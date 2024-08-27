Key Takeaways The Mavericks were outclassed by the Celtics in the NBA Finals, highlighting the need for improvement.

Adding Klay Thompson helps spacing but increases defensive concerns.

Dončić may request a trade if the Mavericks don't improve their roster; recent history shows stars get their way.

As recently as February 2023, Dallas Mavericks fans were beginning to worry whether Luka Dončić would grow impatient with the lack of help he received from the front office.

Dončić had just finished a run to the Western Conference Finals, where he was a one-man offensive show reminiscent of LeBron James ' many Herculean playoff efforts.

He and his Mavericks were outclassed by the Golden State Warriors in five games after Dončić's heroics weren't enough to carry an overmatched postseason roster for the third straight year.

To make things worse, Dallas botched the Jalen Brunson contract situation, and the former Maverick became a superstar for the New York Knicks .

General Manager Nico Harrison addressed these concerns by trading for Kyrie Irving , whose first season as a Mav didn't work out well, as the team missed the playoffs entirely.

Fortunately, Irving, Dončić and a tough group of Mavericks assembled by Harrison broke through to the NBA Finals in 2023-24.

Although it may seem like it, that finals birth is far from a guarantee that Dončić will stick around long-term in Dallas.

Despite Finals Appearance, Dallas Isn't Close to a Title

Mavericks were outclassed by Boston and were fortunate to escape the West

The 2023-24 season was a great success for Dallas, and the team deserves credit for its stunning run to the NBA Finals.

They beat two excellent teams on their way there, and Dončić and Irving were spectacular to watch on the journey. Harrison did an incredible job building the roster around his two stars, filling in all the gaps with defensive-minded, quality role players who transformed the Mavericks' previously soft identity overnight.

However, Dončić and company were utterly outclassed in their finals defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics .

Boston was an all-time great team and was a poor matchup for the Mavericks, but they aren't going anywhere soon, and the rest of the league is building to beat them.

The Denver Nuggets , Oklahoma City Thunder , Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies are better suited to win the West and take down Boston this season.

Out East, the Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers took considerable strides to compete with the Celtics, and several other squads made significant improvements as well.

Dallas' defense was picked apart for stretches by Boston, as their five-out, equal-opportunity offense had such great spacing and they mercilessly attacked Dončić in isolation. The superstar had one of the worst defensive series ever from an elite player, and the Celtics were able to easily use him as an entry point to get in the paint and break down Dallas' defense.

Dončić desperately needs to improve on that end, but part of his struggles was because of his lack of energy left after carrying Dallas offensively.

Dončić needs to get in better shape, and he shoulders some responsibility for their loss, but he had to take on such a significant offensive burden that it is hard to blame him.

The Mavericks simply don't have enough good players on either end to match a group like Boston.

2024 NBA Finals Stats (BOS won 4-1) Team DRTG 3P% APG Avg Margin of Victory Celtics 108.6 33.8 24.2 12.5 (4 Games) Mavericks 111.8 31.6 16.8 38 (1 Game)

Mavericks May Be Moving in the Wrong Direction

Klay Thompson solves one problem but exacerbates another

In their NBA Finals drubbing, Dallas learned that it needed to improve two aspects of the team to get to the level of a franchise such as Boston.

First, the Mavericks must get more reliable off-ball scorers than Derrick Jones Jr. and P.J. Washington after the Celtics left Dallas' wings wide open for above-the-break threes, which they struggled mightily on.

Star Burden (Dončić and Irving) Player PPG APG FGA USG% Dončić 29.2 5.6 125 38.7 Irving 19.8 5.0 99 26.8 Total 49.0 10.6 224 65.5 Percentage of Team Production 49.4 63.1 53.4 65.5

*NBA Finals Stats

If Dončić and Irving can't be confident in their secondary scoring options, opponents can load up the strong side of the floor to help and force those guys to beat them. We saw this throughout the finals, as the star duo had little space to work with, even when they were able to beat All-NBA defenders like Derrick White or Jrue Holiday off the dribble.

Second, the Mavericks must address the weakness of their defense at the point-of-attack with a backcourt consisting of a mediocre defender in Irving and an atrocious one in Dončić.

Having two exploitable on-ball defenders on the court at all times will never work against elite all-around offenses like the Celtics, who simply don't have a liability.

Unfortunately, while adding Klay Thompson will be a massive help with the first issue of spacing and spot-up shooting, it will cause Dallas' defense to decline even further.

Assuming Thompson takes the starting forward spot from the departed Jones Jr., the Mavs will now have three on-ball liabilities for opponents to attack.

Any team with four or five threats offensively will pick apart the Mavericks; this includes the Nuggets, Thunder, Knicks, 76ers and others.

Unhappy Stars Requesting Trades Is Now Common

If Dallas doesn't give Dončic enough help, he may demand out

In today's NBA, star players making it known they want to play elsewhere is accepted practice, and requesting a trade isn't even out of the ordinary. Dončić is not just any star, either; he is a consensus top-three guy in basketball and arguably the best offensive player in the league.

His wishes will command respect from the Mavericks organization, especially after all he's given them.

Dončić has three years left on his deal, with the third being a player option. Essentially, the Mavericks have two years left to convince him that his best chance to win a championship is in Dallas, but the pressure will begin building as early as this year.

If Harrison doesn't improve the roster in a meaningful way and Dallas is stuck in the middle of a crowded Western Conference, the rumors will start to swirl.

We have seen plenty of regular stars demand to be traded and get their way, such as Bradley Beal , Donovan Mitchell , James Harden and many more. Superstars of Dončić's level usually don't have to do this, but Kevin Durant did just as recently as last year.

Furthermore, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid have made noise about wanting a new home before their front office placated them with star acquisitions. We also know that big names will leave their hometown teams in free agency as James and Durant did.

Disgruntled Stars and Eventual Relocation Player Team Year Years w/ Team Result LeBron James Cavaliers 2010 7 Signed with Heat Kevin Durant Thunder 2016 9 Signed with Warriors Paul George Pacers 2017 7 Traded to Thunder Kawhi Leonard Spurs 2019 7 Traded to Raptors James Harden Rockets 2021 9 Traded to Nets Donovan Mitchell Jazz 2022 5 Traded to Cavaliers Bradley Beal Wizards 2023 11 Traded to Suns

Organizations looking to move into a new era of contention will have their eye on this situation, including the post-LeBron L.A. Lakers , post-Dame Bucks and others.