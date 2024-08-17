In the world of football, there can be some snobbery towards fans from overseas. If you don't live close to the stadium, how can you understand the team?

This is, of course, just nonsense. But thanks to incredible new technology football fans from the other side of the planet can now get to experience Premier League games as if they were inside the stadium.

Hyperrealistic view of Old Trafford in LA

Indeed, as viral footage from social media shows, some lucky supporters in Los Angeles got to enjoy a pitch-side view of Old Trafford as Manchester United beat Fulham 1-0 in the first game of the 2024/25 season.

It may not have been the most exciting match to ever kick off a new campaign, but in the end, fans were treated to a few good moments of drama. Most notably, debutant Joshua Zirkzee notched the only goal of the game, coming off the bench to score in the 87th minute. Alejandro Garnacho also delivered a moment of entertainment as he missed an open goal right at the death.

For fans watching at COSM in Los Angeles, next to SoFi stadium, the match would have felt all the more thrilling thanks to the incredible new virtual reality technology on display. As the footage above shows, while sitting in comfy seats with food and drink on hand, patrons of the venue had a mind-blowing hyperrealistic view of Old Trafford – watching on as if they'd paid top dollar to sit inside the stadium itself.

What is "The Dome"

The technology is simply known as "The Dome" and sets out to give fans an incredible experience with a 9,600 square foot, fine-pitch LED display that wraps around the audience. On the COSM website, their description of the setup reads:

"The Dome is more than just a front-row seat to your favourite sporting or entertainment event. It will make you reimagine what’s possible with live content, and redefine how you experience it with your friends.

"When you’re in The Dome, you’re completely immersed. Our revolutionary technology makes you feel like you’re courtside at an NBA game or travelling to a world beyond your own.

"Food and drink are always at your fingertips through the Cosm mobile app or by ordering with one of our servers."

So far, the only venues with the technology are in Los Angeles and Dallas with tickets available in LA for upcoming Premier League games, such as the Chelsea vs Manchester City clash. It will be fascinating to see how popular it becomes and if the setup is ever recreated in the UK.