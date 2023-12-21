Highlights The European Court of Justice suggests that UEFA and FIFA violated competition law by hindering the formation of the European Super League.

The collapse of the Super League came after strong criticism from fans and pundits, leading all six Premier League clubs to abandon the plans.

A22, a driving force behind the Super League, argues that UEFA and FIFA should not have a monopoly over the sport and should allow the launch of new competitions.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) have determined that both UEFA and FIFA acted against competition law after hindering the formation of the much-maligned European Super League in 2021. The decision by the ECJ is legally binding and not subject to appeal. There were a handful of parties that were heavily in favour of introducing the prospect of a European Super League into the world of football. As such, they took UEFA and FIFA to court in the hope of re-launching their proposition in the near future.

One such party is A22, who are one of the main driving forces behind the European Super League. They believed both organisations were abusing their superiority by acting as a governing body, regulator, commercial operator and gatekeeper, arguing that neither should be able to run a “monopoly” over the sport. A22 want to have free rein over the possibility of launching new competitions with the belief that it would enhance the sport and its viewership from all corners of the globe.

With the ECJ verdict now set-in-stone, the possibility of the European Super League is beginning to come to light again, with clubs able to converse and make a well-informed decision over their potential participation, while at no risk of repercussions from either UEFA or FIFA.

“The Fifa and Uefa rules on prior approval of interclub football competitions, such as the Super League, are contrary to EU law. They are contrary to competition law and the freedom to provide services. “The Fifa and Uefa rules making any new interclub football project subject to their prior approval, such as the Super League, and prohibiting clubs and players from playing in those competitions, are unlawful. There is no framework for the Fifa and Uefa rules ensuring that they are transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate. “Similarly, the rules giving Fifa and Uefa exclusive control over the commercial exploitation of the rights related to those competitions are such as to restrict competition, given their importance for the media, consumers and television viewers in the European Union.”

The European Super League explained

The rebel competition faced serious backlash

First proposed back in 2021 by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, the exclusive division would see only Europe’s elite sides battle it out in a breakaway competition. The 12 founding members – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid – were all keen to be permanent fixtures of the newly-proposed competition, much to the dismay of football fans and pundits alike.

A unifying moment among Premier League fans prevailed as they - with many others in support - combined forces to put up a case as to why the European Super League was an unjust way of becoming more financially-driven. The notion behind it was to have the top 20 clubs from all corners of Europe competing in a separate league; which, in turn, would become a worldwide sports-leading phenomenon.

On the back of strong criticism from a host of key figures, all six Premier League sides abandoned the plans, though Juventus and Spanish duo Barcelona and Real Madrid were keen to continue with the process. As a result, the aforemtioned trio could become trailblazers should they reboot their interest in forming such a league.

European Super League now given fresh hope

Clubs are legally deemed free to join

With both UEFA and FIFA deemed to have illegally acted in poor faith to effectively outlaw the formation of the competition, the prospect of the European Super League could be re-visited after the landmark European Court of Justice ruling. Clubs - without threat of sanction - are legally allowed to join the European Super League, which means the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all set to have some important conversations in the coming days.

Earlier this year, the European Super League announced its plans to return, albeit in a new format. The changes would remove the promise that all 12 founding members - listed above in the article - would be immune from the prospect of relegation. A grand total of 80 teams would compete in a multi-divisional structure and would be solely focused on sporting performance - with no guarantees that teams will forever be involved.