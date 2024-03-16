Highlights Mark Robins sparks controversy with his goal celebration in front of a Wolves ball boy,

Gary O’Neil called the behaviour ‘disgusting’ in a scathing attack on the Coventry manager.

Robins offered an apology for celebrating in such a way, explaining why he was frustrated with the ball boy.

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O’Neil has labelled Coventry City manager Mark Robins ‘disgusting’ for his goal celebrations as the Championship outfit beat their Premier League opposition to secure passage into the FA Cup semi-finals.

In what turned out to be an afternoon full of joy and jubilation for the Sky Blues, the score line was still 0-0 at the half-time interval. Ellis Simms bagged the first of the contest in the 53rd minute, but Wolves replied with a pair of goals in the 82nd minute and 85th minute.

Coventry pulled it back in spectacular fashion in added time with Simms adding another to his tally, while Haji Wright’s 100th-minute match-winner sparked frantic scenes in the Molineux away end.

The scenes in the dugout were similarly wild, with Robins celebrating in front of a young ball boy. O’Neil, not best pleased with his counterpart’s post-goal antics, revealed after the match that he had spoken to Robins about the manner of his celebrations while calling them ‘pretty disgusting’.

"After the game, I waited for Coventry to finish their celebrations. I was respectful, spoke to Mark Robins. To celebrate in a young ballboy's face is pretty disgusting. He's just trying to do his job. "He apologised, but to celebrate in a young boy's face like that I thought was disgusting. The boy is really upset. Of course it shouldn't happen, but I don't have too much to say because I've lost and it's going to sound bitter."

Robins Celebrates In Young Ball Boy’s Face

Frantic Scenes Ensued After Late Winner

In the dying stages of the game, Coventry’s chances of reaching a semi-final showdown with one of the country’s biggest sides looked to be fading. Simms, who signed from Everton for an undisclosed fee, gave the visitors some hope before Wright earned himself folklore by grabbing the all-important winner.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Coventry’s win over Wolves booked themselves a spot in the FA Cup semi-final. The first time they have reached this stage of the competition since they won it in 1987.

In the heat of the moment, Robins could be seen running down the touchline to confront the ball boy by clenching his fists after Wright's coolly taken finish before sharing a loving embrace with one of his staff members. Footage of the incident that irked O'Neil was captured by ITV, which you can view below.

Robins Offers Unprompted Apology

‘It Really Annoyed Me’

As noted earlier by O’Neil himself, Robins privately apologised to the Old Gold custodian, but he also spoke about his actions in his post-match press conference, apologised to the ‘young kid’ who he had celebrated in front of and also provided some much-needed context.

Robins had been irritated by the ball boy after the latter dropped the ball earlier in an enticing stoppage-time period, which saw fortunes flip in favour of the Championship outfit.

"I have an apology to make. Before the winner went in, the ballboy had the ball, a young kid, so I'm apologising to him, he has the ball in his hand, drops it and walks away smiling. It really annoyed me, but he's a kid at the end of the day. I have reacted, we scored the goal and I went and celebrated in front of him. I apologise to him."

Who Coventry will face in the FA Cup semi-finals will be revealed after the competition’s two final quarter-finals on Sunday but the chance of facing reigning champions Manchester City are on the cards after they cruised past Newcastle United 2-0 courtesy of a Bernardo Silva brace.