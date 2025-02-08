Two more countries – in addition to the already-banned Russia – have had their football associations suspended by FIFA due to ‘serious circumstances’ ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which is set to be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Watched across the globe, the next iteration of the world’s biggest international competition – which takes place on a four-yearly basis – will be held in the summer of 2026 with Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina looking to defend their crown as world champions.

The likes of France, England – now led by the newly appointed Thomas Tuchel – and Euro 2024 victors Spain will all be looking to knock La Albiceleste off their perch next year – but there are a triumvirate of countries who are banned from participating.

Last year, FIFA and UEFA combined forces to uphold Russia’s ban from participating in worldwide competitions through to the impending World Cup in north America – a law that has been in place since they invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Now, ahead of the highly anticipated competition, FIFA have suspended the football federations of Pakistan and Congo with immediate effect due to ‘serious circumstances’, essentially banning both nations from competing moving forwards.

The Congolese Football Association, commonly referred to as FECOFOOT, have been banned due to alleged third-party interference in its affairs, which violates its obligations under FIFA’s current statutes. A FIFA statement read:

FECOFOOT has been suspended with immediate effect due to a particularly serious situation of undue interference by third parties in the affairs of the organisation, which constitutes a clear violation of FECOFOOT’s obligations in accordance with the FIFA Statutes. The decision was taken in consultation with CAF after two FIFA/CAF missions were dispatched to Brazzaville.

What could act as a silver lining for Congo is that FIFA are willing to lift the suspension if a number of conditions – including the return of full control of the federation’s headquarters and other facilities to FECOFOOT – are met between now and 2026.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) have been suspended due to its failure to adopt a revision of its constitution that they'd ensure that ‘truly fair and democratic elections’ would be held.

It’s not the first time that the PFF have been banned by FIFA as, in 2017 and 2021, they were unable to compete due to third-party interference. The latter suspension was lifted in June 2022 once PFF claimed that it had regained full control of their premises and finances.

On Pakistan’s ban, a FIFA statement read: “The suspension will only be lifted subject to the PFF Congress approving the version of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC.”

As things stand, Congo currently reside rock bottom of Group E in the CAF qualification section. Pakistan’s group, however, has already come to an end with Stephen Constantine’s men finishing at the foot of Group G in the AFC qualification section.