Corinthians are nearing a deal to sign Venezuela international midfielder Jose Martinez from the Philadelphia Union, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The talks were first reported by Brazilian blogger CanalBlogdomacedo.

Sources say the deal will be around $2 million plus a sell-on clause.

Martinez, 30, has been one of the league's best value signings in recent history. The defensive midfielder joined ahead of the 2020 season for a reported fee around $300,000 and has been integral to all the Union's success since. He embodied the club's high-intensity system, shielding a defensive unit that has been among the best in the league since his debut. The club won the 2020 Supporters' Shield and advanced to MLS Cup in 2022, losing to LAFC.

In the winter of 2023, Martinez was the subject of bids from Turkish club Besiktas but eventually signed a new contract in Philadelphia. Now, he's nearly off to Brazil.

Martinez has 31 caps with Venezuela and represented his country at the Copa América . He starred for Philly in their win over FC Cincinnati on August 13 before reports of his imminent departure broke after the game.

The charismatic midfielder was a fan favorite and a favorite among his teammates. After winning the Eastern Conference championship in 2022, head coach Jim Curtin was conducting his post-game press conference when Martinez barged in during the questions, ski goggles on his head and champagne bottle in hand, imploring his head coach to join the party.

Curtin joked: “I love Jose. He’s the first player I’ll say I can’t control.”