Highlights Some nations, like Great Britain, don't offer prize money to Olympic medalists.

Despite lack of cash rewards, countries like New Zealand, Sweden, and Norway had impressive showings at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Separate committees like the World Athletics offered their own cash prizes for gold medalists in track and field events.

For some countries, winning a gold medal at the Olympics can be absolutely massive. Not only is having someone representing your nation on the podium a moment that will be remembered for a long time, but the impact it has on the next generation and that sport's growth in your country can't be overstated.

As a result, there are some nations that take part in the Olympics who are willing to pay any of their successful athletes some incredible fees, as we've already covered in the past. On the flipside, though, there are some countries that don't even reward any of their gold medalists with any sort of money at all, according to Esquire. They don't give them a single penny for their victories.

While that sounds rather harsh, there are four countries who don't give out prize money for their Olympic medalists. They've now been revealed and it's quite an interesting group of names.

Great Britain Don't Pay Out Any Prize Money

Neither do Sweden, Norway or New Zealand

While countries like Hong Kong and Italy offer huge cash prizes to any Olympian who manages to finish on the podium, Great Britain, Sweden, Norway and New Zealand don't offer a single penny to their own athletes should they bag a medal at the games. Team GB historically have always performed well at the Olympics and usually bag more than a handful of medals throughout the games, but don't reward any of their successful Olympians with cash prizes.

The high amount of medals that they typically win could account for the fact they don't offer cash prizes for each one as they'd shell out a substantial figure in total. With that said, British athletes are awarded financial grants ahead of the games and British Athletics provide their own prizes separate from the government.

It's unclear why countries like Sweden, Norway and New Zealand don't offer any form of money to their gold medalists, but World Athletics announced earlier this year that they would be awarding a fee of £39,400 to any gold medalists in track and field.

Great Britain Won 14 Gold Medals

New Zealand also reached double figures while Sweden and Norway won 4 each

They might not have earned much money from their nations as a result, but there were more than a handful of competitors from Great Britain, New Zealand, Sweden and Norway who picked up gold medals during the Paris 2024 Olympics. Once the event wrapped up, Team GB finished the summer with 14 golds, but also won 22 silver medals and 29 bronze medals to finish in seventh place.

New Zealand weren't too far behind, finishing 11th after picking up 10 gold medals. They also collected seven silver medals and three bronze medals. Sweden finished in 16th, with four gold medals to their name, similarly to Norway. The former won four silver medals and three bronze ones too, though, while the latter won one silver and three bronze, so they ranked below their competitors in 18th.