Coventry City boss Frank Lampard could be handed a budget boost if Viktor Gyokeres seals a move away from Sporting in 2025 as the Sky Blues stand to profit from a 10 per cent sell-on clause inserted into the deal which took him away from Coventry Building Society Arena, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sweden international became the West Midlands outfit's most expensive departure when he completed a switch worth in the region of £20million to the Jose Alvalade Stadium in July 2023, and he has been gaining widespread interest thanks to his form in the Primeira Liga and Champions League.

Lampard was appointed as Coventry's new head coach after being handed a two-and-a-half year contract by chairman Doug King earlier this week, meaning he will be in the dugout for a Championship clash with Cardiff City on Saturday, and he may be handed a significant cash injection as a result of Gyokeres' exploits in his current surroundings.

Sky Blues Set to Profit from Gyokeres Switch

Striker gaining widespread interest thanks to form at Sporting

Coventry stand to profit from a 10 per cent sell-on clause if Gyokeres leaves Sporting in an upcoming transfer window, according to GMS sources, meaning they will be keeping a close eye on his situation after gaining interest from a number of Europe's leading clubs and the big-spending Saudi Pro League.

The striker found the back of the net 43 times over the course of 116 appearances for the Sky Blues, while he chalked up a further 17 assists before being lured to Portugal in the aftermath of missing out on promotion to the top flight thanks to a play-off final defeat at the hands of Luton Town.

GMS sources have been informed that Coventry included a 15 per cent sell-on clause in the terms of the deal which saw Gyokeres embark on a fresh challenge close to 18 months ago, but that figure has dropped due to Sporting paying add-ons to take the overall fee to in the region of £20million.

The prolific marksman has a release clause worth more than £83million written into his contract, which is not due to expire until the summer of 2028, but admirers have already discovered that the reigning Primeira Liga champions are willing to sanction his exit for less than that figure in the summer.

Sporting will allow Gyokeres to move onto pastures new for close to £59million due to having a gentleman's agreement in place, GMS sources learned, and new Coventry head coach Lampard will be monitoring developments ahead of potentially being handed more cash to bolster the squad he inherited from predecessor Mark Robins.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has been averaging a goal every 90 minutes in the Champions League this season, having found the back of the net five times in as many outings

Open Race to Complete Gyokeres Acquisition

Following Amorim to Manchester United not guaranteed

GMS sources have been told that it is an open race for Gyokeres' signature due to working his way onto the radar of numerous clubs thanks to his form in front of goal for Sporting, while a big-money move to Manchester United is not guaranteed despite former boss Ruben Amorim heading to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese tactician's appointment as Erik ten Hag's successor has led to the ex-Coventry fan favourite being linked with following in his footsteps, having got his name on the scoresheet 66 times over the course of 68 appearances under his guidance, but joining the Red Devils is not a foregone conclusion.

Chelsea ruled out signing Gyokeres at the start of the year and there is uncertainty over whether they will consider an approach in the coming months, GMS sources understand, but there remains interest from the west Londoners' domestic rivals, European heavyweights and the Saudi Pro League.

GMS sources recently revealed that Arsenal could attempt to take advantage of an opportunity to pre-agree a deal in January, which would result in the frontman staying at Sporting for the remainder of the campaign before heading to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the 2025/26 season.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 29/11/2024