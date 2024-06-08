Highlights The Portland Trail Blazers could consider trading Deandre Ayton if they draft Donovan Clingan at #7 in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Donovan Clingan has the potential to be a top defensive center in the NBA draft and teams may scramble to trade up for him.

The Portland Trail Blazers have a busy offseason ahead with multiple picks, potential trades, and changes in coaching staff.

Deandre Ayton could be on the trade block for the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason, speculates Evan Sidery.

The reporter for Forbes Sports cited a conversation between ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Jonathan Givony on The Lowe Post podcast in a tweet. The pair discussed Givony's latest mock draft for ESPN, which had Donovan Clingan selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the #7 overall pick. Sidery suggested that if Portland selected Donovan with the #7 pick in the 2024 NBA, it could indicate the Trail Blazers front office might be willing to move on from Deandre Ayton.

“The early intel is that if [Clingan] is there at seven, Portland is taking him.” - Zach Lowe said.

Deandre Ayton’s First Season in Portland

The center had a mercurial campaign with he Trail Blazers

Ayton came to Portland as a centerpiece of the Damian Lillard trade. The three-team deal sent Lillard to Milwaukee, Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, and Grayson Allen to Phoenix, and Deandre Ayton, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, a 2029 first-round pick, and two pick swaps to Portland.

Ayton had a stop-and-start debut campaign for the rebuilding franchise. His playing time was consistently interrupted by injuries. However, the former Arizona Wildcat began to find himself at the end of January. Head Coach Chauncey Billups began to scheme for him in the offense and the center started to connect with guards Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons. Ayton closed out the season averaging 20.8 points and 11.9 rebounds on 59.5% shooting over his last 28 games.

Deandre Ayton's Tale of Two Halves Key Stats First 27 Games Last 28 Games PPG 12.5 20.8 RPG 10.3 11.9 APG 1.5 1.8 FG% .531 .595

Trading a starting center that anchored the paint with a double-double for a rookie center would be a bold move by Portland's General Manager, Joe Cronin. If Portland does move on from Ayton to Clingan, they will be hard-pressed to find appropriate value for an expensive former #1 pick whose reputation has been marred by injury and attitude concerns. Ayton will earn $70M over the next two years, with a $46.2M cap-hold in the 2026 offseason.

Donovan Clingan Projected to Drop to #7

ESPN mock draft has Portland picking Clingan

According to Givony, the Portland Trail Blazers hosted a private pre-draft workout with Clingan on June 7th to evaluate his skills. During the conversation between Lowe and Givony, they highlighted Clingan as the third-best player available according to ESPN’s big board, after France’s Zaccharie Risaccher and Alexandre Sarr.

Clingan averaged 12.5 points and 7.4 rebounds while manning the middle for the University of Connecticut Huskies throughout the regular season. The sophomore center increased those averages to 15.3 points and 8.3 rebounds along with 3.2 blocks per game in the tournament as the top-ranked squad won their second consecutive national championship. He is currently the top-rated true center among all draft boards.

Donovan Clingan By The Numbers Key Stats Regular Season NCAA Tournament PPG 12.4 15.3 RPG 6.9 8.3 BPG 2.3 3.2 FG% 63.7 64.5

Lowe stated that the possibility of Clingan falling to the Trail Blazers at #7 “is indicative of the kind of chaos on top,” however, Givony suggested that teams ahead of Portland in the lottery might look for fit, not talent.

"You look at the team drafting at three, Houston, they have Alperen Sengun. Four, San Antonio, they have Wembanyama. Five, Detroit, they have Jalen Duren. And six, Charlotte, they have Mark Williams, and apparently they really like him. So, the idea that [Clingan] might drop to seven isn’t implausible.” -Givony

Teams Could Trade Up For Clingan in NBA Draft

Atlanta, Chicago, Memphis, and Portland are rumored to be interested

Even though the 2024 NBA Draft has been universally noted as a weak draft, that does not mean it is without fans among NBA front offices.

“There a lot of people around the NBA who like this draft, and it’s outside the top five where teams like this draft...Donovan Clingan has a lot of fans around the NBA, not just in those three front offices.” -Givony.

If Clingan turns enough heads, Portland may be forced to trade up for him.

The defensive center’s playmaking and shooting potential might be enough to encourage teams other than Memphis and Chicago, along with Portland, to trade up for the former UConn prospect. In particular, Givony cites Atlanta passing over Sarr and Risaccher to shore up their defensive side of the ball with Clingan. But even if Atlanta does not decide to take Clingan, the capital required to shift draft positions is not prohibitive.

A Busy Offseason For Portland

Portland holds multiple picks and tradeable assets

Regardless of a Deandre Ayton trade, Portland will have plenty of decisions for the fast-approaching offseason.

Cronin and his Associate General Manager, Mike Schmitz, are still hosting predraft workouts. In the past week, the Trail Blazers invited Clingan, Dalton Knecht, and Jared McCain for evaluation. In addition to the #7 and #14 pick in the lottery, the team has two picks in the second round, the #34 (via Charlotte) and #40 (via Atlanta).

Portland's front office might not even have the space to add players beyond their two lottery picks. The Trail Blazers have 13 spots signed through the 2024-25 season. Multiple reports have speculated on the Trail Blazers moving veterans Malcolm Brogdon, Jerami Grant, and young star Anfernee Simons to open up cap space and acquire improved draft capital. In an article for Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley suggested three different trades involving each of the aforementioned players.

In addition, the Trail Blazers have recently shaken up the coaching staff. The front office declined to renew contracts for assistants Scott Brooks and Rodney Billups. Additionally, Steve Hetzel left Portland's coaching staff to join Jordi Fernández and the Brooklyn Nets. Hetzel had previously coached Portland's Las Vegas Summer League team, winning the league championship in 2022.

With four draft picks, a roster salary in need of trimming, and a coaching staff in need of support, it is more likely the Trail Blazers would draft Clingan if available and wait until the end of next season before deciding where they want to go with their starting center. As it stands, moving Ayton in 2024 will only add another complication to Portland's already complicated offseason.