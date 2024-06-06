Highlights Courtland Sutton announced he will join Broncos' minicamp, easing concerns about his absence.

Sutton has been a consistent performer with at least 55 catches and 750 yards in the last three seasons.

Sutton is expected to lead the young Broncos' receiving corps and is excited to work with new QBs like Bo Nix.

The uneasiness surrounding the Denver Broncos and Courtland Sutton, their projected no.1 WR this season, was lessened to some extent on Thursday afternoon. Sutton, who is currently trying to negotiate for a new contract, announced that he will be joining the team's mandatory minicamp session next week.

As Sutton told YouTube's DNVR Sports podcast on Thursday:

"I will be there. A small tidbit ----- it's been killing me not being able to be at OTAs, man. This has been a very different offseason than I've been a part of since I've been in the league. Anybody that knows me and anybody that's played with me understands that I love this game, man. I love the game of ball."

Sutton, who turns 29 in October, is entering his seventh pro season in the NFL and the final year of a four-year contract. Broncos head coach Sean Payton recently said quite confidently that he expected Sutton at minicamp, so the Broncos will soon be at full strength on offense.

So what does Sutton bring to the table in Denver? And what sort of chemistry will he have with a new quarterback? Let's take a deeper look...

Courtland Sutton to Broncos Minicamp: "I'll Be There"

Sutton misses not participating in OTAs, and is excited to work with Denver's new QBs

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Right from the jump, it's been evident that Sutton has been a steady performer. Last season, he posted a career-high 10 receiving touchdowns to go along with 59 catches for 772 yards. The catches and yards were a slight drop off compared to 2022, but 2023 marked a third straight season of at least 750 receiving yards and at least 55 catches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: After his Pro Bowl season in 2019, Sutton settled in nicely as the Broncos' no. 2 wide receiver, finishing with at least 55 catches and greater than 750 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons. Now, he is projected to be at the top of Denver's wideout group in 2024.

Sutton is expected to be the headlining act of a relatively young Broncos wide receiving corps ahead of the 2024 season. With a group of young quartbacks also coming in, Sutton's veteran presence will be very important to the Broncos' hopes this season.

Projected Broncos WR Depth Chart No. 1 Courtland Sutton No. 2 Tim Patrick No. 3 Marvin Mims Jr. No. 4 Troy Johnson No. 5 Philip Dorsett No. 6 Josh Reynolds

Not only this, but Sutton is already lauding his team's first round QB draft pick.

Speaking about Bo Nix, Sutton told Mike Klis of 9NEWS Denver through DNVR Sports:

"The things Bo does very well and things I do very well can allow us to have success. He has that leader mentality, that aura he carries and walks with."

Now, of course, the number one goal for Sutton is to help lead his Broncos back to the playoffs, a feat they have not accomplished since winning the Super Bowl during the 2015-16 season.

As he prepares to assume the no. 1 role of the receiving corps in Denver, Sutton is ready to take on some extra responsibility, which he hopes will lead to some major success in the Mile High City.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.