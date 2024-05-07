Highlights In the beginning, the season starts with optimism and a fresh start under a new coach.

As trade season heated up, the Raptors got six intense weeks navigating trades, injuries, and road trips.

Despite challenges, maintaining a positive outlook and gratefulness by the end of the season remained key.

It's hard to describe the feeling of finally getting your dream job. After years of hard work, getting through school, and working random day jobs to stay afloat, it all feels worth it when your dreams start coming true. For me, that all happened when I realized I was going to be writing full-time on the Toronto Raptors beat going into the 2023-24 season.

Covering a sports team is a dream job for a lot of people, and I knew I was lucky. Being a writer was my goal, and I know it's rare for people to make a living just by writing. I was going into my first full season as a writer and editor covering the Raptors, and I was thrilled.

Looking back now, it was an amazing experience and one that I am excited to do again next season. I learned so much about this industry, about myself, and about covering a professional sports team that I am so grateful for. Yet, I also know that this was a pretty wild season to be going through as a first-timer.

With all of that in mind, here's how the season went from a different perspective than most may be used to.

The Beginning: The Vibes are High

New year, new coach, good vibes all around.... to start

As much as there were questions about the team going into the season, there was also a palpable sense of optimism among everyone involved. The franchise had rolled out the red carpet to welcome new and first-time head coach Darko Rajaković to Toronto, and it felt like a fresh start in many respects.

Covering the NBA season feels a lot like going to school. Media Day is like orientation day - you wear your best outfit, players get their pictures taken, and you see all your friends after summer vacation. Everyone is tanned because they haven't been sitting in an arena for the last five months.

The sun was shining, but you couldn't ignore the fact that it felt like the clouds were rolling in...

The shift throughout the season was slow. The excitement of being back to watching NBA basketball slowly started to fade and the problems of the Raptors roster/contract situation started to become more evident. There was no clear primary point guard. Gradey Dick was taking a little while to adjust. Trade season was fast approaching.

Still, in the first half of a season, even a losing one, there is still a sense of optimism. There is still time to turn things around, and the hope of turning a worsening situation into possibly a better one is evident. Well, now knowing what we do about how the season turned out... it was only a matter of time.

Trade Season: Six Weeks of... A Lot

A West Coast road trip, multiple trades, and the injuries begin

January was... interesting. The chaos started before January even arrived, when we were woken up on December 30th to the news that the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks had made a massive trade. I do say "woken up" despite the news breaking around 11 a.m. because I was supposed to be on break, catching up on sleep. That didn't happen.

From 11 a.m. to nearly midnight on December 30th, I sat at my parents' kitchen table and covered the trade. It was my first blockbuster trade on the Raptors beat. It was also one of the biggest learning experiences of the entire season for a first-timer.

You're trying to judge the trade from a place where you remove the emotion and focus on the business, but at the end of the day, who goes into sports writing without being a fan first? It was sad, losing Anunoby and realizing the era of your hometown sports team that involved winning a championship was ending.

That move only kick-started what would be six weeks of near-constant work, from analyzing the trade that happened to predicting what the team's next move would be, to waiting for the other shoe to drop (the Siakam trade). On top of that, the season was still in full swing, AND the team was on a West Coast road trip. It's crunch time for everyone, trying to stay on top of the ever-flowing stream of news being churned out.

Covering a West Coast road trip, when you don't get to join the team in sunny California and are instead becoming nocturnal in cold Toronto... was up there for the prize for the worst part of the season (for me). Games start at 10 p.m., and end after 1 a.m., and usually, you either have a story due that night or early the next morning. In my case, most of the time it was both. Plus the trade season coverage, and everything else...

The cold I got the week of the trade deadline was almost like my body's revenge for what I had put it through over the month. Still, once the deadline passed, and I looked back on the body of work I had produced, I was extremely proud of the way I was able to cover all the action in those weeks. It was a moment of "I have never been so tired" but also "Oh wow I did THAT."

Still, the season was not over yet... and the final third of the season is really when things took a turn.

Fight to the Finish: the 15-Game Losing Streak

This is the part of the story where we lost the plot a little

The time between the trade deadline and the end of the season is when the fatigue really sets in... especially if you realize the team is heading into lottery territory.

This was the point of the Raptors' season in particular, where the plot just kept twisting and turning, and there was no way of controlling it. By no fault of the players, the coaches, or the organization, bad things just kept on happening. Injuries, surgeries, personal tragedy, an illegal gaming scandal, a 15-game losing streak.

As frustrating as it was to be losing so much, there came a point of accepting that there was no controlling it, and you just had to make it through. The mood around the media was positive to end the season, and we even got in a fun game of media pick-up basketball on the Raptors court. #TeamJosh

Despite the fact that it took a little deep diving to come up with unique stories every day, this was the stretch of the season where I felt most grateful for my job. The season was basically the worst a season could get, and I was still doing a really fun job. I still worked with great people, spent my days writing and talking basketball, and doing the job I'd dreamed of. It's not exactly glamorous work as some may think from the outside, but it was still so much fun.

That was the energy many had as we wrapped up the season, and the general mood around exit interviews was optimism about what was ahead rather than stewing in what we had all just experienced.

Like LeBron says, it's just basketball. We're lucky. Sure, I took a week off after the season ended to sleep, decompress, and get back to real life... but there was never a point in this first season where I wished I had another job. I came out my first season on the Raptors beat with a ton of good memories, plenty of bad ones, but overall just a sense of pride that I'm out here doing this thing I dreamed of and worked for.

Now, we are preparing to do it all again next year!