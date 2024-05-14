Highlights Nevada Supreme Court rules Gruden vs. NFL lawsuit must go through league-controlled arbitration.

NFL Constitution gives Goodell unilateral powers to rule on conduct detrimental, burying Gruden's case.

Gruden's case was marred by abhorrent emails, leaked from the NFL office, and delayed manipulation affecting multiple teams' outcomes.

In the case of Jon Gruden vs. the NFL, the league scooped up another win in familiar territory: a courthouse.

A three-judge panel of Nevada’s Supreme Court ruled that the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach’s civil lawsuit must go through NFL-controlled arbitration rather than open court.

This decision reverses a previous ruling by a lower court that would have revealed many of the NFL’s dirty secrets. Here’s the nitty-gritty legalese of the situation.

NFL Constitution Overrules Common Sense

Gruden’s case gets buried thanks to questionable ruling

The ruling of Nevada’s Supreme Court comes down to specific language in the NFL’s Constitution & Bylaws. That wording gives commissioner Roger Godell unilateral powers to rule on matters of conduct detrimental to the league, even AFTER an employee no longer works for the league. For those lawyers out there:

Public policy favors enforcement of a valid arbitration clause and we cannot say with positive assurance that the NFL Constitution arbitration clause is not susceptible to the NFL Parties’ interpretation. We therefore conclude that Gruden must submit to arbitration under the NFL Constitution arbitration clause.

In commoners' tongue: “Roger Goodell can control anything he wants, assuming that whatever he’s ruling on relates to conduct detrimental to the league, including ending lawsuits where the league has fault.”

The Gruden case is characterized by unmistakable blame on both sides. First, the former head coach’s emails were abhorrent, racist, misogynistic, and every other deplorable “ist” out there. However, someone in the NFL office clearly leaked only his emails in order to remove him from the league as part of the Dan Synder investigation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jon Gruden compiled a record of 95-81 over 11 seasons as the head coach of the Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the one hand, don’t be a terrible person or say awful things about people who don’t look like you. But also, how would you feel if only your private emails were leaked during an investigation of your coworker, who was punished by making several billion dollars? Meanwhile, you’ve been fired and your career is ruined.

The league loves banging away about the integrity of the game, going as far as to suspend players for gambling on other teams while they rake in billions from gambling sponsorships and partnerships. Yet, they waited until midway through a season to release Gruden’s until many years after the emails were originally sent.

Releasing those emails halfway through the season torpedoed the Raiders, thus changing the outcome for multiple teams, especially in the AFC West. Ultimately, the fuzzy line of privacy vs. decency is a weighty topic above our purview, but we can’t help but think Gruden’s sickening emails weighed heavily on the judges' minds.

