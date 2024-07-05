Highlights Titans invested in offense with key additions like Calvin Ridley, Lloyd Cushenberry, and Tony Pollard to support Will Levis.

Levis' growth and opportunities are boosted by new skill players and improved offense line.

While a top-10 finish is ambitious, a significant improvement is expected for the Titans' offense in 2024.

This offseason, the Tennessee Titans were third in cash spending as Ran Carthon heads into his second season as the Titans' general manager. After missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, Carthon went to work to turn things around for Tennessee.

Key Offensive Additions This Offseason Player Acquisition Type Calvin Ridley (WR) Four-year deal, $92 million Lloyd Cushenberry (OC) Four-year deal, $50 million Tony Pollard (RB) Three-year deal, $21 million Tyler Boyd (WR) One-year deal, $2.4 million Bill Callahan (OL Coach) Signed new deal JC Latham (OT) Drafted seventh overall

If you have noticed a trend, it's that the Titans were willing to take advantage of Will Levis under a rookie contract, by spending money to protect him and give him better skills players around him. Not many NFL teams are willing to take advantage of their quarterbacks on rookie contracts, but the Titans did.

Last year, the Titans finished 27th in points scored. With all the offseason offensive additions, it's not out of the question that the Titans could become a top-10 offense.

Year Two Of Will Levis

Levis will have had a full training camp as the starter with several key new additions.

2023 wasn't particularly impressive for Levis as a rookie, but he wasn't given much support to begin his NFL career. Outside of DeAndre Hopkins, the team didn't have many wide receiver options to throw to. Their offensive line wasn't very good either, as Levis was forced to make quick decisions as he learned to play at the NFL speed. But there were some highlights during his rookie season, including an incredible NFL debut where he threw for 238 passing yards and four touchdown passes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Levis' 5.9% big-time throw rate was tied for fifth among quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks. (Source: PFF)

Year two should be much more promising, as Levis has a new savvy route runner in Calvin Ridley and one of the league's better slot receivers in Tyler Boyd. He will also have another young, efficient running back in Tony Pollard, who also gives the offense another pass catcher. These upgrades will be huge in Levis' growth, as he's also making technical improvements on his throwing motion.

The offense goes where Levis goes, and all the signs point upwards. Tennessee has done everything they can to put Levis in a position to succeed, now he needs to take advantage of the opportunities.

Dominating In The Run Game, Big Plays In Passing Game

The Titans are built to run the ball effectively, while having an explosive passing attack.

For years, Tennessee's identity dominated the run game with Derrick Henry. Now, the Titans' offensive philosophy in the run game changes with two explosive running backs who are great pass catchers. In fact, Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz feels the new tandem of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are "interchangeable". With a far improved offensive line and bringing in one of the league's best offensive line coaches, the Titans might actually improve in the run game compared to 2023.

Many of the improvements in the passing game depend on Levis, but the weapons are there. Even with the less than ideal situation in 2023, Hopkins still recorded 1,057 receiving yards and scored seven touchdowns. Calvin Ridley is coming off a 1,000-yard season in Jacksonville, while Tyler Boyd comes off his worst season since 2017 with 667 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Even if some of these players aren't coming off of their best seasons, an offense with two 1,000-yard receivers from 2023 and a WR3 who had over 650 receiving yards is pretty impressive. Tennessee has a real opportunity to see what they have in Levis, and if it works out, the sky is the limit for this offense.

Is A Top-10 Offensive Finish Realistic For The Titans?

A top-10 offensive finish would require a complete 180° from the Titans offense.

The Titans have the talent to put together a top-10 offensive season, but it will take time for this offense to gel, especially with a second-year quarterback. They should take a massive leap this season, but the top 10 could be slightly aggressive, considering how bad this offense was last season.

As much as Tennessee has improved, so have many other offenses that fell outside the top 10, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, and Chicago Bears. Plenty of the other teams that improved still acquired better offensive talent with more stable quarterback play.

This isn't to say it's out of the question, but it would be much more surprising for a team like the Titans to enter the top 10 than the Chiefs or Texans. There's always the surprise element of a true breakout season from Levis, but that might be hard to predict until we see him with this new supporting cast.

If the Titans can finish as a top-15 offense in scoring in 2024, it would be a win for Tennessee.

