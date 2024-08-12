Highlights The top 10 countries that won the most Olympic medals in Paris per population has been revealed.

While the US dominated this year's games in Paris, unsurpisingly, they don't feature in the top 20.

Team GB and China are two other nations who also fail to make the list.

Unsurprisingly, Team USA topped the medal table with 126 in total, followed by China with 91. Despite taking home 65 medals - better than what they achieved in Tokyo - Great Britain finished seventh in the standings this summer after only finding a way to win 14 golds.

The reason why the US and Chinese tend to dominate is due to a number of factors which will never change - population, subsequent funding and Olympic experience.

The top 10 medals per capita table this summer may appeal to the masses even more. Per capita is a Latin phrase meaning 'by heads' or 'for each head' and used to mean 'per person.'

In this list, China find themselves 75th, the US are placed 47th, while Team GB sit 24th. This is due to the fact that they have a population of 1.4 billion, 333 million and 66 million respectively, therefore, it's no surprise to see them so far down. Here, we take a look at the nations with the most medals per capita, based off of MedalsPerCapita's findings.

The top countries that won the most Olympic medals in Paris per population (20-11) Rank Country Medals Population Population per medal 20. Kosovo 2 1,762,220 881,110 19. Armenia 4 3,039,700 759,925 18. Ireland 7 5,281,600 754,514 17. Lithuania 4 2,891,215 722,803 16. Slovenia 3 2,123,949 707,983 15. Norway 8 5,562,363 695,295 14. Denmark 9 5,967,824 663,091 13. Moldova 4 2,423,300 605,825 12. Croatia 7 3,855,641 550,805 11. Netherlands 34 17,977,676 528,755

10 Georgia

Medals won: 7 | Population per medal: 527,800

According to MedalsPerCapita, Georgia sit 10th on the list, registering 7 medals with a population of 3,694,600. The maths show that the nation won one medal per every 527,000 people.

The majority of their success came in Judo. After Tato Grigalashvili won the nation's first medal at the Games, silver, in the men's 81 kg event, Lasha Bekauri quickly followed that up with a gold in the men's 90 kg event.

Their final two medals came on the last day, with Lasha Talakhadze winning gold in the men's +102 kg weightlifting event, while Givi Matcharashvili secured a silver in the men's freestyle 97 kg wrestling event.

9 Australia

Medals won: 53 | Population per medal: 516,313

The Paris Olympics was officially Australia's most successful Games in the 128-year history of the sporting showpiece. The nation finished fourth on the medal table with 18 gold medals, 19 silver and 16 bronze. Winning one medal per every 516,313 people, the 18 golds eclipse Australia's previous best performances of 17 from the 2004 Athens Games and in Tokyo three years ago.

Their overall collection is a record for an away Games and is only bettered by home-ground feats in Sydney 2000 of 58 medals. Swimmer Mollie O'Callaghan was Australia's most successful athlete, with three gold medals, as well as a silver and a bronze.

8 Hungary

Medals won: 19 | Population per medal: 504,454

Tamara Csipes was the nation's most successful athlete in Paris with three medals to her name (two silvers and one bronze). In total, Hungary won 19 medals, with each one working out to be a medal per every 504,454 people.

The country are the second and final nation in Europe that features in the top 10. Caneoing is the sport Hunagry truly thrived in, winning seven medals in total, while they won five medals in total for their efforts in swimming - another respectable tally.

Michelle Gulyas won Hungary's last medal on the final day of the 2024 edition with a gold in the women's individual pentathlon event.

7 Cape Verde

Medals won: 1 | Population per medal: 491,233

With a small population of 491,233, the country of Cape Verde will be proud of their efforts in the French capital this summer. Daniel Varela de Pina had the joy of being the nation's only medalist after winning bronze in boxing in the men's 51 kg event.

Varela de Pina was also the flagbearer for his country at the opening ceremony. Only seven competitors represented Cape Verde at the Games in Paris. The boxer also made history by becoming the first athlete from the country to win a medal at the games. Their total tally of one works out to be a medal every 491,233 people.

6 Jamaica

Medals won: 6 | Population per medal: 470,924

Jamaica won six medals in the French capital this summer, the nation's lowest since the 2004 Games in Athens, Greece. Nevertheless, they sit in a commandable position in sixth position in terms of the countries that won the most Olympic medals in Paris per population.

With a total population of 2,825,544, their total of six works out to be one medal per every 491,233 people. Unsurprisingly, it was in athletics where the nation thrived the most. Roje Stona won the nation's only gold medal this summer - winning the men's discus throw. Jamaica's flag bearer, Shanieka Ricketts, also had some success in Paris as she won silver in the women's triple jump.

5 Bahrain

Medals won: 4 | Population per medal: 425,393

Taking part in their eleventh consecutive games, the country of Bahrain enjoyed a successful outing this summer in what was their best performance at the Olympics, winning four medals. Their previous best came in Rio after winning two medals in Brazil.

With four medals to their name, and a total population of 1,701,575, it works out to one medal per every 425,393 people. Winfred Yavi and Akhmed Tazhudinov were the two athletes who made history for the nation, as the pair each won a gold medal.

Yavi took home gold after she won the 3000m steeplechase, while Tazhudinov struck gold in the men's −97 kg wrestling event.

4 New Zealand

Medals won: 20 | Population per medal: 266,945

New Zealand punched well above its weight this year, with a tally of 20 medals including 10 golds to round off its best ever 11th place result at the Games.

Ellesse Andrews was one of the nation's brightest sparks in Paris, winning three medals, including two golds. New Zealand Chef de Mission Nigel Avery praised the athletes for their performances at the Games. "I've been extremely proud of the way our athletes have conducted themselves both on and off the field of play," he said.

With 20 medals in total and a population of 5,338,900, it works out to one medal every 266,945 people - in what was a great summer for the country as they matched their impressive total in Tokyo three years ago.

3 Saint Lucia

Medals won: 2 | Population per medal: 92,050

Saint Lucia sit in third with two medals per their population of 184,000 (a medal per every 92,050 people). With four competitors in total at the Games, it makes the nation's achievement in Paris even more respectable.

Their total of two medals means that the country enjoyed the most successful Games yet. Not only that, Julien Alfred's gold medal in the women's 100m was Saint Lucia's first medal ever in any Olympics. Alfred won the country's second medal just three days after striking gold. The 23-year-old won silver in the women's 200m and was narrowly pipped by Gabrielle Thomas of the USA.

2 Dominica

Medals won: 1 | Population per medal: 67,408

Thea LaFond made history after winning the country's first, and to date, only medal - a gold in the women's triple jump on the 3rd of August.

With a total population of 67,408, the math is fairly straightforward as Dominica won one medal per every 67,408 people. A video of her brother celebrating his sister's win went viral on social media after he was unable to watch the event. LaFond, who triumphed with a jump of 15.02m in Paris, moved to the United States from Dominica at the age of five and now lives in Maryland. However, following her success this summer, the 30-year-old will forever go down as a real icon in her beloved home country.

1 Grenada

Medals won: 2 | Population per medal: 56,289

Lindon Victor

The Caribbean island of Grenada has the most medals per capita, registering two Olympic medals with a population of only 112,000 - meaning that the nation won one medal per every 56,000 people. Their remarkable achievements in Paris has seen the nation top the pile of MedalsPerCapita's list.

Both of the country's success came in athletics after Lindon Victor won bronze in the men's decathlon, while Anderson Peters also won bronze in the men's javelin throw just a few days after his fellow countryman won a medal at the 2024 Games.

Their total of two medals is the most Grenada have ever won since they first competed in the Olympics back in 1984 in Los Angeles.