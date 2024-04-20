Denver Broncos' wide receiver Courtland Sutton has been the subject of trade rumors after reportedly holding out from the Broncos as the team begins its offseason program. Sutton wants a new contract after a 10-touchdown season in 2023, but it was unclear if progress on a deal is being made.

In 2023, Sutton produced decent numbers, catching 59 passes for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns. Denver has had something of a revolving door at quarterback over the course of Sutton’s career and last season was no different, benching Russell Wilson due to contractual disputes with the front office.

Head coach Sean Payton was clearly unhappy with Wilson at the helm in 2023, and the team ultimately decided to let go of the Super Bowl champion going into the offseason.

With Sutton hanging around trade rumors as of late, here are four teams who could make a move for the Pro Bowl receiver if the Broncos elect to deal him going into the 2024 season.

Buffalo Bills

Bills land Stefon Diggs replacement in Sutton

The Buffalo Bills have a desperate need at receiver following the losses of their two top options in Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs. Davis signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Diggs was dealt to the Houston Texans by Buffalo in a blockbuster trade.

For the Bills to maintain explosiveness within their offense, they will need to get a top option for quarterback Josh Allen sooner rather than later. Sutton fills that need in a big way.

Courtland Sutton Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Yards Per Reception Receiving TDs 2018 42 704 16.8 4 2019 72 1,112 15.4 6 2020 3 66 22.0 0 2021 58 776 13.4 2 2022 64 829 13.0 2 2023 59 772 13.1 10

Allen would provide consistent quarterback play at a high level to a Pro Bowl-caliber wideout who has seen numerous quarterbacks come in and out of rotation in Denver. Pairing Allen with Sutton could maximize Sutton’s ceiling while maintaining a proven receiving option for Allen.

In terms of a trade, Buffalo can’t afford to lose existing talent on their roster, but can offer something in the ballpark of a day-two pick in the upcoming draft. The Bills hold the No. 60 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, as well as two fourth-round picks at 128th and 133rd, both options of which could land them Sutton from Denver.

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers begin retooling after losses in WR room

After finding their coach, signing reigning college National Champion Jim Harbaugh, the Los Angeles Chargers began their roster overhaul, losing key contributors on the offensive side of the ball.

In the backfield, the Chargers lost Austin Ekeler, who signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency on a two-year, $11.4 million deal. In the trade market, Los Angeles moved on from All-Pro receiver Keenan Allen, sending him to the Chicago Bears.

Staying in the receiver room, the Chargers released Pro Bowl receiver, Mike Williams, who signed with the New York Jets on a one-year, $10 million deal.

The Chargers have the 37th and 69th picks in the draft, as well as two fourth-rounders, any of which could be used to land Sutton in a trade. Adding Sutton fills a massive need at receiver for a group that lost its two top options so far this offseason.

Sutton would give Herbert a number-one option and allow the receiver to return to his 2021 form during his 1000-yard campaign with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. For the Chargers to return to form offensively after their losses, the front office will need to move on a receiver in the trade market or the draft.

Trading for Sutton would be a cheap option and allow Los Angeles to address other needs within their roster.

New England Patriots

Pats pair rookie QB with veteran WR

Much like the Chargers, the New England Patriots are set to kick off a new era under a new head coach after parting ways with Bill Belichick. Jerod Mayo and New England’s front office will look to fill holes within their offense to build around a rookie quarterback going into 2024.

In the NFL Draft, the Patriots hold the third-overall pick and are anticipated to use that pick on Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, or J.J. McCarthy. Whichever direction New England goes in, the front office will have to surround their rookie quarterback with more talent than what’s on the roster for a chance to succeed in year one.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Demario Douglas' 561 yards led the Patriots in that department in 2023, but they also represented the smallest yardage total for a team's WR1 in the entire NFL by a pretty significant margin.

Adding Sutton could give a talented veteran target to their rookie quarterback and bolster their receiving core in the process.

Outside of the third pick, New England holds the 68th and 103rd picks, both of which could be used in a trade for Sutton. The Patriots also pick at 34th overall, but should look to keep that pick if possible to add talent in a loaded draft class. Moving their third- and fourth-round picks is a relatively cheap price tag for the Pro Bowl wideout.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers find Diontae Johnson replacement alongside George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen immense change within their roster after an active offseason by the front office.

Offensively, the Steelers addressed the quarterback room, trading former first-round pick Kenny Pickett and landing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to replace the quarterbacks from 2023. In the receiver room, Pittsburgh will need to add a receiver alongside George Pickens after trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for cornerback Dante Jackson.

Pittsburgh could build on what’s been an outstanding offseason effort with a trade for Sutton. The Steelers will look to maintain the talent on their roster, but have reportedly been shopping draft picks in the trade market for receivers. Despite being heavily linked to San Francisco 49ers' receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, the Steelers could move on a cheaper trade candidate in Sutton.

Pittsburgh has two picks in the third round, at 84th and 98th overall. One of these picks paired with their fourth-round pick at 119th overall could land them Sutton from Denver. Sutton could join a young offense with immense potential and bring a veteran presence to a youthful receiver room.

Adding Sutton also gives Wilson or Fields a dangerous weapon out wide and could allow the receiver to find greater success with a superior offense in Pittsburgh.

