Copa America News | Copa America Standings

Copa América schedule and TV Guide. All times and dates are UK.

GROUP STAGE

Friday 21st June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 01:00 Argentina vs Canada Mercedes-Benz Stadium A UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

Saturday 22nd June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 01:00 Peru vs Chile AT&T StadiumX A UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports 23:00 Ecuador vs Venezuela Levi's® Stadium B UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

Sunday 23rd June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 02:00 Mexico vs Jamaica NRG Stadium B UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports 23:00 USA vs Bolivia NRG Stadium C UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

Monday 24th June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 02:00 Uruguay vs Panama Hard Rock Stadium C UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports 23:00 Colombia vs Paraguay NRG Stadium D UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

Tuesday 25h June

Related Ranking the 8 Top Scorers in Copa America History GIVEMESPORT look through the top 8 goalscorers in Copa America history.

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 00:00 Brazil vs Costa Rica SoFi Stadium D UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports 23:00 Peru vs Canada Children's Mercy Park A UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

Wednesday 26h June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 02:00 Chile vs Argentina MetLife Stadium A UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports 23:00 Ecuador vs Jamaica Allegiant Stadium B UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

Thursday 27h June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 02:00 Venzuela vs Mexico SoFi Stadium B UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports 23:00 Panama vs USA Mercedes-Benz Stadium C UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

Friday 28th June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 02:00 Uruguay vs Bolivia MetLife Stadium C UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports 23:00 Colombia vs Costa Rica State Farm Stadium D UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

Saturday 29th June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 02:00 Paraguay vs Brazil Allegiant Stadium D UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

Sunday 30th June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 01:00 Argentina vs Peru Hard Rock Stadium A UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports 01:00 Canada vs Chile Inter&Co Stadium A UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

Monday 1st July

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 01:00 Mexico vs Ecuador State Farm Stadium B UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports 01:00 Jamaica vs Venzuela Q2 Stadium B UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

Tuesday 2nd July

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 02:00 Bolivia vs Panama GEHA Field at Arrowhead C UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports 02:00 USA vs Uruguay Inter&Co Stadium B UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

Wednesday 3rd July

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 02:00 Brazil vs Colombia Levi's Stadium D UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports 02:00 Costa Rica vs Paraguay Q2 Stadium D UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 5th July

Time Fixture Stadium TV/Stream 02:00 Quarter Final 1 NRG Stadium UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

Saturday 6th July

Time Fixture Stadium TV/Stream 02:00 Quarter Final 2 AT&T Stadium UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports 23:00 Quarter Final 3 State Farm Stadium UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

Sunday 7th July

Time Fixture Stadium TV/Stream 02:00 Quarter Final 4 Allegiant Stadium UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

SEMI-FINALS

Wednesday 10th July

Time Fixture Stadium TV/Stream 01:00 Semi-final 1 MetLife Stadium UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

Thursday 11th July

Time Fixture Stadium TV/Stream 01:00 Semi-final 2 Bank of America Stadium UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

Third-place play-off

Sunday 14th July

Related Every Winner in Copa America History GIVEMESPORT provides a detailed breakdown of every winner in Copa America history.

Time Fixture Stadium TV/Stream 01:00 Third-place play-of Bank of America Stadium UK: Premier Sports / US: Fox Sports

FINAL

Monday 15th July