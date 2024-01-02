Highlights CeeDee Lamb has emerged as a strong candidate for Offensive Player of the Year with his impressive production and value to the Cowboys offense.

However, he faces tough competition from Tyreek Hill, who leads the league in receiving yards, and Christian McCaffrey, who has both volume and efficiency on his side.

Despite his strong case, Lamb is unlikely to win the award, but his performance this season solidifies his status as one of the best young players in the game.

For most of the 2023 season, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award has been a two-horse race between San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. The odds suggest this is still the case, but a new candidate has emerged recently.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been the hottest receiver, if not offensive player, in all of football over the last few weeks. Following a relatively slow start to the season, Lamb caught fire in mid-October and hasn’t looked back. Having recently closed the gap in production with Hill, Lamb deserves to be discussed as more than just a long-shot candidate.

A look at the numbers

Lamb's production is among the best in the league at WR

Photo from Junfu Han

Lamb’s production in his fourth season has been spectacular. With one game left, he has recorded 122 receptions for 1,651 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is top three in all of those statistical categories.

He’s also added 106 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, giving him a grand total of 1,757 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns. For reference, the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson won OPOY a year ago with 1,833 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Cowboys can clinch the NFC East in Week 18 against the woeful Washington Commanders. Given the stakes, Lamb will likely get a large target share until the game is out of reach.

Hill is the only receiver in the production department holding a candle to Lamb. The speedster leads the league in receiving yards with 1,717 and, like Lamb, has a lot to play for in Week 18. Hill also missed a game in December, giving him markedly better per-game numbers.

For Lamb to have even a fighting chance at the award, he must take the receiving yards title from Hill. Otherwise, he would be behind "Cheetah" in both production and efficiency. Receptions alone are generally not the basis of an OPOY case.

CeeDee Lamb vs Tyreek Hill (2023) WR Catches Receiving yards TDs CeeDee Lamb 122 1,651 (13.5 ypc) 10 Tyreek Hill 112 1,717 (15.3 ypc) 12

Comparing Lamb's numbers to McCaffrey's is a more challenging task, given the difference in positions. Having eclipsed 2,000 yards from scrimmage for the second time in his career to go with an elite 5.4 yards per carry, McCaffrey's season has a combination of volume and efficiency that few can match. Leading his team to the No. 1 seed in the NFC only adds to his candidacy.

People seem to be gravitating toward McCaffrey, but with the back being ruled out for Week 18, the door has been left open for one final twist in the 2023 OPOY tale.

A true difference-maker

Lamb's value to the Cowboys' offense strengthens his OPOY claim

Photo from Sam Navarro

Unlike MVP, a player's actual value isn't as consequential for OPOY. With that said, the context behind one's production can hold some importance.

There may not be a single offense in the league that asks more of a pass catcher than the Cowboys do of Lamb, as evidenced by his 29.7 percent target share, which is sixth in the NFL.

The truth is the Cowboys lack depth at the offensive skill positions. Tony Pollard hasn't been nearly as efficient as the featured back, Michael Gallup hasn't been the same guy since tearing his ACL, and Brandin Cooks' size and aging body have made it difficult for him to develop a defined role in the offense.

Additionally, Lamb doesn't have the same help schematically as the other OPOY favorites do. Hill and Mike McDaniel's relationship can best be described as mutually beneficial. Hill props up McDaniel's offense, and the offense maximizes Hill's production, making for the perfect marriage.

A similar sentiment exists with McCaffrey and San Francisco. The intricate run-blocking scheme and elite talent surrounding him make for the ideal running back situation, and McCaffrey's versatility makes him the perfect back for the offense.

Kyle Shanahan and McDaniel are two of the most innovative football minds, known for their creativity and attention to detail. Lamb doesn't have this. He has taken some snaps out of the backfield and gotten some carries, but Dallas has no ground-breaking system to elevate him.

Without the deception or threat of another weapon for opposing defenses to worry about, they can key in on Lamb; it's no secret who the Cowboys want to target at all times. However, predictability hasn't hindered Lamb's numbers in the slightest.

The fact that teams know what the Cowboys want to do and still can't stop it is a testament to the chemistry between Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott and makes Lamb's consistent dominance all the more impressive.

Lamb has done an exemplary job of masking many of the Cowboys' weaknesses. As long as he's getting open and making plays, the offense doesn't need a dependable second option. Overcoming these obstacles has made Lamb all the more valuable to Dallas.

The OPOY verdict

Has Lamb done enough to earn the award?

Few would challenge the notion that Lamb has made a compelling case for an All-Pro team, but for OPOY, his recent surge may not be enough. Hill has the edge in both numbers and star power. McCaffrey has both of those things in his favor and is playing for a better team.

The Vegas odds tell a similar story. Before Week 17, Lamb’s odds sat at +6600. While this was before his career-best 227-yard performance against the Lions, those odds posit that it would take more than one game to close the gap, though they have dropped to an enticing +1,500 following the completion of the Week 17 slate.

Barring another record-breaking performance, Lamb is unlikely to win the award. A third-place finish would seem to be the most likely outcome.

NFL OPOY Odds Player Odds Christian McCaffrey, RB (SF) -385 Tyreek Hill, WR (MIA) +275 CeeDee Lamb, WR (DAL) +1,500

OPOY or not, there’s plenty to be excited about with Lamb going forward. At 24 years old, he’s solidified himself as one of the best young players in the game today. He’s also proven that he can handle a heavy workload in a high-powered offense.

Coming up short in the awards department may be a theme of the Cowboys season. Prescott, once the MVP favorite, is now an afterthought for the award, Micah Parsons currently trails Myles Garrett at most sportsbooks for DPOY, and Lamb could slip out of the top three for OPOY if he doesn't have another big game in Week 18.

The award itself, while significant, doesn’t inherently change the quality of a player’s season. Lamb has been indispensable to the Cowboys’ operation, and with the postseason on the horizon, they will need him more than ever.

