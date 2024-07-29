Highlights Winning an Olympic gold medal comes with more than just national pride, as some countries pay their winning athletes an incredible amount of money.

Hong Kong leads the way in paying gold medalists an impressive £598,000 prize, adding even more incentive for their athletes.

Countries like Italy and Spain offer six-figure sums to their Olympic champions.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are well underway with thousands of athletes looking to achieve their dreams of donning an iconic gold medal around their necks. Doing so comes with more than just pride, too, as winners are paid handsome amounts of money by their country when winning a medal.

Some nations are more accustomed to coming out on top and thus, are less willing to pay out huge money to their winning athletes. Team GB athletes reportedly receive no financial rewards for securing a podium finish at the Olympic Games - and the same goes for other participating nations, including New Zealand, Norway and Sweden. However, the countries with less experience of winning Olympic gold look to offer further incentive for their participants by putting eye-watering figures on the line.

That said, below is a detailed look at the 15 nations and territories who pay Olympians the most money for winning a gold medal. The likes of Hong Kong, Italy and Spain all feature as all 15 countries pay six-figures (in $) to their gold medalists.

15 Countries Paying Olympians Most Money for Winning Gold Medal Nation Prize Money Hong Kong $768,000 (£598,000) Israel $275,000 (£214,000) Serbia $218,000 (£170,000) Malaysia $214,000 (£167,000) Italy $196,000 (£153,000) Lithuania $182,000 (£142,000) Moldova $171,000 (£133,000) Latvia $155,000 (£121,000) Hungary $154,000 (£120,000) Bulgaria $139,000 (£108,000) Ukraine $125,000 (£97,000) Kosovo $120,000 (£93,000) Estonia $109,000 (£85,000) Czech Republic $103,000 (£80,000) Spain $102,000 (£79,000)

Countries and Territories That Pay Six-Figures

Hong Kong - $768,000 (£598,000)

HHong Kong top the list when it comes to paying their athletes for winning gold medals - and by some distance. The first to have sealed over £500,000 for winning their event was Vivian Kong Man, who prevailed triumphant in fencing.

Israel - $275,000 (£214,000)

While the ultimate goal is to finish first, a place on the podium is still extremely lucrative for Israeli participants. Even for finishing third, competitors are reportedly paid more than £100,000 by their nation.

Serbia - $218,000 (£170,000)

Novak Djokovic is the highest-profile name representing Serbia in Paris. The world-class tennis star will be hoping to add a gold medal to his extensive list of honours. If he, or any other Serbian athlete secures a top three finish in their respective events, they will be eligible for a national pension on top of the substantial winning fee.

Malaysia - $214,000 (£167,000)

Unlike the nations already discussed, there's a vast difference in the prize money paid out by Malaysia based on their athlete's podium finish. Winning gold will secure over £200,000 while those who finish third earn only 10% of that figure.

Italy - $196,000 (£153,000)

Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi narrowly beat Team GB's Adam Peaty and Team USA's Nic Fink in the 100m breaststroke. Not only was this a proud moment for the swimmer, but he became the first Italian to secure gold and a big pay day from his nation at the 2024 Olympics.

Lithuania - $182,000 (£142,000)

The government in Lithuania pays both the athletes and coaches for winning medals. Lithuanian Olympians also get their rent paid for after they retire from their athletic careers. The prize pot of £142,000 for a gold medal is impressive.

Moldova - $171,000 (£133,000)

Moldova's government awards roughly $11,000 even for eighth place finishes. This figure is multiplied by more than 10 for those that finish on the podium. Denis Vieru claimed a bronze medal in judo, meaning he was the first to claim this reward at Paris 2024.

Latvia - $155,000 (£121,000)

Latvia work out the amount to pay athletes by dividing the previous amount by 60%. This means silver medalists claim just over £70,000 and bronze medals will be rewarded with around £43,000. Winning gold in a team event will result in a lump sum of £366,000 paid out to all competitors and coaches involved.

Hungary - $154,000 (£120,000)

Hungary claimed six gold medals in 2021 and will be hoping to repeat that impressive haul three years later. Huge sums of money will be paid out as the cost of success. Even bronze medalists are paid handsome fees of around £69,000.

Bulgaria - $139,000 (£108,000)

Being an individual athlete is slightly more beneficial in the case of Bulgaria. Teams are rewarded with a fraction of the £108,000 paid out to individual medal winners. It is believed that 90% of that figure goes to 70% of the team that wins gold with the remaining 30% being paid 50% of the individual prize.

Ukraine - $125,000 (£97,000)

The first of the 15 nations to pay less than £100,000 to their winners, Ukraine still compensate their successful athletes well for their efforts. The country gained 29 podium finishes in the last version of the games and will be looking and a big payout if they reach similar numbers.

Kosovo - $120,000 (£93,000)

Both the national Olympic committee and the sport's minister pay athletes from Kosovo for achieving glory at the Olympics. If one of their athletes sets a new record in an individual event, Kosovo will pay out around £170,000 which adds even more incentive for the men and women in Paris.

Estonia - $109,000 (£85,000)

Estonian athletes are rewarded with a monthly payment for two years after the Olympic Games finish if they secure a top 10 place in their respective events. This means first place will secure just shy of £100,000 in reward money and more each month on top.

Czech Republic - $103,000 (£80,000)

Barbora Krejcikova carries the majority of the expectations on her shoulders when it comes to the Czech Republic's prospects in Paris. The tennis superstar formed part of the team to claim gold in the women's doubles in Tokyo 2021. If she does claim a second career gold medal, Krejcikova will bank a healthy-looking sum.

Spain - $102,000 (£79,000)

There's a significant difference in the prize pot for Spanish athletes when it comes to individual and team events. Single winners will receive just under £80,000 while team sports come with a prize of between £40,000 and £65,000.