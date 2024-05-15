Highlights Juventus dominated first half in Coppa Italia final and got the decisive goal early on.

Atalanta improved in second half but couldn't break through Juventus' resilitent defence.

Dusan Vlahovic stars as Juventus claim their 15th Coppa Italia.

It was a game of two halves in the Coppa Italia final, as Juventus dominated the first 45 minutes against an unusually poor Atalanta side, before Atalanta turned up the heat on the Turin giants in the second half. But, Juventus managed to hold firm and secure the win to lift the famous trophy in the Stadio Olimpico.

Juventus came out of the blocks the quickest, with Andrea Cambiaso delivering a fine through ball for Dusan Vlahovic to chase, and the Serbian striker showed great strength and composure to outmuscle his opponent before applying a cool finish past Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

Atalanta, who have impressed many with their run to the Europa League final this year, looked uncharacteristically flat in the first half, with Juventus pinning them in. But whatever Gian Piero Gasperini said to his Atalanta side at the break clearly worked, as the Orobici came out flying in the second half and gave Juventus a taste of their own medicine.

Despite a number of chances created and the lion's share of possession, though, Atalanta just couldn't find the key breakthrough against a resilient Juventus team, and the Old Lady claimed their 15th Coppa Italia title with a 1-0 win.

Key Match Statistics Atalanta Stats Juventus 66% Possession 34% 13 Total shots 9 0 Shots on target 2 2 Corner kicks 2 3 Yellow cards 2

Atalanta Player Ratings

Lookman and Pasalic impress

GK - Marco Carnesecchi - 5

Couldn't do much about the first goal, but could probably have done better with Vlahovic's second before it was ruled out.

DF - Marten de Roon - 6

A solid display from the Atalanta captain before he was substituted off in the second half with an injury.

DF - Isak Hien - 5

Picked up a yellow card in the first half, and struggled to deal with the Juventus attack. Was replaced on the hour mark.

DF - Berat Djimsiti - 6

A high intensity performance from the Atalanta man, who offered more going forward than he did defensively, and at least looked like he was trying to play progressive football.

RM - Davide Zappacosta - 6

A quiet first half for the veteran, but he started to show signs of life in the second half before being replaced on the hour mark.

CM - Mario Pasalic - 7

Was really unlucky with a shot late in the first half and was heavily involved in the middle of the park throughout. Seemed an odd decision to take him off in the second half as he was making things tick for Atalanta.

CM - Ederson - 5

One of Atalanta's most highly-rated players couldn't quite exert his influence on the game tonight and was drowned out in the middle of the pitch.

LM - Matteo Ruggeri - 6

Offered plenty of width down the left-hand side, and had lots of chances to play killer balls into the box, but his final delivery let him down a little.

FW - Ademola Lookman - 7

A lively performance from the former Fulham man. He was constantly trying to make things happen, and even hit the post in the second half. If Atalanta were going to get back in the game, it would have been through Lookman.

LW - Charles De Ketelaere - 4

Decision-making in the final third was poor from a player who is capable of far better. Unsurprisingly, he was replaced at half-time.

RW - Teun Koopmeiners - 5

Another player who could and should have performed better. Has received heavy praise all season, but went missing.

Sub - El Bilal Toure (45' for De Ketelaere) - 6

Put in the kind of performance many expected from De Ketelaere. Energetic pressing, smart movement, but faded as the second half went on.

Sub - Giorgio Scalvini (59' for Hien) - 6

Played on the front foot, carrying the ball forward and moving it quickly, but struggled to make much of an impact.

Sub - Hans Hateboer (59' for Zappacosta) - 6

Saw plenty of the ball, but couldn't quite connect defence and attack to make something happen for Atalanta.

Sub - Aleksei Miranchuk (59' for Pasalic) - 5

Struggled to adapt to the pace of the game and couldn't find his rhythm at all.

Sub - Rafael Toloi (64' for de Roon) - 6

A sturdy performance in defence when called upon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Atalanta made almost twice as many (600) passes as Juventus did (313), and had an 87% pass success rate compared to Juventus' 74%.

Juventus Player Ratings

Vlahovic shines

GK - Mattia Perin - 7

Didn't have a lot to do, but made a huge save late in the game when it mattered.

CB - Federico Gatti - 6

A quiet performance, which is more indicative of Juventus' dominance overall than it is of his own involvement.

CB - Gleison Bremer - 7

A really strong performance from one of the most impressive defenders in Serie A. Refused to be outmuscled numerous times when facing the Atalanta attack.

CB - Danilo - 7

Similarly solid at the back, managing to quash the threat of players like Koopmeiners and De Ketelaere with ease.

RWB - Andrea Cambiaso - 8

Made the assist for Vlahovic early on, and was unlucky not to have another assist in the second half when the goal was struck off for offside. A really accomplished performance from the wing-back, both offensively and defensively.

CM - Weston McKennie - 7

Steady display in the middle of the park. A lot of the game was contested there, and it was McKennie who made sure Juventus won that battle.

CM - Hans Nicolussi Caviglia - 7

Another player who put in a solid performance in midfield. Aggressive, dynamic, and relentless.

CM - Adrien Rabiot - 7

Showed his class and experience, staying calm on the ball, playing the simple pass and helping his team maintain possession.

LWB - Samuel Iling-Junior - 6

Didn't do anything wrong, but failed to offer half as much threat down the left as Cambiaso did down the right.

FW - Federico Chiesa - 7

Never stopped moving and pressing. Was the perfect foil for Vlahovic, making the kinds of runs that gave his teammate space throughout.

FW - Dusan Vlahovic - 9

Took his goal after four minutes really, really well, showing his strength and composure. Unlucky not to claim his second on 72 minutes after being called offside by a shoulder. Led the line for Juventus brilliantly.

Sub - Fabio Miretti (61' for Caviglia) - 7

Thundered a shot against the crossbar, made some lovely moves and dribbles to cause problems for Atalanta.

Sub - Kenan Yildiz (69' for Chiesa) - 7

Similar to Miretti, came on the pitch and clearly wanted to make an impression with his dangerous runs.

Sub - Arkadiusz Milik (80' for Vlahovic) - 5

Hardly had an impact after coming on, but he had big boots to fill.

Sub - Timothy Weah (80' for Cambiaso) - 5

Never really had a chance to get into the game coming on so late in the day, and was asked to play slightly out of position in more of a wing-back role.

Man of the Match

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

The Serbian star is a wanted man across Europe, and it's easy to see why Arsenal want to sign him. Vlahovic has not been quite as prolific as expected this season, but he was a constant thorn in the side of the Atalanta team tonight, scoring one goal and being denied a second by a marginal offside call.

Vlahovic never stopped running, chasing every ball, pressing high, and constantly finding space to keep his marker on their toes. So many clubs are crying out for a genuine number 9 this summer, and Juventus have the finished article here.