Highlights The USA will host the 2024 Copa America, showcasing their potential against top South American teams like Brazil and Uruguay.

Gregg Berhalter's side will face off against Bolivia, Panama, and Uruguay in the group stages of the tournament.

Lionel Messi and Argentina could stop the hosts clinching the title at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The United States of America will host the Copa America in the summer of 2024, aiming to start its journey to becoming one of the world's best footballing sides.

The USA also hosts the 2026 World Cup — and the South American tournament two years prior provides a perfect opportunity for the nation to see how they can compete against the likes of Argentina and Lionel Messi to Vinicius Junior and Brazil.

The USA is not part of South America, instead sitting in the Northern Hemisphere, but they received an invitation to host the tournament. It's not the first time the country has played in the Copa America either, with previous adventures in 1993, 1995, 2007 and 2016. Teams are invited to help fill up the numbers in the tournament, whilst the USA will be aiming to reach the latter stages of the tournament after a promising 2022 World Cup in Qatar with an exciting squad.

This article now explores the USA's potential route to the final at the Hard Rock Stadium. They're set to play the continent's best teams, but Gregg Berhalter's side will be confident they can inspire the nation on home soil.

Related 12 biggest football matches to watch in 2024 The football matches coming up in 2024 are a dream come true for fans around the world.

Group Stages

Bolivia, Panama, Uruguay

The USA's group stage fixtures at the 2024 Copa America have already been confirmed — and they're exciting to look at. It's important to bear in mind that the USA are ranked 13th in the world according to FIFA's rankings, so - on paper - they should qualify from this group.

They start their campaign against Bolivia on the 23rd July at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The USA are ranked 73 places higher than the South American country, therefore, they should win. Bolivia have very few well-known players who shouldn't be able to match the intensity of USA' squad, which includes Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams.

Meanwhile, they then face Panama on the 27th June at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atalanta. The stadium is one of the most spectacular stadiums in the world, but the USA will be hoping their players do the talking and not the stadium. The two countries have played each other 26 times — and the USA have won 18 of those matches. Yet it is still clear Panama can still spring a surprise.

Panama beat USA 1-0 during the qualification stages of the 2022 World Cup in October 2021, highlighting their ability. Meanwhile, in their most recent match, Panama beat the USA 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 2023 Gold Cup semi-finals. If that doesn't concern the USA going into the Copa America, nothing will.

Finally, the USA will finish their group stage campaign by hosting Uruguay at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on the 1st July 2024. On paper, the USA will go into this match as underdogs, with the South American side being ranked two places higher with a plethora of talent. The likes of Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ronald Araujo will all be playing — and it will likely be the USA's toughest match yet. If they go into the match needing a win to qualify, there is a strong chance they will come away disappointed. However, if both teams are already qualified, the match to see who finishes top could be entertaining.

Key Information Fixture Date Stadium Opponent's World Ranking USA vs Bolivia 23rd June 2024 AT&T Stadium (Arlington) 86th Panama vs USA 27th June 2024 Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 44th USA vs Uruguay 1st July 2024 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 11th World Rankings via FIFA correct as of 21/2/24

Quarter-Finals

Brazil or Colombia

If the USA does progress into the knockout stages of the Copa America, they will face a team from Group D, which currently consists of Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay. If Berhalter's side finish top of the group, they will face Colombia in the quarter-finals. The South American side are often one of the most frustrating teams in the world, capable of stunning the greatest countries but also disappointing when expected to win. Containing Luis Diaz as part of their squad, they can not be underestimated. Colombia are currently ranked one position lower than the USA, making a potential match-up between the two sides on the 6th July incredibly entertaining. The whole of the Americas would be watching.

Meanwhile, if the USA finished second in their group, likely behind Uruguay, they would probably face Brazil. It's a daunting prospect for any country, let alone one hosting the tournament in front of the entire world. Brazil have won the Copa America nine times, most recently in 2019, and they are capable of producing some of the best football in the world. A potential clash between the USA and Brazil on the 6th July would be exciting for everyone watching around the world.

Possible Routes Scenario Likely Opponent World Ranking Date Stadium Win Group into QF3 Colombia 14th July 6th Allegiant Stadium (Paradise) Runners up of group into QF4 Brazil 5th State Farm Stadium (Glendale) World Rankings via FIFA correct as of 21/2/24

Semi-Finals

Brazil or Uruguay

The USA have reached the Copa America semi-finals on two occasions. The first time, in 1995, saw them lose 1-0 to Brazil at the Maldonado in Uruguay. They went on to lose the third-placed playoff as well. The second time, in 2016, saw them thrashed 4-0 by Argentina in Houston.

A third trip to the Copa America semi-finals in 2024 would represent a huge success for the USA, yet they will likely come up against Brazil or Uruguay. The Copa America works in a unique way in the fact that Group A and B can't meet teams from Group C or D until the final. Therefore, the USA would be playing a team they have already played earlier in the competition, in the semi-finals.

The fixture will depend on whether they qualify from the group stages in first or second, but there is a clear path to the final for the USA if they can overcome the giants of South American football. Brazil would represent a monumental challenge, particularly against Vinicius Junior and an in-form Richarlison, whilst a repeat of the USA vs Uruguay would be chaotic, considering the managers would already know how to play against one another.

Routes Scenario Likely Opponent World Ranking Date Stadium If they go through QF3 Brazil 5th July 10th Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte) If they go through QF4 Uruguay 11th World Rankings via FIFA correct as of 21/2/24

3:23 Related Brazil's 18 Greatest Ever Footballers (Ranked) Ronaldo, Pele, Ronaldinho, Neymar and Kaka all feature as 18 the greatest Brazilian players ever are ranked.

Final

Potentially facing World Cup winners Argentina

Close

The Copa America final is one of the biggest matches in world football. People from South America look forward to the fixture as soon as the last one ends — and the final in 2024 could be one of the best yet. If the USA does reach the final, they will likely face world champions Argentina.

Captained by Lionel Messi, who is already playing in America for his club Inter Miami, they are the best team in the world, as showcased by their world ranking. They won the Copa America in 2021, ending Messi's wait for an international trophy. The 2022 World Cup then saw them beat France on penalties after a 3-3 draw in Qatar. It was widely seen as one of the greatest matches of all time — and that will only send fear into the USA if they reach that far.

The two sides have met each other 10 times throughout their history. Argentina have won six of those matches, with the USA winning two alongside two draws. Their last encounter came in 2016 when Messi's team beat the USA 4-0 to reach the Copa America final.

It is also worth noting that if the USA lose their semi-final, they will still have one more match - the third-placed playoff. In 2024, it is likely to be against Mexico, Peru or Chile, all of whom are capable of upsetting the odds against the best teams in the world. The third-placed playoff is set to take place a day before the final — and, considering the USA have never won a Copa America medal, they will take it seriously even if they are disappointed about failing to reach the final.