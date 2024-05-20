Highlights The NFL might change rules to allow private equity groups to own teams due to soaring franchise values.

Only individuals/families can afford teams, limiting potential owners; new rules could diversify funding sources.

A rule change would require majority owner approval; specific terms need to be clarified if it passes.

Private equity is a large part of today's business climate—and if the NFL changes certain rules, private equity groups could own teams.

As it stands right now, NFL rules do not allow private equity groups or groups that have institutional wealth to invest in or own teams. Instead, most teams have been run like family businesses with single families, such as the McCaskeys in Chicago, the Rooneys in Pittsburgh, or the Maras in New York, serving as the owners and stewards of their franchises.

Why the NFL Might Change the Rules

With Franchise Values Soaring, Even the Ultra-Rich Could Have a Hard Time Buying In

If the NFL changes the rules to allow investment of institutional wealth or from private equity groups, owners might be able to use some of that money for projects such as stadium renovations. But why would the league look to change the rules?

It's simple: teams have very high valuations, and few individuals or families have the capital needed to own a team. This makes it hard to sell franchises. A special committee of owners has spent the past nine months looking into the possibility of rule changes, and its findings could be discussed—and perhaps voted on—this week at the latest set of league meetings in Nashville.

Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about the possibility at the last round of league meetings back in March (via ESPN):

They've been very deliberate in the way they've evaluated different alternatives. We're making progress. I think there'll be some changes, maybe as early as May, probably closer to October.

Private equity firms are companies that pool money from investors. They put the pooled money into funds that are used to either acquire a stake in, or buy outright, a public or private company. That money can also be used to purchase real estate or other assets, as well. These companies then aim to later sell the companies or assets they buy for profit.

Currently, the NFL does not allow institutional ownership. That means no sovereign wealth funds, private-equity groups, or pension funds. A team's primary owner needs to have at least a 30 percent stake, unless an exemption is granted. If a franchise does want to have limited partners, it cannot have more than 25 and no new buyer can take on more than $1.2 billion in debt to buy a team.

Meanwhile, the last two franchises to be sold were the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders—the Broncos fetched more than $4 billion and the Commanders a touch over $6 billion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Seven of Forbes' most valuable sports franchises in 2023 came from the NFL. The Cowboys, Patriots, Rams, Giants, Bears, Raiders, and Jets all made the list before any franchises from any other sports league around the world apart from the NBA's Knicks and Warriors and the MLB's Yankees.

With about 800 billionaires in the U.S. and about 2,700 worldwide, that doesn't leave a huge pool of potential buyers for teams. Furthermore, limited partners generally have no say in how the team operates. Private equity groups might be willing to spend money without asking for control over team operations.

On the other hand, as one economist points out, teams will be trading future profits for short-term cash.

Private equity has not been without controversy—PE firms have taken a lot of criticism for cutting expenses to the bone, often reducing workforce headcount and making other decisions that increase profit but might run afoul of business ethics and/or have a negative impact on society.

Most Valuable NFL Franchises (Forbes, 2023) Team Worth Dallas Cowboys $9 billion New England Patriots $7 billion Los Angeles Rams $6.9 billion New York Giants $6.8 billion Chicago Bears $6.3 billion

The NBA and NHL do allow private equity to invest in teams—but only if they have no control over team operations.

There are other aspects that the NFL has to sort out if it allows PE investments. The league would have to figure out if funds could have stakes in more than one team, what to do if groups have ties to legalized sports gambling, and if players should be allowed to invest.

In order for the rules to change, at least 24 owners would have to vote for approval. It would then take time for specifics to be hammered out.

Even if the NFL allows for PE investment, perhaps along with investment from sovereign funds and/or pension funds, it might not affect all teams. It would be up to each owner to decide whether to accept the investment or not.

