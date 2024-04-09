Highlights Star WR CeeDee Lamb is extension-eligible this offseason, with rumors circulating that he may hold out for a new contract.

Lamb says he'll be available come next season, citing his desire to win a championship in Dallas.

The Cowboys are facing cap challenges that may limit their ability to shake up a roster that's gone 1-3 in the postseason since 2021.

CeeDee Lamb has proven himself as a true WR1 over the last two seasons since Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns, and he's now extension-eligible ahead of the 2024 season.

The Dallas Cowboys' star wide receiver will be playing on his fifth-year option this year, though recent reports suggest he could hold out during the beginning of the season while waiting for a new, market-setting contract.

Lamb did his best to address those rumors this week in a conversation with TMZ, saying he was in the midst of a normal offseason as he prepares for what he hopes will be a championship season in Dallas.

Winning - I'm looking forward to winning and being out there with my guys, and making another run at this thing. Yeah, I'll be in Dallas!

If the Cowboys are to improve on their 1-3 postseason record over the past three seasons, they'll need Lamb's contributions.

The First-Team All-Pro led the league with 135 receptions last season, and his 1,749 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns also ranked top-three league-wide. He's quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite target, and after running back Tony Pollard left for the Tennessee Titans in free agency, the team will need its passing attack to step up next year.

Lamb Among Trio of Wideouts Looking for Big Money

Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson Are Also Extension-Eligible This Offseason

Like Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are top-five wide receivers in the NFL who are looking for a new contract. Chase does have his fifth-year option remaining in 2025, so his deadline isn't as pressing, but all three receivers will surely try to leverage the other's deals in their own negotiations.

Currently, the biggest receiver contract by total value is Davante Adams' five-year, $140 million deal; by total guarantee, it's Cooper Kupp's three-year, $80.1 million deal ($75 million guaranteed); and by average annual value, it's Tyreek Hill's four-year, $120 million deal.

CeeDee Lamb 2023 Stats Stat Lamb NFL Rank Receptions 135 1st Receiving Yards 1,749 2nd Rec. TDs 12 3rd Success Rate 63.5% 7th

All three of the aforementioned young receivers will have a good case for beating any and all of those benchmarks, though who gets the largest contract among them will likely be whoever can hold out longest for a new deal.

Lamb's situation is especially interesting, since the Cowboys find themselves in a present and future bind with the salary cap. In 2024, Dallas has a whopping seven players with a cap hit of $10+ million:

QB Dak Prescott ($55.5m cap hit)

DE DeMarcus Lawrence ($20.5m)

WR CeeDee Lamb ($18m)

OG Zack Martin ($15.5m)

CB Trevon Diggs ($14.1m)

OT Terence Steele ($11m)

WR Brandin Cooks ($10m)

Contract restructures will be in order (Martin already agreed to one), and perhaps some players will be late-offseason cap casualties (like WR Michael Gallup was), but the Cowboys aren't working from an advantageous position. They have barely made any moves in what's been a slow offseason to this point, and their first pick in this month's NFL Draft comes at 24th overall.

Keeping Lamb happy in the long-term is imperative to ensuring they remain competitive, but there's little wiggle room to improve a roster that's ceiling has been the Divisional Round with Prescott leading the way.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Cowboys' conference championship drought of 28 years is currently the fourth-longest in the NFL, ahead of only the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns (31 years each) and the Washington Football Team (32 years).

The team has been successful under head coach Mike McCarthy, posting three consecutive 12-win seasons since his dud debut year during the pandemic. However, the Cowboys operate with a "Super Bowl-or-bust" mentality every season, and the recent failure to reach their first Conference Championship Game since 1995 cannot be overlooked.

The Cowboys start voluntary offseason workouts next week, on April 15. Their first mandatory workouts are June 4-6. It sounds like Lamb plans to be there with his team for the ramp up to the 2024 season, but he could still hold out for a lucrative extension given his importance to the team.

