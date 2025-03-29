Up to 43 countries could end up being banned from the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a result of President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban. It has previously been reported that President Trump has drafted a 'three-tier' list of nations that he may prohibit from entering the United States, which is one of the three countries set to host the tournament next summer alongside Canada and Mexico.

Three countries have already been banned from the competition by FIFA, with those three being Russia as a result of their invasion of Ukraine, as well as Pakistan and Congo — the former for their 'failure to adopt a revision of the PFF constitution' and the latter for 'alleged third-party interference in its affairs.' However, America's potential new sanctions could cause further havoc on the largest international tournament in football.

Iran and Cameroon Among Teams That Could be Banned From World Cup

Iran have already qualified for the tournament