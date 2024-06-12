Highlights The future of Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott in Dallas is uncertain, and they need a deep playoff run to secure their jobs.

The Cowboys' recent history has been successful in the regular season, but underwhelming during the postseason.

Bold predictions for the 2024 season include Micah Parsons winning the DPOY award and Rico Dowdle rushing for over 1,000 yards.

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the most dominant regular season teams in the NFL over the course of the past three seasons. They have managed to win 12 regular season games in three consecutive seasons, which shows how consistent the team has been since Mike McCarthy took over for Jason Garrett as head coach.

However, they have consistently underperformed in the playoffs, losing two playoff games at home during the Wild Card round. It is reasonable to believe that the team's recent playoff collapses are the sole reason why McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott are playing out the 2024 season on the last year of their contracts.

Cowboys 2024 Season Schedule Week Opponent 1 @ Browns 2 Saints 3 Ravens 4 @ Giants 5 @ Steelers 6 Lions 7 BYE 8 @ 49ers 9 @ Falcons 10 Eagles 11 Texans 12 @ Commanders 13 Giants 14 Bengals 15 @ Panthers 16 Buccaneers 17 @ Eagles 18 Commanders

The Cowboys have not made an appearance in the NFC Championship since 1995, which is currently the fourth-longest drought in the NFL. Prescott and McCarthy's future with the franchise is up in the air, but a few playoff wins would surely do the trick in the eyes of owner Jerry Jones.

After a dormant free agency period, the Cowboys will be relying on their 2024 draft class and the current players on their roster to elevate the team to the next level. Let's take a look at five bold predictions for the Cowboys in 2024.

1 Micah Parsons Will Win the DPOY Award

The Cowboys' star pass rusher has his eyes set on a record-breaking extension

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys are going to be backing up the brink truck for Micah Parsons, who is due for a record-breaking contract extension in the near future. The star pass rusher has finished in the top three in the DPOY voting in each of his first three seasons, after establishing himself as one of the more dominant defensive players in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dallas Cowboys edge rusher, Micha Parsons, has recorded 40.5 sacks throughout his first three seasons in the NFL. He is just the fifth player since the league officially began tracking sacks in 1982 to accomplish this feat of having 40 or more sacks in their first three seasons.

Dallas will have a new defensive coordinator at the helm during the 2024 season. Mike Zimmer replaces Dan Quinn, who took the head coaching job with the Washington Commanders this offseason. Parsons recently spoke about how Zimmer has had great defensive players in the past, but that he is a unique player that the coach has never had before (via Michael Gehlken).

I think it will be pretty cool because obviously old-school mindset, old-school mentality. I think he’s had a lot of great players, but he ain’t ever have a Micah before. It will be fun, and I think it’s going to be unique. There’s a lot of similarities on things to how he uses me to how Dan (Quinn) used me in the system, but he has more twists and turns of how he’s going to set things up. Also, there are some things that I’ve got to get used to, too. It’s going to be a compromisable relationship. There’s going to be things he’s like, ‘I’m not going to give on. I don’t give on.’ That’s part of the regime, you know?

Over the course of his coaching career, Zimmer has earned the reputation as one of the most respected defensive minds in the league. He has a history of getting the most out of his players, and should help elevate Parsons' game to an even higher level.

Parsons is due to bring him the prestigious DPOY award in 2024, and what better year to accomplish this feat than right before he signs a huge contract extension?

2 Bland, Diggs Will Be the League's Best CB Duo

Generating turnovers has not been an issue for these standout corners

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys cornerback, Trevon Diggs, recorded a league-high 11 interceptions in 2021. He followed that performance up with a solid season, and a second consecutive pro-bowl appearance in year two. He was set for another dominant season in 2023, before suffering a torn ACL during a team practice last September.

Diggs' season-ending injury was a gut punch for the Cowboys, as he had established himself as a team and fan favorite within the franchise. However, his tragic injury did open up the door for Daron Bland to make the most of his opportunity.

The 2022 fifth-round pick shocked the entire NFL when he proceeded to record a league-leading nine interceptions during the 2023 season. His most impressive accomplishment from last season was when he broke the NFL single-season record for the most pick-sixes (5) during the 2023 season.

