Highlights Arsenal and Manchester City's exit from the Champions League will have cost both teams up to £28 million.

Mikel Arteta's side were knocked out by Bayern Munich, while Manchester City were beaten on penalties by Real Madrid.

Both sides will also have missed a couple of millions in additional revenue from ticket and merchandise sales.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City's exit from the Champions League will have cost both teams up to £28 million each in prize money, according to The Mirror.

Following a 2-2 first-leg draw at the Emirates, Thomas Tuchel's Bayern progressed through to the semi-finals of Europe's elite thanks to a second-half header from Joshua Kimmich, ensuring a 3-2 victory on aggregate.

Mikel Arteta's side were restricted to long-range efforts for most of the game as their run in the competition came to an end. As for City, their second-leg clash with Real Madrid was a fierce contest, which Pep Guardiola's men largely dominated, but were knocked out on penalties by the La Liga giants.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: There will be no Premier League side in the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since the 2019/20 campaign.

Both Bayern and Real will meet in the last four for a chance to play in the Champions League final - which is set to take place at Wembley Stadium on June 1. Following their exits from the competition, Arsenal and City will also have missed a couple of millions in additional revenue from ticket and merchandise sales.

Champions League Prize Money Breakdown 2023/24

The total purse for the tournament is £1.74 billion

Last year's champions Manchester City still pocketed £75 million from their run to the last eight this season, while Arsenal earned £63 million. The winners from this season's quarter-finals, which also included Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, have pocketed £10.8 million from UEFA, while the finalists are set to take home £13.3 million.

The full Champions League performance-based prize money Winner £17.1 million Runner-up £13.3 million Semi-finalists £10.8 million Quarter-finalists £9.1 million Round of 16 £8.2 million Group-stage wins £2.4 million Group-stage draws £802,000 Reaching group stage £13.37 million

According to The Sporting News, 30 percent of the prize money is paid out to all 32 clubs in the Champions League group stage based on a 'coefficient algorithm that ranks their European performance over a 10-year period.' The teams are then ranked by the algorithm from one to 32, with bonus points given for winning European trophies, before the money is paid out in shares according to a team's rank.

An additional £258 million - which is 15 percent of the total purse - is made available as part of the broadcast revenue once all deals are finalised across Europe. The national federation for each country represented in the Champions League is then provided with a share of the money aforementioned based on the 'proportional value of each TV market.'

Attention Now Turns to the Premier League

Arsenal and Manchester City remain in the race for the title

Attention for both teams will now turn to the Premier League. The 2023/24 campaign has been a real rollercoaster so far. Fans are faced with the most exciting title race in years, with City and Arsenal both at the centre of it, as well as Liverpool.

Guardiola's were in action in the FA Cup on Saturday, beating Chelsea 1-0 to reach the final of the competition. That allowed Arsenal to go top of the league, following their 2-0 win against Wolves. However, the Gunners now face stern tests against Chelsea and Tottenham in two London derbies. Considering their run-in and the fact City have a game in hand, Arteta's squad still have it all to do to end their Premier League title drought.