's MetLife Stadium was surprisingly given the nod to host the World Cup final, the biggest game in football, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will stage the showpiece fixture in this summer's South American jamboree. Argentina's talisman, Lionel Messi, plays his club football for Florida's Inter Miami who are not based at the venue for the final, instead lining up at the far smaller Chase Stadium.

City Stadium Capacity East Rutherford, New Jersey MetLife Stadium 82,566 Arlington, Texas AT&T Stadium 80,000 Kansas City, Missouri Arrowhead Stadium 76,416 Charlotte, North Carolina Bank of America Stadium 74,867 Houston, Texas NRG Stadium 72,220 Atlanta, Georgia Mercedes-Benz Stadium 71,000 Inglewood, California SoFi Stadium 70,240 Santa Clara, California Levi's Stadium 68,500 Miami Gardens, Florida Hard Rock Stadium 64,767 Glendale, Arizona State Farm Stadium 63,400 Paradise, Nevada Allegiant Stadium 61,000 Orlando, Florida Inter&Co Stadium 25,500 Austin, Texas Q2 Stadium 20,738 Kansas City, Kansas Children's Mercy Park 18,467

Prize Money

The powers that be at CONMEBOL, the governing body for South American football, have splashed out on the financial incentives for this year's tournament. The total pool of prize money on offer this summer has doubled compared to the sums available during the championships held in Brazil three years ago.

Simply arriving in the US in one piece affords each federation £1.6m ($2m) - the equivalent of the total prize fund available to the women's national teams at the 2022 Copa America Femenina. Those who make it beyond the group stage - which will be half of the 16 participants - earn another £1.6m. Alongside the accolade of becoming the 49th Copa America champion, winners of the tournament stand to earn £12.5m ($16m).

Finishing Position Prize Money Participation £1.6m ($2m) Quarter-final losers £1.6m ($2m) Fourth place £3.1m ($4m) Third place £3.9m ($5m) Runners-up £5.5m ($7m) Winners £12.5m ($16m)

Match Ball

The best official balls at major international tournaments are like the greatest referees; they don't steal any focus away from the spectacle. The 2010 World Cup in South Africa, for example, will forever be associated with the volatile Jabulani ball, which attracted widespread criticism for its unpredictable trajectory. CONMEBOL's attempt at an understated addition to the 2024 Copa America is the Puma Cumbre.

Taking its name from the Spanish word for 'summit', the sport's one essential piece of equipment is not too flashy. The white ball is covered in jagged red and blue lines - one for each of the 16 participants - with a straightforward colour scheme that echoes the US flag.

Tickets

Purchasing tickets for the feast of football is remarkably easy. Simply head to the Copa America's official website, where you can follow a link to trusted distributor Ticketmaster and purchase a seat for any of the 32 matches taking place across the US this summer. Heading into the tournament, tickets for the final were already exceeding $700 (£550).

For those unable to attend the tournament in person, there is always the option of watching the Copa America schedule on TV. UK viewers will have to subscribe to Premier Sports for the pleasure of watching Messi, Vinicius Junior and the rest of South America's best talent, while matches are available on Fox Sports in the US.

Information via the Copa America official website and ESPN. Correct as of 5th June 2024.