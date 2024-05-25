Highlights The NFL's international journey began with the American Bowl in 1986.

London will host three games in the 2024 NFL season, with games also in Brazil and Germany.

Potential future host countries include France, Scotland, Portugal, Japan, and Argentina.

The NFL has hosted games outside of the United States in the past. In its early history, the league mainly kept these international affairs to preseason contests. They made it a more formal occurrence in 1986 when they began the "American Bowl."

The American Bowl was an annual preseason game held outside the United States. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan hosted a game until the American Bowl's final installment in 2003.

In 2007, the NFL took its international journey a step further. They announced that the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins would play a regular season game in London. Giants quarterback Eli Manning threw for just 59 yards in that game, but New York rushed for 189 yards as the G-Men came away with a 13-10 victory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, the Falcons and Jaguars game at Wembley Stadium in London had over 85,000 fans in attendance. The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London had over 61,000 fans in attendance.

Since that game, the NFL has played at least one regular season game overseas every year except for 2020. In 2024, fans can catch games in three different international markets: England, Brazil, and Germany.

London will host three games in the 2024 NFL season. Meanwhile, San Paulo and Munich will host one game each. The NFL has announced its intention to host a game in Madrid, Spain in 2025, as well.

2024 NFL International Series Schedule Game Location Date Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Corinthians Arena (Sao Paulo, Brazil) September 6, 2024 New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England) October 6, 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England) October 13, 2024 New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium (London, England) October 20, 2024 New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany) November 10, 2024

It is almost certain that the NFL will add more international games to the schedule moving forward. They are actively scouting locations for potential expansion for their international slate of games. With this in mind, here are five countries the league should consider including in their international schedule moving forward.

1 France

There are several stadiums in France suitable for an NFL game

France is likely to be a candidate for NFL games moving forward. The country has a vibrant sporting culture, and there should also be no shortage of potential spectators. France has a population of nearly 68 million people, which is more than the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and his schedule makers would have a few options to consider when it comes to locations within France, as well.

One potential option is to hold a game in the French capital. The French national football team plays at Stade de France, which has a capacity north of 80,000. Parc des Princes, home to association football club Paris Saint-Germain, has a capacity of 48,583.

Either one of these stadiums would be an ideal location for an NFL regular season game. They certainly aren't the only options, but a game in the French capital would be a sight to behold.

Other Potential Host Sites In France Stadium (Location) Capacity Stade Velodrome (Marseille) 67,394 Parc Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) 59,186 Stade Pierre-Mauroy (Lille) 50,186

2 Scotland

Glasgow has the potential to host an NFL game

Another country for the NFL to consider is Scotland. Scotland is not too far from England and is a part of the United Kingdom. This is another country with a passionate group of sporting fans who could truly respond well to an NFL game.

If a game were to be played here, the most likely location would be Glasgow. The three largest football stadiums in the country lie within the capital city. Each stadium would present a fantastic atmosphere for an NFL game, no matter who takes the field.

Potential Stadiums for NFL Game In Scotland Stadium Capacity Celtic Park 60,832 Hampden Park 52,500 Ibrox Stadium 50,987

3 Portugal

The Portugese are no strangers to hosting major sproting events

The NFL is set to host a game in Spain in 2025. Why not remain in the area and host a game in the neighboring country?

Portugal has a few stadiums that could play host to a regular season contest. They certainly are no strangers to hosting major sporting events. In fact, they have hosted three UEFA Champions League Finals in the last 10 years. Most recently, they hosted the final in 2021. Perhaps they could add an NFL game to the list within the next few seasons.

Potential Game Locations In Portugal Stadium (Location) Capacity Estadio da Luz (Lisbon) 64,642 Estadio Jose Alvalade (Lisbon) 50,095 Estadio do Dragao (Porto) 50,033

4 Japan

The NFL has played in Tokyo before, just never for a regular season contest

Japan is among the potential host countries should the NFL look outside of Europe. It would not be the first time the league has played games in the Asian country.

In 1976, a preseason game between the then-St. Louis Cardinals and then-San Diego Chargers was played in Tokyo. 14 games have been played in Japan, with 13 of them in Tokyo. None of those contests were regular season games, but the history of hosting games could give Japan an inside track at landing a regular season game within the next few seasons.

Potential Game Locations In Japan Stadium (Location) Capacity Japan National Stadium (Shinjuku) 68,698 Nissan Stadium (Yokohama) 72,327 Saitama Stadium (Saitama City) 63,700

5 Argentina

The NFL could focus on continuing to grow the game in South America

The NFL is venturing to South America this upcoming season with their game in Brazil. Argentina would be a rather ideal candidate to host another game on the continent.

They have massive stadiums that could put a huge spotlight on the NFL. An NFL game has never been played in Argentina, so this could be a big opportunity to continue growing the game in South America.

Potential Game Locations In Argentina Stadium (Location) Capacity Mas Monumental (Buenos Aires) 84,567 La Bombonera (Buenos Aires) 57,200 Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes 57,000

All stadium capacity data is sourced from Transfermarkt and all population data is sourced from The World Bank unless otherwise stated.