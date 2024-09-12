Key Takeaways Non-quarterbacks rarely win NFL MVP, with only one running back earning it in the past 12 years.

No wide receiver has ever won MVP, but Tyreek Hill could emerge as a contender this season.

Quarterbacks overwhelmingly dominate the MVP award, with 17 out of the last 20 titles going to QBs.

The NFL is officially back, and ahead of the launch of the 2024 season, GIVEMESPORT sat down exclusively with Sky Sports presenters Neil Reynolds, Hannah Wilkes, and Olivia Harlan Dekker, as well as expert analysts Phoebe Schecter and Jason Bell, at the Sky Sports Show House, powered by Sky Broadband, where they discussed whether this could finally be the year when the trend of a quarterback winning the league MVP title could finally be broken.

On the rare occasion that it's not a quarterback, it’s usually a running back

We have to cast our minds back 12 years when the last non-quarterback won the coveted MVP award. Adrian Peterson set the league aflame in 2012 when he exploded for 2,097 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards a carry.

For context, only Derrick Henry has achieved a 2000 yard season since then, when he went for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Tennessee Titans in 2020.

Not only did he earn the league MVP that season, but he also won the league Offensive Player of the Year award, while he finished as runner-up to Peyton Manning in the AP Comeback Player of the Year voting.

With quarterbacks dominating the award since then, Sky Sports analyst Jason Bell makes his case for Saquon Barkley being the one to buck that trend, and touts him to have a stellar debut season with his new team, the Philadelphia Eagles .

It will be another running back, because it was Adrian Peterson. So, I am saying Saquon Barkley. He’s on a new team, they’re going to give him the rock off at the line. I think if it is going to be anybody that lights it up - if they're in the Super Bowl - it’s him.

Saquon Barkley - 2023 Stats Games 14 Carries 247 Rushing Yards 962 Yards Per Attempt 3.9 Rushing Touchdowns 6

Having come over to Philadelphia from the New York Giants in free agency, Bell’s prediction may already be part way to coming into fruition, with Barkley getting his career with the Eagles off to a lightning start.

In their week one win over the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, Barkley scored three touchdowns, one of which came in the air, whilst he rushed for 109 yards, joining former Eagle and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens as the only other player in franchise history to score three touchdowns in a single game.

Cheetah Tipped to Sprint His Way to Historic MVP

No wide receiver has ever won the coveted award

It is scarcely hard to believe that a wide receiver has never won the MVP award since the award's inception in 1936, but had last season not ended slightly early for the Miami Dolphins ’ Tyreek Hill after he sustained a hamstring injury, Sky Sports lead presenter Neil Reynolds feels he could have placed himself well in contention.

I think it could happen, and I think it could have happened last year if Tyreek Hill hadn't gotten injured at the back end of last season. He was on for a 2,000 yard season, so I'm going to say if it happens, it'll be Tyreek.

The Dolphins' wideout finished just 201 yards shy of what could have been a historic 2,000 yard season, going for 1,799 yards off of 119 receptions. The closest anybody has ever come to achieving such a feat was Calvin Johnson back in 2012, when he exploded for 1,964 yards.

Tyreek Hill - 2023 Season Games Played 16 Targets 171 Receptions 119 Receiving Yards 1799 Touchdowns 13

Despite his season opener against Floridian rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars , getting off to a rocky start when he was detained by police for a speeding violation ahead of the game, Hill did not let that affect his performance in the slightest.

He would finish the game with 130 yards off of seven receptions from Tua Tagovailoa , including an 80-yard touchdown, which saw him bring out a fitting handcuff celebration.

Or, Is It Simply Just a Quarterback’s League?

QBs have won 17 of the last 20 MVP awards

Since 2017, nobody not named Patrick Mahomes , Lamar Jackson or Aaron Rodgers has won the MVP, which says all you need to know about the current landscape of the NFL.

In fact, quarterbacks have virtually dominated this individual award since the very beginning, with a QB being the recipient of such award 17 times in the last two decades. From Tom Brady to Peyton Manning , it is difficult for players to win the award if they are not listed as a QB. Just ask Cooper Kupp .

Cooper Kupp - Triple Crown Season 2021 Games Played 17 Targets 191 Receptions 145 Receiving Yards 1947 Receiving Touchdowns 16 Catch % 75.9

In the 2021 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams receiver won the triple crown, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while he also helped Matthew Stafford , Aaron Donald and co to win the Rams’ first Super Bowl since 1999, and even then, it wasn’t enough to stop Rodgers from taking home the MVP title.

As such, presenter Hannah Wilkes cannot see a non-QB picking up the award any time soon, even though she feels it would be good for the NFL, such as when Christian McCaffrey was the only non-QB named as a finalist last season.

If Cooper Kupp can’t win MVP when he wins the triple crown, it’s never going to anyone who is not a quarterback. We would all love to see it though. Christian McCaffery had a shot last year, and could have arguably been the MVP, but if Kupp didn’t get it after that season, they’re surely asking ‘what is it I’ve got to do?’

Former Buffalo Bills coach and now an analyst with Sky Sports, Phoebe Schecter, also feels that a quarterback will likely win MVP, but with one exception, envisioning the possibility that if the San Francisco 49ers were to win Super Bowl 59, or make another deep playoff run, then Brock Purdy would lose out on MVP to running back, McCaffrey.

If the 49ers win, or make the playoffs, would Brock Purdy get it? I think that would be the one situation where I think that CMC would get it over Brock Purdy.

On his way to the Offensive Player of the Year title last season, McCaffrey posted 1,459 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 272 carries, whilst he was also targeted 83 times through the air, in which he went for 564 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Despite those numbers, Olivia Harlan Dekker remains firm in her stance that the NFL will always be a quarterback's league, especially with the star power that dominates the position, and that that trend will continue in this 2024 season.

I just think it's a quarterback's league. It's an offensive league, and there are more stars at that position than ever. And it is kind of a star-power award when you look at it. You can boil down stats all you want, but it kind of matters how you play when and against whom. And, I think it is always going to be a quarterback, and I do think it will be a quarterback again this season.

