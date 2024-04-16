Highlights Denver Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton plans to hold out of team activities as he and the team negotiate a contract extension.

Sutton's red zone effectiveness boosts his leverage in contract negotiations, as he caught a career-high ten touchdowns last season.

Sutton's future contract value depends on deals for next-gen star wideouts like CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson.

The Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton has always been knocking on the door of WR1 status, but playing with an over-the-hill version of Russell Wilson and a combination of Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater hasn't done him any favors.

The Broncos already traded Sutton's partner in crime (Jerry Jeudy) in March, and following their release of Wilson, which triggered the largest dead cap hit in NFL history, they're about to enter a lengthy rebuild.

It's with that context in mind that Sutton is attempting to leverage his status as the team's best remaining offensive threat. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the star receiver won't be attending the team's voluntary workouts this offseason, and is likely to hold out for a new contract at the start of training camp.

Sutton had played with a whopping 10 quarterbacks in seven seasons. That kind of instability at the game's most important position makes it nearly impossible for any receiver to be consistently successful.

With only $2 million guaranteed left on his current four-year, $60.8 million deal that he signed in 2021, Sutton is due for a raise. The receiver market has exploded in recent years, and DeVonta Smith's recent three-year extension may serve as the baseline in negotiations between Sutton and the Broncos.

Sutton Remains A Red Zone Terror

The 6'4" wideout caught a career-high ten touchdowns in 2023

Before last year, Sutton's career high in touchdown catches was a mere six, set way back in 2019 (his lone Pro Bowl season).

Mercifully, head coach Sean Payton finally realized that using the 6'4" Sutton as the Broncos' primary red zone target would be in the best interest of the team, and it paid dividends immediately. His ten touchdowns ranked tied for fourth among all receivers last season, and his target rating ballooned to a career-high 120.2.

Still, Sutton is a receiver who's only had one 1,000 yard season in his career (in 2019). He hasn't eclipsed more than 850 yards in any other season, and his career-high in receptions stands at a middling 72.

Courtland Sutton Career Stats Category Sutton Receptions 298 Yards 4259 TDs 24 Rating w/ Targeted 120.2* Catch% 58.3%

*Note: Target Rating stat only applies to most recent (2023) season.

Sutton's leverage in negotiations will be two-fold: his status as the team's preeminent offensive focal point following Jeudy's departure, as well as his loyalty to a team that has never posted a winning record in his seven-year career.

The price of his contract is nevertheless difficult to project, though Sutton would be wise to wait out new deals for CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson, all of whom are extension-eligible this offseason. The position will continue to set new contract benchmarks, and Sutton could be a huge benefactor if the next generation of star wideouts secure the deals they want.

Currently, the biggest receiver contract by total value is Davante Adams' five-year, $140 million deal; by total guarantee, it's Cooper Kupp's three-year, $80.1 million deal ($75 million guaranteed); and by average annual value, it's Tyreek Hill's four-year, $120 million deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Sutton has played with multiple starting quarterbacks in every season of his career besides one - his rookie season in 2018 (Case Keenum).

Should the Broncos and Sutton be unable to work out a long-term deal, the 28-year-old receiver may find himself back on the trade block. Though the market for star receivers could be flush, Sutton's experience playing in a variety of offensive systems with a multitude of quarterbacks gives him, if nothing else, an edge in versatility relative to his counterparts.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap information via Spotrac.