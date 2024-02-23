Highlights The Falcons need an upgrade at QB due to weak stats: 27th in completions, 17 INTs, 22nd in yards in 2023.

Potential veteran QB options are Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, and Russell Wilson.

Fields brings potential but poor stats, Cousins faces age and injury concerns, Wilson has durability and consistency.

There aren't many teams more desperate for a quarterback than the Atlanta Falcons. To say that Atlanta's quarterback play was a little weak last year is a massive understatement. If your starting quarterback isn't on an injury list and yet you still have Taylor Heinicke starting games for you, you've got problems.

While a QB room of Desmond Ridder, Logan Woodside, and Heinicke struggling to find success may not be a shock to many, the numbers have been rather brutal. The Falcons tied for 27th in pass completions (327), threw as many interceptions as touchdowns (17), finished 22nd in passing yards (3,524), and 26th in completion percentage (61.7) last season.

That being said, the Falcons need a change at quarterback. Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, and Russell Wilson aren't the only choices they have by any means. But if the Falcons elect to fill this hole by way of a veteran starter, these are the three names that keep coming up. Let's take a look at the pros and cons of each gunslingers fit with the team.

Justin Fields might be the missing piece

Some home cooking is just what the Atlanta native needs

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Pros:

Between college and the pros, Fields has a total of 62 starts. So, one would think the 11th overall pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft still has a lot of potential. Zac Robinson, the new Falcons' offensive coordinator, cut his teeth as the Los Angeles Rams' QB coach, so he may be just the man to unlock that potential. Furthermore, a return to his native state of Georgia could provide Fields with a necessary mental boost at this point in his career.

It didn't help that Chicago's offensive line tied for the fifth most sacks allowed in 2023 (50). Atlanta, on the other hand, gave up only 40. Also, Fields' 657 rushing yards and 50.5 rushing yards per game were both second among quarterbacks. Since 2021, he trails only Lamar Jackson in rushing yards by a quarterback with 2,220 yards on the ground.

Cons:

Fields' numbers simply aren't very good. Since taking over as the Bears' starter, he has a 10-28 record, the fourth-fewest touchdown passes (38), completed the second-fewest passes (578), has the second-worst completion percentage (60.3%), and his 6,674 toal passing yards are third-worst in the league during that time span.

Kirk Cousins has been an elite QB for the past six seasons

Before the injury, the Vikings' quarterback was on track to have one of his best seasons

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Pros:

Cousins was having a monster year before he got hurt. In the eight games he started before the injury, he threw 18 touchdown passes, which eclipsed Ridder's 12 and Fields' 16 despite both being healthy the entire season. In fact, he threw more TD passes in 2023 than 10 quarterbacks who started at least 10 games.

His 103.8 QB rating would have put him third in the league. Since 2018, he is third in TD passes (171), fifth in completions (2,093), second in completion percentage (67.9), and tied for third with Wilson in QB Rating (101.2). Cousins would provide a necessary veteran presence in an offense filled with talented young players yet to reach their full potential.

Cons:

When the Falcons begin their exhibition schedule, Cousins will be turning 36 and coming off of a torn Achilles. Can he realistically be relied on to start 10 or more games year in and year out? Will he be close to the player he has been? Moreover, of the Falcons' offensive core made up of Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London, Pitts is the oldest at just 23 years old.

Are the Falcons looking for a short-term mentor, or a teammate to grow with them?

Moving on from Denver could be key to a Russell Wilson renaissance

While not spectacular, Wilson has been reliable and durable

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Pros:

Wilson has never started less than 14 games in a season. Since 2018, he is sixth in starts (44), and has the ninth most rushing yards (801) for a QB. Given where he is in his career, the Broncos overpaid for the nine-time Pro-Bowler, giving up a ton of prime draft picks to get him.

On the bright side, his 2023 season was better than his 2022 season, and was comparable to his last season in Seattle. Now, the Broncos will probably end up paying him to go play somewhere else.

Cons:

Wilson will turn 36 in November and has a lot of miles on him. The former Seahawk has been sitting in the middle of the pack in most of the significant passing categories since the start of the 2021 season. Among the 25 QBs who have at least 30 starts in that span, he is 12th in touchdown passes, 14th in passing yards (9,707), 15th in completions (848), and 12th in QB Rating (94.6).

Fields, Cousins, and Wilson's Stats 2021-2023 Stat Fields Cousins Wilson Starts 38 41 44 Comp. % 60.3% 66.8% 63.8% Passing Yards 6.674 11,099 9,707 Passing TDs 40 80 67 INTs 30 26 25 QB Rating 82.3 98.7 94.6

The Falcons' new head coach Raheem Morris and OC Zac Robinson will need to decide on what kind of offensive identity they want to establish moving forward.

Do they take a chance on a player who has failed to meet the high expectations that so many had for him coming out of college in hopes that they can turn him around? Do they go with a QB who has put up consistently superlative numbers and seemed to still be trending up, until upended by a significant injury? Or perhaps a quarterback who has been consistent, durable, and might be the solid foundation upon which they can continue to develop their young offensive talent? Whatever the Falcons decide to do, their offseason will be one to watch.