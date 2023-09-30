Highlights Cordarrelle Patterson's versatility as a running back and kick returner has been a valuable asset for the Falcons throughout his time with the team.

Head coach Arthur Smith acknowledges that Patterson brings a unique element to the backfield, providing different options and game plans for the team.

While the Falcons have a crowded backfield with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, Patterson's size and experience make him an ideal candidate for short-yardage situations and as a receiving option out of the backfield.

With Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier playing so well for the Falcons out of the backfield through three weeks, you could be excused from forgetting about a little someone named Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson has been the starting running back for the last two years, and now that he's nearing a return to the field in 2023, the question needs to be asked: where does the veteran fit into head coach Arthur Smith's plans for his backfield? Thankfully, Smith has an answer to that.

Cordarrelle Patterson's Falcons Career

Since arriving in Atlanta in 2021, Patterson has been the top running back for the team despite playing mostly wide receiver in his previous eight seasons in the NFL. The gamble has paid off for the Falcons, for whom Patterson has been a solid ground weapon for over two years now despite the fact that they've drafted running backs in consecutive seasons.

He piled up 14 touchdowns on the ground during his time with the Falcons while averaging a solid 4.4 yards per carry. He also remains one of the most lethal kick returners in the NFL even after turning 32 earlier in 2023. He's a seven-time All-Pro because of his returning abilities, which have led to nine career kickoff returns for touchdowns, including one last year for the Falcons.

Smith Says Patterson Brings A "Different Element" To Backfield

Prior to the Falcons' matchup in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Smith was asked about Patterson, who is questionable to play in the game after missing the first three of the season with a nagging thigh injury. Considering the addition of Patterson would make a crowded backfield even more so, the question of how the veteran would fit with the other youngsters in the RB room was a valid one. Read Smith's full quote below:

When he comes back, he just adds a different element, different game plans. Every defense presents different challenges so that will be week to week, but it's another option, a guy that can do a lot for this team. A guy that helps in the return game, part of the special teams, a really good football player and we'll be excited when we get him back and he's rolling at full speed.

How Can Patterson Fit In This Atlanta Team?

The Falcons now have three legitimate options in their backfield with the rookie Robinson, the second-year man Allgeier, and the 10-year veteran Patterson. Clearly, Robinson is going to get the lion's share of the work not just because the team spent so much draft capital on him with the fourth overall pick, but because he's objectively the best and most well-rounded of the bunch.

While Robinson and Allgeier are both similar in stature at 5'11" and 215-220-lbs, Patterson is a little bit bigger at 6'2", so they could employ the veteran as a short-yardage or goal line back in some situations. Robinson is a solid pass catcher, but as a former NFL wide receiver, Patterson could also be a great option out of the backfield in the passing game.

In the end, the Falcons youth movement is pretty clear, so a 32-year-old like Patterson is not long for this team. As the season rolls on, we would expect Robinson and Allgeier to handle most of the running back work while Patterson uses his speed and strength to contribute as something of a swiss army knife, lining up in the backfield some plays, splitting out wide for others, and remaining an absolute devil in the return game.

