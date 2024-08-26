This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Key Takeaways CeeDee Lamb signed a $136 million deal with $100 million guaranteed, the second-biggest WR contract in NFL history.

Lamb's holdout ended with a record $38 million signing bonus after a successful season.

Dallas must now consider a market-setting deal for QB Dak Prescott, who finished #2 in MVP voting last season.

The Dallas Cowboys have finally come to their senses.

On Monday afternoon, the team agreed to terms with All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb on a four-year, $136 million deal that includes $100 million in guarantees and makes him the second-highest paid WR and non-QB in NFL history, per Ian Rapoport. The deal also included a massive WR-record $38 million signing bonus.

The main sticking point on the deal was reportedly the length, as Lamb and his team wanted a three-year pact while the Cowboys wanted something in the range of five or six years. Why it took them so long to meet in the middle at four years is anyone's guess, but the deal got done nonetheless.

Lamb had been engaged in a lengthy holdout that threatened to spill over into the regular season prior to receiving the new deal. Lamb has improved in each of his four NFL seasons, and led the league with 135 receptions last year, earning First-Team All-Pro honors in the process.

Now, the Cowboys must figure out if they can—or want—to figure out a similar market-setting deal for quarterback Dak Prescott , who finished second in MVP voting last year.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.