The record stood for 29 years before Bland broke it on Thanksgiving Day against the Commanders.

With Diggs expecting a full recovery before the start of the season, the duo of him and Bland have a chance to keep opposing quarterbacks up at night, and become the best cornerback tandem in the entire league.

3 Rico Dowdle Will Have a 1,000+ Yard Season on the Ground

Tony Pollard's departure gives Dowdle the opportunity to shine

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

McCarthy recently announced that the Cowboys will be operating with a committee backfield in 2024. This committee will likely consist of Rico Dowdle,Ezekiel Elliot, and Deuce Vaughn.

Elliot is coming off another declining season in terms of rushing, but showed promise as a pass catcher out of the backfield. He also specializes in pass-protecting, meaning that he will likely be the third-down back for the offense this season.

Vaughn showed a few glimpses of the speed and quickness that he displayed during his collegiate career at Kansas State, but he is still vastly undersized for the position. If Vaughn sees any significant playing time, it will most likely be as a slot receiver, a position to which he has been working at transitioning into.

McCarthy wasn't necessarily lying when he said before the start of the 2023 season, that the Cowboys wanted to "run the ball, so I can rest my defense." Tony Pollard finished seventh in the NFL in rush attempts last season after carrying the ball 252 times. McCarthy's offense had no issue with lighting up the scoreboard last season, and will most likely use the same approach again in 2024.

That leaves Dowdle with the opportunity to become a workload back, especially with the decline of Elliot and the lack of experience from Vaughn. Dowdle showed flashes of being a great running back last season, and he is fully capable of hitting 1,000 yards with a heavy workload.

The NFL saw 12 different running backs eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark in 2023, including the Cowboys' starting back last season, Pollard. If Dowdle is used in a similar role, why can't he do the same?

4 Jake Ferguson Will Enter the Top-5 TE Discussion

The young tight end is set to be Dak Prescott's No. 2 receiving target this season

This one is pretty bold, in the sense that some people may not even view Jake Ferguson as a top-10 tight end at this point in his career. However, Ferguson showed flashes of being one of the game's most electrifying players at the position when making plays after the catch, and earned a pro-bowl nod in 2023.

Jake Ferguson Career Stats Year Receptions Rec. Yards Rec. TD's 2022 19 174 2 2023 71 761 5

He is set to be Prescott's number-two receiving target behind CeeDee Lamb in 2024, after the two developed great chemistry over the course of last season. Prescott recently offered promising reviews of Ferguson's offseason work, citing Ferguson's fitness and attention to detail as reasons for hope that the young tight end will continue ascending (via Todd Archer).

Obviously, you see the jump he made from Year 1 to Year 2, and he's improved his intensity in his preparation just in this offseason -- the way he's treated his body, the way that he's been communicating with me throughout the offseason, whether it's catching and throwing. He's a big-time playmaker for this team, this offense.

Pro Football Focus graded Ferguson as the eight best tight end in the NFL for the 2023 season. Ferguson could easily join the top five on that list in 2024, after seeing how much he has improved thus far in his young career.

5 KaVontae Turpin will be one of the league's top kick returners

The new kickoff rules will play into the speedsters' favor

The NFL officially passed the new kickoff rules ahead of the 2024 season, which are meant to incentivize returns while limiting injuries. KaVonte Turpin signed with the Cowboys ahead of the 2022 season after winning MVP for the USFL spring football league.

In his first season with the team, he represented the NFC in the pro-bowl as the conference's lone kickoff returner. He has primarily been used as the Cowboys' kickoff and punt returner, but made a few appearances in the slot during the 2023 season.

The new rules will allow returners more opportunities to create plays on special teams, and Turpin's speed, quickness, and return ability give him an opportunity to be one of the league's best. The new kickoff rules are very similar to those enacted by the XFL during its brief existence.

The kicker will still strike the ball from the 30-yard line.

The other ten players on the kicking team will line up on the return team's 40-yard line.

At least nine members of the return team will be in the "set-up" zone between the 30- and 35-yard lines.

Two players are allowed in the "landing zone" between the 20-yard and goal lines.

Fair catches have been outlawed on kickoffs.

These new rules will allow shifty playmakers like Turpin to impact the game in a more significant way moving forward.

Source: Michael Gehlken, Todd Archer

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.