Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the very best footballers of all time and, as such, there's been a lot of interest paid towards his son's future in football. Cristiano Jr has been destined to follow in his father's footsteps onto the football pitch seemingly since birth and has already spent time in the academies of some of the sport's biggest teams.

He's got some massive boots to fill, though, with his father regarded as the greatest Portuguese player of all time. In truth, though, the youngster might not even end up playing for Portugal. A report from Sports Illustrated revealed that Cristiano Jr will have the chance to represent three different nations as a professional should he want to.

Related Cristiano Ronaldo Didn't Hesitate when Naming his Best Ever Captain For Cristiano Ronaldo, there can be no doubt about the identity of his best ever captain

Cristiano Ronald Jr's Career So Far

He's followed his father to Al-Nassr

Considering who his father is, there are some big things expected of Ronaldo Jr and while it's unclear whether he'll live up to them or not, he's already shown a little promise. Throughout his father's career, the youngster has followed his dad and played for the likes of Juventus and Manchester United at youth level during Ronaldo's time playing for those clubs. According to talkSPORT, there were even reports that the prospect scored 58 goals in a single season in the Juventus academy, showing that he's inherited some of his dad's elite football talent.

These days, he's also on the books at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, following his father's move to the club in late 2022. Whether he'll make it to the top of the professional game remains to be seen, but if he does excel in football, he'll have the chance to represent one of three different nations and they are all detailed below.

Portugal

The most obvious choice for Ronaldo Jr in the future would be to play for Portugal. His dad is considered the greatest Portuguese player of all time and his exploits with the national team have made him a legend. Due to his father being born in Portugal, FIFA rules state that the youngster is also eligible to represent the country if he wants to.

It would be quite the fairytale to see him step out onto the pitch for Portugal and represent the country that means so much to his father. It isn't the only nation that he could play for, though, and he has multiple other options should he prefer to differentiate himself from Ronaldo.

Spain

He was raised in Madrid

Born in 2010, the youngster spent the majority of his formative years living in Spain while his dad thrived for Real Madrid in La Liga. He spent the first eight years of his life in Spain while Ronaldo became a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu. Under FIFA rules, a player is eligible to represent a nation should he have lived there for three or more years before he turned 10 years old.

As such, Ronaldo Jr has the opportunity to play for one of the best football nations in the world should he want to in the future. Considering the team will have the likes of Lamine Yamal torching teams for the next decade at the very least, it's hard to imagine the Al-Nassr prospect wouldn't at least be tempted. There's still one other country he could play for, though.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 matches for Real Madrid

USA

He was born in California

The last country that Ronaldo Jr is eligible to represent in the future, should he have the chance, is the United States of America. He's not spent much time in the nation, but the teenager was born in San Diego, California. According to the report, FIFA rules state that a footballer is eligble to represent a country if he was born there.

The last few years have seen football's popularity in the United States skyrocket and a large reason for that is down to Ronaldo's rival Lionel Messi moving to Inter Miami. There's probably no better time to get involved with the sport in the country than now and the youngster will have the chance to play for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the future, alongside stars like Giovanni Reynar and Christian Pulisic should he want to.

Initially, there was a chance that Ronaldo Jr would be eligible to play for England. Having moved to the country following his father's move to Manchester United, the prospect would have had to spend five years in the nation before he was eligible to represent the Three Lions, but that possibility was ruled out when he moved to Saudi Arabia with Ronaldo.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 23/03/2025