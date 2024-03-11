Highlights Orlando built through the draft, securing young high-end talents like Wagner, Banchero, Suggs, Anthony, and Black.

Wagner and Banchero lead an evolving Magic offense, but the team struggles against above .500 teams, showing inexperience.

Although Orlando's playoff success is uncertain, their team has improved with a more established core, setting the foundation for the future.

The Orlando Magic have become accustomed to ending their season near the bottom of the Eastern Conference ever since former superstar center Dwight Howard departed for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012.

It wasn't until the 2018-19 season that Orlando eventually broke back into the playoff field, led by their best players at the time, Aaron Gordon and All-Star center Nikola Vucevic. While the team was able to steal a game against the eventual champion Toronto Raptors and was able to run it back for another playoff appearance during the pandemic-shortened season, it became evident that the ceiling of that core had been reached.

Orlando was able to bring in a haul when the team decided to move on from Vucevic in 2021, including Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks, starting what would be a new direction for the franchise.

Through another three-year stay in NBA purgatory, the Magic were able to add multiple young, high-end talents that have led the team to an impressive top-5 seed in the Eastern Conference through early March. Only Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac remain from their last playoff appearance.

The quick rise to stardom for both 2021 lottery pick Franz Wagner and 2022 first-overall pick Paolo Banchero has gained the Magic a reputation for being among the league's most versatile and defensive-minded teams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Orlando Magic have the fourth-worst three-point percentage in the NBA. No other playoff team is in the bottom seven.

Orlando Built Through the Draft

Franchise cornerstones Wagner, Banchero, Suggs, Anthony, and Black were all selected in the draft by the Magic

Orlando has almost exclusively put together a playoff-caliber roster with their draft picks, a unique feat paralleled only by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

Drafting multiple high-end guards, including Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, and Anthony Black has given the team great depth and allowed head coach Jamahl Mosely to experiment with his somewhat inexperienced backcourt to see what works next to the team's more established starters.

At the same time, having so many young lead ball-handlers is bound to result in inconsistent play, particularly from Anthony and Black. With Orlando already sporting one of the youngest rosters in the league, questions arose about whether the Magic would opt to trade for a veteran point guard to balance out the roster as they pushed for a playoff spot.

Instead, Orlando decided to stick with what had worked throughout their most competitive regular season campaign since Howard was still with the team.

Orlando Magic Team Stats (Rank) 2020-2024 Category 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Average Age 25.6 (18) 23.3 (29) 23.1 (28) 23.9 (27) PPG 104.0 (29) 104.2 (29) 111.4 (26) 110.9 (26) Points Allowed Per Game 113.3 (20) 112.2 (20) 114.0 (15) 109.4 (3)

Who Will Lead Orlando's Offense?

Do Paolo Banchero & Franz Wagner provide enough punch?

Franz Wagner has steadily improved each season since he finished 5th in the 2021 Rookie of the Year race, becoming an offensive force inside the arc and a valuable all-around contributor on defense.

Averaging career-highs across the board as Orlando's second-leading scorer, it is apparent Wagner will live up to his lofty lottery selection, but whether he can be a first or second offensive option in his first playoff appearance is less obvious.

While Orlando's defense ranks among the league's elite, their mediocre-at-best offense could struggle mightily in the postseason, especially if Wagner continues to shoot under 30 percent from deep (29.9%) - the lowest mark of his young career.

While Wagner looks like he could be a perennial All-Star and possesses the defensive abilities to earn an All-Defense nod, Paolo Banchero has shown flashes of true superstardom in his first two seasons, easily earning Rookie of the Year honors before earning an All-Star reserve role this season, the ninth Magic player in NBA history to earn that distinction.

Banchero entered the league as an elite inside-the-arc scorer with some playmaking ability and has already blossomed into a bonafide three-level scorer and arguably the best playmaker on the team in only his second season.

The Duke product leads the Magic in points, rebounds, and assists, solidifying himself as the team's number-one option and top defensive priority for any playoff matchup. But Banchero, like Wagner, will be getting his first taste of the playoffs - with the former only 22 years old.

Not many inexperienced and keyed-in players have had successful initial playoff runs, and considering the rest of the roster's youth, Orlando's offense could struggle to a point that their elite defense can't dig them out of.

Paolo Banchero & Franz Wagner Statistics 2022-23 vs. 2023-24 Category 2023 Banchero 2024 Banchero 2023 Wagner 2024 Wagner PPG 20.0 22.9 18.6 20.3 3PT% 29.8 36.6 36.1 29.9 APG 3.7 5.2 3.5 3.9 TS% 52.9 54.9 58.9 57.2

The Magic Have Not Impressed Against Good Teams

Orlando is just 15-22 against teams above .500 this season

Orlando may be in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race, but the majority of their wins have come against inferior competition - also usually a sign of an inexperienced team. The Magic have dominated against teams under .500, amassing an impressive 22-6 record against those teams.

However, those won't be the teams Orlando will be facing in the postseason, and their record against above .500 teams is a better indicator of how the team will fare in the playoffs.

The Magic have boasted solid depth throughout the season, with Suggs, Anthony, Black, Isaac, Markelle Fultz, Moritz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, and Joe Ingles all contributing valuable minutes next to the team's two stars. However, rotations shrink in the playoffs, and how many of those aforementioned players can the Magic rely on as a consistent third or fourth option in a seven-game series?

With offensive inconsistency running rampant throughout the roster, there's reasonable doubt that Orlando could again struggle to emerge victorious from the first round. A fully healthy Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, or Philadelphia 76ers team could likely handle this inexperienced bunch in five or six games.

Even if the Magic are again eliminated early in the postseason, the state of the team is in much better shape compared to their last playoff appearance. This version of Orlando has a much more established core and identity heading into the future, even if they may have been better off this season if a trade deadline splash was made.