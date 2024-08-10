Highlights Social media tension between the Cowboys and Lamb - contract extension talks have stalled.

Speculation is mounting of a potential Lamb trade amid unresolved contract issues.

If the Chiefs trade for Lamb without anextension, Lamb could play out his contract year, then hit free agency for a massive payday.

Drama in Dallas? You don't say...

As the Dallas Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb remain seemingly at a standstill in negotiations for a contract extension, Lamb voiced his frustration by removing "America's Team" from his X (Twitter) bio on Thursday, then changing his banner image to an old photo of him and former Oklahoma Sooners teammate Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

Brown, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, also added a photo with his old teammate for his banner image. This has fueled speculation that Lamb would be eying a reunion with Brown by facilitating a trade to the defending Super Bowl champs.

While players typically display frustration amid contract negotiations on social media, things tend to get resolved in the end.

The most likely scenario is still Lamb and the Cowboys coming to terms on an extension at some point before the season starts.

Still, there's always that possibility that the two sides can't come to an agreement, and perhaps the Cowboys would have to look into trading Lamb.

If that were to happen, would the Chiefs be interested? And if they were, would they be able to work out a Lamb trade with their current roster?

Related 5 Trade Packages Cowboys Must Consider If They Don't Re-Sign CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is bound to break the bank, and maybe Dallas needs to consider other options rather than paying him.

The Chiefs Have Already Bolstered Their WR Corps This Offseason

Would the Chiefs have the cap space to pursue Lamb in a potential trade?

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl this past February, in spite of struggling on offense for much of the 2023 season.

Patrick Mahomes recently voiced his disappointment with the team's offensive performance, and hopes that the team will improve in that area this year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chiefs' receivers led the league in drops last season, with 44.

Kansas City made some additions to their receiving corps this offseason in an effort to regain some speed and explosiveness.

They signed Marquise Brown to a one-year, $7 million deal in free agency

They drafted Xavier Worthy 21st overall, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL Combine history

The Chiefs are itching to get back to the explosive offense we saw in earlier years, and this year, they seem to have the pieces to do it.

However, what if they could give Mahomes a bonafide no.1 wideout? What if they were to find a way to add CeeDee Lamb to the roster as they aim to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row?

It certainly wouldn't be easy, as the Chiefs have just over $15 million in cap space heading into the 2024 season, with Lamb set to carry a cap hit of $17.99 million in the final year of his rookie deal. Not to mention, any trade would have to include an extension, and Lamb is hoping to join other top-tier wide receivers in the $30 million-per-year range.

Beyond this season, the Chiefs would have a projected $8 million in cap space in 2025, so a trade for Lamb would mean offloading some other major pieces and perhaps restructuring Mahomes' contract, among others.

Would Lamb Sacrifice Money to Chase a Super Bowl?

If the Cowboys were to trade him, would he play out his contract, then walk in free agency?

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If Lamb has grown as disgruntled as he appears to be, then would he accept a trade to KC without a contract extension?

That would enable him to join a Super Bowl contender and then, he could have his choice of any team in free agency next March, barring a franchise tag.

If Lamb wants to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, he'd have some options as a free agent next year, with several teams having plenty of money to spend.

NFL Teams With The Most Cap Space in 2025 Team Projected Cap Space New England Patriots $97.6 million Washington Commanders $91.9 million Arizona Cardinals $90.7 million Pittsburgh Steelers $89.6 million

The risk Lamb runs if he does take the field this season without a contract, is seeing his numbers dip (or getting injured) at a time when his value is at its highest.

Lamb is coming off a career year, as he led the league in catches (135), recorded the second-most receiving yards (1,749) and scored the third-most receiving touchdowns (12).

Taking the risk of playing in a contract year and accepting a trade to a contender like Kansas City may be worth it, as Lamb could chase a potential Super Bowl, then hit the open market and go wherever he wants, at his price.

However, the most likely scenario is this is just Jerry Jones and Lamb's camp simply going through the negotiating process.

Still, it's worth thinking about the potential of Lamb riding out the final year of his contract somewhere else, then determining his next stop in 2025.