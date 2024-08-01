Highlights The Copa America Team of the Tournament has been revealed, with Lionel Messi featuring.

It may be over two weeks since the Copa America came to an end, but the team of the tournament has finally been revealed. Lionel Scaloni's Argentina were able to successfully defend their crown, overcoming a stubborn Colombian side by a single goal in extra time.

There were plenty of star performances throughout the summer's competition, with former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez rolling back the years to be named the player of the tournament. Unsurprisingly, the 33-year-old was named in the official Copa America Best XI. However, there are some other inclusions that have caught fans by surprise, including a certain eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Copa America 2024 Team of the Tournament Position Player Country GK Emiliano Martinez Argentina DEF Alistair Johnston Canada DEF Cristian Romero Argentina DEF Davinson Sanchez Colombian DEF Piero Hincapie Ecuador MID Rodrigo De Paul Argentina MID Manuel Ugarte Uruguay MID James Rodriguez Colombia FWD Lionel Messi Argentina FWD Lautaro Martinez Argentina FWD Raphinha Brazil

Goalkeeper and Defence

Emiliano Martinez, Alistair Johnston, Cristian Romero, Davinson Sanchez, Piero Hincapie

Once again, this international tournament served to prove exactly why Emiliano Martinez is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. The Aston Villa star was in fine form throughout the summer, keeping an incredible five clean sheets in six games and finishing with a save percentage of 92.9%. He also showed how much of a difference-maker he is in penalty shootouts, as he bailed out Lionel Messi after missing a panenka against Ecuador.

The semi-final finish was the best that Canada have ever managed in the Copa America, and the efforts of right-back Alistair Johnston were a major part of that. He lines up alongside a centre-half pairing who have major links to Tottenham Hotspur. Cristian Romero currently plays his football at the new White Hart Lane, and in his national team colours managed to win 81.8% of his duels and conceded just three fouls all tournament. Next to him is former Spurs man Davinson Sanchez, who put on the sort of displays that fans of the north London club could only dream of from his dreadful spell in English football.

Finally, up-and-coming defender Piero Hincapie takes the left-back slot. The Ecuadorian capped off a very successful club season at Bayer Leverkusen with a strong showing for his country before their quarter-final elimination.

Midfield

Rodrigo De Paul, Manuel Ugarte, James Rodriguez

Rodrigo De Paul may have gained a reputation for being Lionel Messi's bodyguard because of how fiercely loyal the midfielder is to the greatest player his country has ever produced, but this summer he let his football do the talking. The Atletico Madrid man has become one of La Albiceleste's biggest unsung heroes in recent times, and he put in solid performances in the middle of the park that encapsulated the all-round midfielder he is.

Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent times as he is viewed as the perfect partner for Kobbie Mainoo. The PSG star raised his stock even more whilst representing Uruguay, helping guide Marcelo Bielsa's men to a respectable third-place finish.

Finally, the player of the tournament James Rodriguez rounds out the engine room. Despite currently being a free agent, the 33-year-old led his country all the way to the final with some genius playmaking as he finished with six assists and a further goal. His performances drew comparisons to his first-ever international tournament, the 2014 World Cup, off the back of which he got his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Forwards

Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Raphinha

After failing to win an international honour for the majority of his career, Lionel Messi has gone and made it three in a row after leading Argentina to the famous trophy. As strange as it is to say though, there is an argument that the 37-year-old doesn't deserve his place in the team. Messi played five times and managed just one goal and one assist. Solomon Rondon, Jhon Cordoba and Maxi Araujo all managed more goal contributions.

In the middle is Lautaro Martinez, who despite finding himself primarily on the bench, was the star for his nation. The Inter Milan captain scored the winning goal in the final, capping off a brilliant turnaround after being dropped from the team during the 2022 World Cup.

Barcelona star Raphinha finishes off the front three, and is the only Brazilian to make the squad. The former Leeds man made headlines for calling out Ronaldinho after the legend's PR stunt where he labeled the current national team as the worst in history. Joke or not, it turns out that 'Dinho wasn't that far off, as Brazil exited the tournament early, eliminated in the quarters.