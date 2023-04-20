Coventry goalkeeper, Ben Wilson, scored a 95th minute equaliser against Blackburn on Wednesday.

Trailing 1-0 at Ewood Park, Coventry sent up Wilson for a late, late corner.

And in dramatic scenes, Wilson managed to bundle the ball past Aynsley Pears and into the back of the net. The Coventry fans behind the goal went absolutely mental.

VIDEO: Coventry goalkeeper scores late goal vs Blackburn

But did he handle the ball?

It's quite hard to work out quite what part of the body Wilson scored with.

In fact, Blackburn's official Twitter account tweeted: "From a corner, Coventry's goalkeeper Wilson handled the ball into the net..."

Did Wilson score with his hand?

Well, one video from behind the goal has emerged and has been slowed down frame by frame.

And it appears to show the ball actually hit Wilson in the chest before he managed to force the ball past Pears.

Does that settle it?

The race for the playoffs

While a goalkeeper scoring in the last minute is always one of the most incredible sights in football, it makes it even more special when it's so important.

That was the case for Coventry against Blackburn.

Both sides are battling for a playoff place for promotion to the Premier League with just one point separating the two sides. Blackburn currently have the advantage.

Following Wednesday's results, Blackburn occupy that final playoff position in sixth. But it's incredibly tight.

Millwall are in fifth with 65 points, with Blackburn in sixth on 64 points. They will both qualify for the playoffs alongside Luton and Middlesborough if the season was to end now.

But there is an almighty chasing pack with West Brom (63 points), Coventry (63 points), Sunderland (62 points), Norwich (62 points) and Preston (62 points) all hoping to force their way into the playoffs.

Watford and Swansea (both on 59 points) won't have given up hope either.

What did the Blackburn manager say after the match?

After the dramatic draw that could have a huge say on who makes the playoffs this season, Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson was pleased with his side's performance.

"We are disappointed to draw the game, especially the way we did it, conceding probably the last kick of the game, a situation we should have dealt better with. I don't want to talk about the goal they scored," he said.

"Coventry are a good side, but I think we controlled a big part of the game. First half, we were in good control without creating the biggest chances, but we had the most dangerous moments.

"We scored a brilliant goal and to make this game safe, we should have scored a second goal to win it. But we can look at the results from yesterday and today to see we have plenty to play for.

"But at the end of the day, using the hand with the goal is a tough one. The referee was in a perfect position to see it as well."

What did the Coventry manager say after the match?

Meanwhile, Coventry City manager Mark Robins was delighted.

"We started really poorly - the first half was as bad as I've seen," Robins admitted. Whether that was [being] fearful, or the circumstances, we've got ourselves in a brilliant position that doesn't come around that often - go and enjoy it, you can't fear it.

"We have to be better, we have to learn from this, but certainly in the second half we were better, we grew into it.

"Aled [Williams, goalkeeping coach] got off the bench and said 'do you want him [Ben Wilson] up for the corner?' and I thought for a split second and just said 'yes' so Ben Wilson gets the credit, Aled gets the credit."

"This is a brilliant challenge now, we've got three games left, can we go and do something? Blackburn have got a game in hand on us so it's against the odds really, but we're in a really strong position."